Maybe We Can Climb The Great Wall Of Worry
The short- and long-term outlook is good, but mid-term risks are high.
Here's what you can do now.
Healthcare, consumer goods, and financials are the best sectors in large cap, mid cap, and small cap respectively.
Our highest-rated stocks include Hain Celestial, eHealth, DaVita, Netflix, and Qualys.
A $2 trillion emergency relief package, plus a merging of Federal Reserve and Treasury functions to allow for significant quantitative easing and repo activity, is putting a floor under stocks, potentially enabling them to climb a steepening wall of worry.
On March 27, I wrote an extremely oversold market favors short-term and long-term buyers, but that a murky mid-term makes it smart to avoid chasing what could be a short-lived sugar high. My advice remains unchanged: Avoid margin, proactively plan your entries, and keep an eye out for shifting sector and industry leadership. After all, bottoming is typically a process, rather than a "V-shaped" recovery to new highs.
Regardless, we remain deeply oversold and that should mean there's plenty of volatility to buy great stocks at the price you want to pay, rather than chase stock prices up or down.
Only 6.2% of the stocks in our 1,500 stock universe are trading over 5% above their 200-day moving average (DMA), up from 3.9% last week and 2.19% on March 26. Nearly 85% of stocks in our coverage are trading over 5% below their 200 DMA. That's an improvement from the 93% last week, but it's still an extreme reading.
Source: Top Stocks For Tomorrow.
The best and worst sectors now
Our methodology is explained more here, but scores incorporate forward earnings growth expectations, historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates, insider buying, short-term and long-term institutional money flow, forward valuation relative to historical valuation, contra-trend short interest analysis, and quarterly seasonality over the past decade.
Once we've scored every stock in our 1,500 stock database, we aggregate those scores by sector, so we can see what sectors are worth over- or under-weighting.
Currently, the best large-cap sectors are healthcare, utilities, services, consumer goods, and technology. The top mid-cap sectors are consumer goods, utilities, and technology, while the best small-cap sectors are financials, healthcare, and REITs.
Source: Top Stocks For Tomorrow.
Generally, uncertainty over whether we climb the wall of worry has more than offset a fear of a retest, as evidenced by significant short covering across our universe last month. As of mid-March, the average stock had 3.93 days to cover held short, down from 5 days to cover at the end of February. Defensive sectors, including healthcare and consumer, saw significant short covering as stocks were falling in March, but the greatest short covering occurred because of profit-taking in services and REITs.
Source: Top Stocks For Tomorrow.
The short covering isn't too surprising, though, given the significant sell-off in the final month of the quarter made it wise for hedge funds to lock in gains.
The best stocks to buy now
Since stocks historically follow earnings over time, insiders only buy for one reason; money flow reflects institutional optimism or pessimism, and seasonal patterns often rhyme, the highest-scoring stocks in our research are an excellent source of ideas.
The following table highlights the top scoring names in this week's research by sector. As you navigate this month's volatility, it may be best to:
- Pick your spots in long-term portfolios, rather than chase daily returns.
- Dollar-cost average into favorite stocks, rather than heroically trying to pick tops or bottoms.
|BEST
|4/2/2020
|4 Week MA
|Company Name
|Symbol
|Sector
|INDUSTRY
|SCORE
|SCORE
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
|(HAIN)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|110
|78.75
|Polaris Inc.
|(PII)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|RECREATIONAL VEHICLES
|95
|82.5
|Hormel Foods Corporation
|(HRL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|PACKAGED FOODS
|85
|76.25
|Newell Brands Inc.
|(NWL)
|CONSUMER GOODS
|HOUSEHOLD & PERSONAL PRODUCTS
|75
|72.5
|FINANCIALS
|eHealth, Inc.
|(EHTH)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE BROKERS
|95
|70
|MSCI Inc.
|(MSCI)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|80
|76.25
|Brown & Brown, Inc.
|(BRO)
|FINANCIALS
|INSURANCE BROKERS
|75
|67.5
|Moody's Corporation
|(MCO)
|FINANCIALS
|FINANCIAL DATA & STOCK EXCHANGES
|75
|63.75
|Virtu Financial, Inc.
|(VIRT)
|FINANCIALS
|CAPITAL MARKETS
|75
|80
|HEALTHCARE
|DaVita Inc.
|(DVA)
|HEALTHCARE
|SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES
|100
|81.25
|DexCom, Inc.
|(DXCM)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|100
|85
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated
|(VRTX)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|100
|72.5
|Teladoc Health, Inc.
|(TDOC)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTH INFORMATION SERVICES
|95
|90
|Luminex Corporation
|(LMNX)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS & SUPPLIES
|95
|73.75
|Biogen Inc.
|(BIIB)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS
|90
|75
|Centene Corporation
|(CNC)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTHCARE PLANS
|85
|83.75
|Johnson & Johnson
|(JNJ)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS-GENERAL
|85
|76.25
|Alector Inc.
|(ALEC)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|85
|61.25
|Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|(MNTA)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS-SPECIALTY & GENERIC
|85
|70
|Gilead Sciences, Inc.
|(GILD)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS-GENERAL
|80
|77.5
|Eli Lilly and Company
|(LLY)
|HEALTHCARE
|DRUG MANUFACTURERS-GENERAL
|80
|82.5
|Molina Healthcare, Inc.
|(MOH)
|HEALTHCARE
|HEALTHCARE PLANS
|80
|78.75
|Penumbra, Inc.
|(PEN)
|HEALTHCARE
|MEDICAL DEVICES
|80
|78.75
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|(REGN)
|HEALTHCARE
|BIOTECHNOLOGY
|80
|92.5
|Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.
|(ACHC)
|HEALTHCARE
|SPECIALIZED HEALTH SERVICES
|80
|68.75
|Amedisys, Inc.
|(AMED)
|HEALTHCARE
|HOME HEALTH CARE
|80
|81.25
|Medpace Holdings, Inc.
|(MEDP)
|HEALTHCARE
|DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|80
|61.25
|INDUSTRIALS
|Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.
|(RGR)
|INDUSTRIALS
|AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|95
|77.5
|TransDigm Group Incorporated
|(TDG)
|INDUSTRIALS
|AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|80
|68.75
|Exponent Inc.
|(EXPO)
|INDUSTRIALS
|CONSULTING SERVICES
|80
|82.5
|Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc.
|(ODFL)
|INDUSTRIALS
|TRUCKING
|75
|78.75
|REITs
|Safehold Inc.
|(SAFE)
|REITs
|REIT-DIVERSIFIED
|95
|85
|SERVICES
|Netflix, Inc.
|(NFLX)
|SERVICES
|ENTERTAINMENT
|100
|91.25
|Amazon.com, Inc.
|(AMZN)
|SERVICES
|INTERNET RETAIL
|90
|66.25
|Domino's Pizza, Inc.
|(DPZ)
|SERVICES
|RESTAURANTS
|85
|86.25
|Chegg, Inc.
|(CHGG)
|SERVICES
|EDUCATION & TRAINING SERVICES
|80
|58.75
|TECHNOLOGY
|Qualys, Inc.
|(QLYS)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|105
|78.75
|RingCentral, Inc.
|(RNG)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|95
|66.25
|Atlassian Corporation Plc
|(TEAM)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|95
|71.25
|Clarivate Analytics
|(CCC)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|85
|72.5
|Science Applications International Corporation
|(SAIC)
|TECHNOLOGY
|INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SERVICES
|85
|70
|Five9, Inc.
|(FIVN)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|85
|82.5
|Citrix Systems, Inc.
|(CTXS)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|80
|78.75
|Zscaler, Inc.
|(ZS)
|TECHNOLOGY
|SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|80
|71.25
Never miss a money-making idea. Weekly large cap, mid cap, small cap and ADR rankings. Know what sectors, industries, and stocks to buy and when to buy them. Over 400 bps of excess return in the following 52 weeks since 2017. Free trial, special introductory pricing, and you can cancel anytime. Join the conversation. Sign up for Top Stocks For Tomorrow.
Disclosure: I am/we are long DXCM, VRTX, TDOC, NFLX, AMZN, TEAM, FIVN, ZS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.