CarMax Downshifts Into Survival Mode

CarMax (KMX) concluded an extraordinary Fiscal Year 2020 and entered Fiscal Year 2021 firing on all cylinders. Total revenue and EPS were at record levels:

However, the results already seem old, as the Coronavirus pandemic has rapidly progressed since the beginning of March. Currently, about half of CarMax stores are closed or running with limited operations, and the rest are impacted by social distancing guidelines. On the recent earnings call CEO Bill Nash explained that "most of the stores that had been open during that time, so for the last 2 weeks, are selling 50% or less of what they sold last year". CarMax responded by drawing down $700M from its revolver.

The Long-Term Thesis Is Intact

CarMax had an extraordinary year and the long-term thesis of growing by capturing used car market share is intact. We will highlight this below in several charts.

Increase in Used Units Sales

For the year used units sales were up 11.2%, the biggest increase since 2015:

This was partially driven by 7.7% increase in comp store unit sales, the highest comp store growth in the last six years:

Increase in Wholesale Units

Wholesale unit sales increased a respectable 4.2%:

The market-share capture growth story can be seen in long-term charts of used vehicle unit sales:

And, wholesale unit vehicle sales:

Consistent Profit

Over the past decade gross profit per used unit and wholesale gross profit per unit have been remarkably consistent. This can be seen in the two charts below:

Liquidity

CarMax currently has about $700M in cash after recently drawing down $700M from its revolver. Other potential sources of cash include:

Revolver - $300M remains undrawn. CarMax should have access to this if needed. Inventory - $2.8B of inventory. The current level of inventory is the highest year-end inventory level in the firm's history. It was obviously carried at this level to support an expected growth in sales. This will not be a growth year. A lower level of inventory can be carried in the short to medium-term, i.e., sell cars and do not replace them creating a cash inflow. This will require support from the warehouse facilities for CAF funded sales. There is $1.3B remaining of a total $3.5B warehouse capacity. Real Estate - $1.8B of net (depreciated) real estate on the balance sheet. It is possible to raise cash here through sale-leaseback transactions. We do note that the real estate sector, including triple-net REITs, currently has struggles of its own.

Expenses

We are estimating quarterly cash expenses of about $415M. The breakdown follows:

Quarterly Cash Expenses: Cash Compensation 217 Occupancy Costs 98 Other Overhead 85 Cash Interest 15 Total 415

If our estimate of $415M is correct CarMax could survive for six months with $0 in sales with the $700M cash on hand and $300M available on the revolver. Sales will be greatly reduced but they will not be zero. This is a business that just had $20B in annual revenues. In addition, there could be opportunities to monetize real estate through sale-leasebacks, and/or raise new capital.

Valuation Update

In August we estimated the value of CarMax shares to be about $102 per-share. We are now updating the valuation and will attempt to address the economic uncertainty caused by the Coronavirus. We have no idea what CarMax revenue will be over the next year. However, the long-term thesis is intact, and we expect CarMax to capture 5% of the used car market over the next 10 years. We think it is possible that sales could be down as much as 50% over the next year. We are going to use that sales decline as our base case and then consider a wider range of outcomes and how they affect value.

Consider the following:

Sales drop 50% to $10B

Operating margin drops to 0%

Sales grow 25% in years 2-5 (back to $20B in revenues by end of year 4)

Sales reach $31B by end of year 10 consistent with previous valuation

Operating margins reach 6.6% by year 3

Reinvestment greatly reduced until year 5 (infrastructure for $20B sales level already built out)

Cost of capital is 6.7%

Estimating an 8% chance of failure. Impaired equity is worth $2.6B

In this scenario the estimated value of CarMax is $80 per-share, far above today's market price. The 8% chance of failure has decreased the estimate of value by about $7 per-share, from $87 to $80 per-share. Here is a summary of the model output:

Monte Carlo

We can expand this by bringing some uncertainty into the valuation using Monte Carlo Simulation. In the simulation we are allowing three inputs to change:

This year revenue will decline between 20% and 80% with equal chances (uniform distribution) Year 2-5 revenue will increase between 10% and 40% with equal chances (uniform distribution). The revenue increase will have a strong negative correlation of -.80 with the year 1 drop, i.e., the further the year 1 drop the stronger the bounce back This year operating margin will be normally distributed around 0%. Ninety percent of the outcomes are between -4.1% and 4.1%.

The simulation yields an average value of $78 per-share. Ninety percent of the estimated values are between $57 and $103. Only 9% of the estimated values fall below today's market price of $59 per-share:

Conclusion

CarMax just had an extraordinary FY 2020. The firm had record levels of revenue and EPS, driven by its highest ever unit sales. Used unit and wholesale unit sales have consistently grown over time. Gross profit per-vehicle (used and wholesale) has also been consistent over time. However, the firm's historic accomplishments have been overshadowed by the economic impacts resulting from the Coronavirus pandemic. Accordingly, the firm has downshifted into survival mode and tapped the revolver. The firm appears to have sufficient liquidity compared to an estimate of quarterly cash expenses, but this will ultimately depend on how long the shutdown lasts. We estimate CarMax shares are worth about $80 per-share. Shares offer attractive potential returns currently priced below $60 per-share and even better prospects in the $40's or $50's, which could happen again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

