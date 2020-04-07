Daily Income Generator: Naked Put Options On ConocoPhillips

You want to generate income, but if the stock is put to you, you want it with a margin of safety to hold for the long term.

But you must choose your stocks wisely. Only choose value stocks.

Generating regular income from selling naked puts can be an effective way to bring in additional income to a portfolio that is in a rut, or to offer a hedge against tough times, such as right now. We prefer selling naked puts against value stocks. Today's choice is one such example.

Thesis

Energy has been clobbered recently, thanks to the double whammy of the oil price war and the coronavirus. But it has created some remarkable values in the sector.

We think everyone should own one of the big oil producers, and in this case, we think ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is the way to go. The primary reason we like it is because it has the best balance sheet by far: $10.2 billion of cash and investments offset by only $14.8 billion in debt.

Here are its competitors' situations in cash/debt:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX): $5.7/$23.7

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM): $3.1/$24.7

BP (NYSE:BP): $22.4/$57.2

Valuation Rules

What do we consider a value stock? Does COP stock qualify?

We have two methods.

With one method, we use the 5-year PEG ratio. If a stock trades with a PEG ratio of under 1.0, it's a value. We prefer a company with a lot of cash, so we use a "net of cash" valuation for market cap, in which we subtract the net cash +ST + LT investments from the market cap.

We are more generous when it comes to Growth At A Reasonable Price (GARP) stocks. In that case, if a stock is growing earnings exceeding a rate of 13% annually over 5 years, according to analyst projections, we will consider a PEG ratio of up to 1.5.

We will go up to 2.0 if and only if the company has substantial cash on hand, substantial regular free cash flow, and easily managed debt payments.

The other method we use is EV/EBITDA for companies that defy traditional valuation methods. These are companies like energy firms and companies that don't have traditional growth trajectories.

On the EV/EBITDA scale, COP wins hands down. It is by far the cheapest with a ratio of only 2.23 vs. Chevron at 4.2, Exxon at 5.1, and BP at 4.81.

This is an insane comparative value.

Let's Talk Naked Puts and Value Stocks

Now, we have been selling naked puts against VALUE STOCKS for years.

In doing so, we are getting a stock potentially put to us with a margin of safety with respect to valuation - provided the story does not change in the interim.

You want to own stocks below intrinsic value for the long term.

You could buy a stock and sell naked puts against it as well if you want to make sure the price doesn't run away without you on board.

Selling a naked put allows us to collect a premium and potentially buy the stock at an even lower price.

You must choose the proper set of variables of stock, strike price, premium, and expiration date that aligns with your risk tolerance.

However, we are not in a normal market!

On the one hand, we can get quality stocks at a low price now. But maybe we are worried that this value stock will fall even more. We can sell naked puts against it.

Risks

There are risks to be aware of when selling naked puts and for COP in general. This oil price war could go on for a long time. Saudi Arabia and Russia may decide they want to kill the US shale market. They could drive oil prices into the teens. It would be difficult to sustain, but it could happen.

COP stock could crash, and you could not only have COP stock put to you, but you could own it far below your buy point - even at $19 per share. While the world will always need oil, and COP has a strong balance sheet, you could be left holding a stock that could take a long time to recover.

You can temper this risk by instituting a stop-loss short sale order at or near the strike price. Some brokers do not permit this. If that's the case, you could also set price alerts, allowing you to short an equivalent number of shares to protect you against the loss.

Just remember that neither strategy bails you out if COP stock gaps down, however.

You may want to wait until after COP stock reports earnings.

Avoid selling naked puts for expiration dates after earnings, because the stock could decline significantly on a gap down.

COP could suffer from a long-term economic depression brought on by the coronavirus. Less demand means less need for supply in an already oversaturated market. That could drive the price down.

Actionable Conclusion

What puts can we sell with COP stock at $32.80 as of Thursday's close?

The May 15 $29 puts are going for about $2.50 each. That is an incredible return of more than 8% for a six-week period.

If put to you, you will be buying COP stock at the equivalent of $26.50 per share, which is a 20% discount even at this low price and you get a $1.68 yield to boot, which would mean a 6% dividend.

You could push out even further if you are concerned about the price war returning.

The August $26 puts are going for almost $2.90 each. That's a normally unfathomable 11% return for just 4 months.

If put to you, you will be buying COP stock at the equivalent of $23.10 per share, a discount of 30% from this point.

If you don't mind tying up some margin funds for a while, but want to be conservative, then you could sell the January 15 $23 puts for $3.90 per share.

You earn 18% on your money and hedge your COP stock bet all the way down to $19.10 per share - which seems impossible to reach, given that it would be another 45% decline from here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.