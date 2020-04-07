Backtesting The Pullback Strategy On SPY

By executing backtests we can deduct which pullbacks would have been beneficial for investors.

The S&P 500 index has known multiple pullbacks in price throughout the past 25 years.

The COVID-19 stock market decline entices traders to bet on the S&P 500 index to benefit from an upcoming recovery.

As the stock market is currently going through a price correction investors are analyzing whether now is a good time to purchase index trackers. The most straightforward method here is to simply buy a liquid ETF (e.g. SPY) and keep the ETF in the trading account for the years to come.

In this article we will have a look at whether an investor could have benefited by investing only in the stock market after a price correction (also known as a price pullback). We will do this by testing multiple pullback strategies and compare the results one would have achieved by following this strategy historically.

Historical performance of indexing

The S&P 500 tracker (SPY) has become a popular ETF in the past years for investors who want to invest their money in a stock market index. This strategy is also known as indexing or passive investing, which allows the investor to benefit from the diversification effect and low management fees. Historical research offers evidence most active portfolio managers don't succeed in beating the return on investment offered by simply indexing.

In the chart below we can see the price performance of the S&P 500 since 1960.

Source: Fedprimerate.com

Especially since the 1990's the index has been gaining momentum for its investors as its components increased in value. An investor could have benefited from this price appreciation by simply buying the index fund tracker (NYSEARCA:SPY) and holding it in a trading account. The problem with this strategy is the exposure it has for the investor, as we are invested 100% of the time in the market. Each time the market starts correcting we will see the investment decline in value and it will take a new price increase just to achieve the price return we had previously.

Most recently, the stock market has corrected 27% from its previous high due to the COVID-19 outbreak:

Source: stockcharts.com

From the charts here above we can see, there have been multiple pullbacks along the way, occasions when the index decreased in value for one or more days before resuming the uptrend.

In this article, we will have a look at whether an investor could have benefited from a trading strategy in which money is only invested after these price pullbacks. In these trading strategies, the investor would only by the index fund at very specific moments and sell the position after a predetermined number of days. We will compare the performance of multiple trading setups and compare them with the price performance of a simple lump sum investment in the stock index.

The goal of this simulation experiment is to derive a trading strategy that can actively be used by investors and traders to only invest in the index fund after a price pullback. This trading strategy will limit the overall market exposure, as all trades will be closed after a fixed number of trading days.

Backtesting settings:

Starting equity = $10,000 (100% is invested in each trade, meaning all profits (or losses) will be reinvested on each new trade

Buy prices and sell prices are based on the open prices

Trades are initiated on the day after the entry/exit signal has been generated (in order to avoid look-ahead bias).

No commissions are taken into consideration

Time horizon: January 1993 - December 2019

The platform used: Amibroker

Setup 1: Buy SPY after a 1-day price decline

In the first setup we will backtest what would have happened in case an investor only bought the SPY after the price closed lower with x% on any single trading day. This position will then be closed after N trading days.

For example, on 16 February 1993 the SPY closed 2.5% below the closing price of the previous trading day (12 February 1993). In case we would have used a decline of 2% as an entry trigger, we would then buy the SPY at the opening price of the next trading day (17 February 1993) and hold it for N days before selling it at the next opening price.

Source: Backtest generated by the author with data from yahoo finance

From the table here above we can see results of buying the SPY after it has declined for 2% on any single trading day. If we would follow this strategy, and hold the investment for 6 days (see row 6 in the table), an investor would have made 178 trades of which 63% would have been profitable. On average, each trade would have yielded 0.85% and ended in a total ROI of 295%.

Let's see what would have happened if we used the same trading setup, but this time we would require a stock price decline of 3% before initiating a trade. This gives the following result:

From the table here above we can see results of buying the SPY after it has declined for 3% on any single trading day. If we would follow this strategy, and hold the investment for only 2 days (see row 2 in the table), an investor would have made 77 trades of which 66% would have been profitable. On average, each trade would have yielded 1.21% and ended in a total ROI of 120%.

While all the outcome would still have been profitable for each holding period, we can clearly see the total Net Profit has declined compared with the first backtest.

Let's see what would have happened if we used the same trading setup, but this time we would require a stock price decline of 4% before initiating a trade. This gives the following result:

This time there would have been holding periods for which the Net Profit would have been negative. This indicates we should not use price percentages above 4%, as these pullbacks are more often followed by a further price decline.

We executed the same backtests for price declines above 5%, but these backtest don't generate enough trades to consider the results as statistically relevant (as the sample size is too small).

Conclusion of Backtest 1: The most profitable way to trade 1-day price declines would have been to use a minimum price decline of 2% as an entry trigger. Once a trade has been initiated, it can be closed after holding the position for 5 to 9 trading days.

Setup 2: Buy SPY after a 2-day price decline

In this setup we will make the same calculations as here above, but now we will calculate a price decline over 2 days. More specifically, we will compare the closing price of today with the closing price of the trading day before yesterday.

We will start the simulation by using a 2% decline as an entry trigger

The results look promising, each holding period would have resulted in a positive net profit. Remarkably, the net profit amounts achieved by this strategy are higher than those of the 2% entry trigger calculated on 1-day price change (see the first table under Setup 1). The average Net Profit % here amounts to 360% versus 75% (for Setup 1).

When using a 3% decline as entry trigger we get the following results:

While all the results are still profitable, we can see they are not as good as results for the 2% entry trigger.

Let's see what a 4% entry trigger would give:

Now the results seem to decline even more. Results for backtests with an entry trigger of 5% or more show the same pattern (lower net profitability).

Conclusion of Backtest 2: The most profitable way to trade 2-day price declines would have been to use a minimum price decline of 2% as an entry trigger. Once a trade has been initiated, it can be closed after holding the position for 8 to 13 trading days. These results are superior to the results of Backtest 1.

Setup 3: Buy SPY after a 3-day price decline

Same story as here above, but now we calculate the price decline over 3 days (the closing price of today vs the closing price of 3 days ago).

For a 2% entry trigger, this gives the following result:

The average Net Profit % is now 340% on average. The setup works best with a holding period of 10 days before exiting the position.

For a 3% entry trigger we get the following results:

The average Net profit would now be 230%, almost 100% higher compared with the Net Profit when using a 2-day calculation period for the decline.

Conclusion of Backtest 3: The results of the pullback trading system seem to improve when the price pullback is calculated over a 3-day period.

Results overview

In order not to repeat the results table too much in this article, we have summarized the average results in the table here below:

From this table we can see the optimal parameters for the Pullback trade setup.

A % decline of 2% is best used as an entry trigger for the pullback trade

A calculation period of 5 days for the price decline in the closing prices gives the best results on average

The most optimal combination of parameters is represented by a % decline of 2% and a calculation period over 2 trading days in which positions are closed after 11 trading days. The equity curve of this trading setup is shown here below:

Comparison with buy & hold strategy

It is important to keep in mind that the trading setups mentioned here above will only take long positions for a maximum of 20 days per trade, often only a few times per year.

As a consequence, none of the strategies listed here above managed to beat the Net Profit of a simple buy & hold strategy in which SPY was originally purchased in January 1993 and held until December 2019.

While the pullback trade setups did not beat this absolute profit performance, they did outperform the buy & hold strategy when we compare the profit results on a risk-weighted basis. In the table below we compare the results for the optimal trading strategy with buy & hold:

From this table we can see the Net Adjusted return is 3x as high as for the buy & hold strategy. The maximum trade drawdown of the pullback strategy is also less than half the MDD of the buy & hold strategy.

Conclusion

Investors can use the daily price variations in the closing prices of SPY in order to identify price pullbacks. These trades can be entered on the opening price of the next trading day and can be closed after 1 to 15 trading days.

The best results were historically achieved by using 2% as a minimum price decline trigger (calculated over a 3 day period). This setup will identify price pullbacks which investors can use to time their investments.

The main benefit of this strategy is that a predefined system will generate all the buy & sell signals and the investor will not have to make this decision himself. Following this strategy, an investor would have achieved better risk-adjusted annual returns.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.