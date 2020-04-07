Craft Brew Alliance: An Intriguing Spread For A Logical Deal

Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) is an intriguing situation. The company agreed to be acquired by Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) on 11 November 2019 for $16.50. At the current share price of $14.96, the deal spread is 10%. Anheuser-Busch already holds a 31.2% stake in the company. On 25 February 2020, Craft Brew shareholders then approved the acquisition. The vast majority of CBA’s brands are already distributed through the vast network of ABI’s wholesalers and subject to commercial agreements. Indeed, several hundreds of thousands of barrels of CBA’s beer are actually brewed at ABI’s breweries. Hence, the deal carries considerable strategic merit.

Profiling Craft Brew Alliance

Red Hook Brewing was formed in 1981 in Seattle and the Widmer brothers founded Widmer Brothers in Portland, Oregon, in 1984. Interestingly, craft brewing was actually illegal until 1979 when President Carter legalized home brewing. In 1994, Kona Brewing was founded and Anheuser-Busch acquired a 25% stake in Redhook. In 1997, ABI then acquired a 25% stake in Widmer Brothers Brewing, and in 2003, a 20% stake was acquired in Kona Brewing. In 2007, Goose Island sold 42% of its business to Widmer Brothers, which a year later merged with Redhook to form Craft Brew Alliance. In 2014, Craft Brew entered into a partnership agreement with The Chive to distribute Resignation Brewery’s KCCO beer. It is currently the seventh largest craft brewer in the United States.

Craft Brew’s catalog of brands include Kona Brewing, Appalachian Mountain Brewer, Cisco Brewers, Omission Brewing (gluten-free), Redhook Brewery, Square Mile Cider, Widmer Brothers Brewing and Wynwood Brewing. The Kona Brewing label accounts for over 50% of sales and comprises the Big Wave and Longboard lagers. The company’s gross margins have steadily increased from 29% in 2014 to 33% in 2019, though dipped modestly in the last year.

The Power of Distribution

All of the distribution deals consummated by Craft Brew Alliance and its predecessor stand-alone breweries plugged these fledgling brands into ABI’s mighty distribution channel, which comprises wholesaling and direct distribution. This is generally split in the following portions:

Split Distribution Channel Examples 75% Off-Premise Convenience stores, grocers, liquor stores 25% On-Premise Bars, clubs, restaurants

Craft Brew actually does run its own ‘BrewPubs’, but the vast majority of sales are through contracted brewing agreements. Partnering with ABI enables brewers to gain a presence in all US states and worldwide; in fact, CBA has gained access to 30 international markets. This allows the brewers to concentrate on what they do best: brewing, packaging, labeling and the finer aspects of the manufacturing process. CBA’s distribution deals are multi-year in duration lasting through to the late 2020s.

Strategic Rationale Appears Sound

ABI has clearly been looking to expand its presence in the craft beer category to meet the tastes and preferences of more discerning beer drinkers. Craft brewery volumes​​ account for 13.2% of the US beer market and has been expanding around 4% per annum. By contrast, overall beer sales in the United States have been flat-lining for many years, which actually implies non-craft beer sales have been declining. In value terms, the craft sector actually accounts for 24.1% of the overall market, reaching $27.6 billion (+7% growth) in 2019[1].

In the last three years alone, ABI has invested more than $130 million in its Brewers Collective Unit, a division housing craft beer partners, allowing them to expand production volume by an average of 31%. More established brands within this category include Goose Island, Elysian and 10 Barrel.

ABI Historically Walked Away

After acquiring an initial stake, ABI originally entered into a deal with CBA whereby they either had to acquire the business for $24.50 per share or make a $20 million payment to the company by 23 August 2019. ABI opted to make the payment. The new agreement allows ABI to acquire the business at a 33% discount to the price agreed some seven months prior.

Technical Aspects to Consider

The transaction is subject to certain regulatory approvals and the Department of Justice has requested additional information and documentary materials in its review of the deal. This is the main risk, but it would be highly surprising if the deal was blocked.

The company is cash poor with $0.5 million of cash on the balance sheet as at year-end; however, there is access to a $25.0 million credit facility.

Once a merger agreement is signed, it is extremely difficult for either party to renege on the deal. A ‘pandemic’ is a material adverse condition stated in the merger document. However, the acquirer would have to prove that BREW was disproportionately impacted relative to its craft beer competitors of a similar size. Given the outbreak of COVID-19 is widespread, this would be very difficult to prove in a court of law.

On consideration of the risk-reward profile, shares in Craft Brew Alliance are recommended for purchase.

