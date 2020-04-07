Gilead's Path To COVID-19 Market Dominance

Investment thesis: We believe that remdesivir currently represents the most promising therapeutic candidate for COVID-19. Given the current status of COVID-19 therapeutic trials, we believe remdesivir is significantly ahead of competitors. Readers following our articles will know that we estimate a 30-90% upside in the price of Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD), based on the potential revenue remdesivir can generate, should it be approved and stockpiled. Gilead is a high-quality company and has a solid future, irrespective of remdesivir.

Introduction

News in the COVID-19 therapeutic arena is evolving at a rapid pace. In this article, we present an important idea when it comes to COVID-19 therapeutics, that we have been cultivating since our last article. We believe that the therapeutic to cross the "finish line" first will have significant potential to dominate the market by becoming standard of care. Given this idea, investors who are long Gilead should be comfortable with their positions as Gilead is ahead of competitors. Furthermore, we analyse Gilead using our proprietary factor model, which indicates excellent characteristics. Hence, we remain bullish on the stock and are comfortable with our current position.

Gilead has Excellent Factor Scores

We examine the stock's cross-sectional characteristics, as per our proprietary quantitative scoring model, in order to understand if the business is attractive on a more fundamental level. The Eonia Research factor model universe consists of over 6,000 global stocks, which cover a broad representation of a liquid universe above $900m in market cap. For these stocks, we calculate and aggregate over 120 sub-factor scores (daily) into 3 factor groups:

Value - seeks to measure the degree of pessimism reflected in a stock's price with respect to its fundamentals. We include measures like Price/Sales, Price/Earnings, and Price/Cash Flow into our Value composite. Quality - seeks to capture the degree of quality of earnings. We include measures like Gross Margin and Return on Invested Capital into our assessment of Quality. Momentum - seeks to capture the degree of under-reaction reflected in a stock's price action over time. We incorporate 12-month stock return and EPS revisions into our Momentum factor.

Our factor model indicates that Gilead ranks very highly (Figure 1; higher score is better). In fact, it scores in the top 20% of global stocks on a factor front, with a very high Quality score of 92.5%. The business operates an impressive Gross Margin of 79% and Return on Invested Capital of 9.5%. For comparison, the average Sector, Industry and Industry Group factor scores are also shown in Figure 1. Hence, Gilead is a healthy business with attractive characteristics, irrespective of remdesivir.

Figure 1: Factor scores for Gilead Sciences (Source: Eonia Research)

New Remdesivir Clinical Trials

Gilead has launched two phase 3 studies of remdesivir that now span 11 different countries. The studies will enroll a total of 1,000 patients, and the drug will be investigated in severe and moderate disease. Within the next two weeks, all trial sites will have started enrolling patients. As the COVID-19 crisis continues to escalate, there will be ample numbers of patients to fully enroll onto the trials. Two other trials of note (here and here) are comparing remdesivir to other therapeutics, including hydroxychloroquine.

Price of Remdesivir

In a recent open letter, Gilead's CEO, Daniel O'Day, outlined reasons why the company transitioned into providing remdesivir through "expanded access" programs. One statement that is of particular interest to investors is:

"if it [remdesivir] is approved, we will work to ensure affordability and access".

On the topic of affordability, in our previous article, we estimated that the likely price of remdesivir will be between $146 and $459 per treatment course. We consider this range to be affordable for most developed nations. Moreover, when considering that the COVID-19 diagnostic test costs between $35.91 and $51.31 (Medicare), our estimated price range may be too conservative, especially if remdesivir provides reasonable to good clinical benefit and saves lives.

Having said that, it is important to note that pricing may have to be adjusted for developing countries, something we strongly support, in order to maximize access. The practice of different pricing in different countries is very common and should not be unexpected; this does not change our revenue estimates for remdesivir.

Remdesivir has First Mover Advantage

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) is hurrying to develop antibody therapeutics for COVID-19, in an effort to emulate the success it achieved with Ebola. We view Regeneron's technology as highly promising at generating an active therapeutic candidate(s) for COVID-19.

However, we believe that, by the time these candidates are ready for widespread clinical deployment, there is a possibility that the COVID-19 outbreak will have largely stabilised through current public health measures and therapeutics with faster deployment timelines, such as remdesivir. Furthermore, since remdesivir is a small molecule drug, it can be stockpiled more easily than antibody drugs, which is an important factor when considering future revenues of such anti-viral therapeutics. This is because small molecules generally have a longer shelf-life than antibodies and do not usually require refrigeration like antibodies do. However, should the COVID-19 crisis continue to escalate beyond the summer months, Regeneron may reap handsome rewards; indeed, investors are pricing this in, as the stock has significantly appreciated in value since the COVID-19 crisis began.

The other important variables requiring serious consideration are time and ethics. Gilead has an advantage on both these fronts, as remdesivir is already in phase 3 trials. It is unethical to treat patients with unproven experimental drugs, if effective therapies exist, especially in the context of life-threatening infectious disease. Hence, the therapeutic that is first to be approved for COVID-19, following a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial, will become standard of care. Remdesivir is well placed to achieve this.

Such a therapeutic will have a significant "first mover" advantage and likely dominate the market, as all COVID-19 therapy trials will need to include it in the standard of care regimen. In other words, any subsequent new therapeutics will most likely be approved as combinations with the therapeutic that is already standard of care. Hence, we predict that the therapeutic to achieve standard of care status first will have a very secure future. Remdesivir is well placed to achieve this. This risk should not be underestimated by potential investors into COVID-19 therapeutics that are far behind remdesivir.

Potential Weakness in Competitor Therapeutics

Favipiravir: A remdesivir-related story is that of the anti-flu drug favipiravir, which has been reported to have signs of efficacy against COVID-19. It has recently emerged that favipiravir has never been distributed and is not available at hospital or pharmacies. Hence, physicians are likely not have much experience using the drug. We view favipiravir as a serious competitor to remdesivir as it is orally administered and has a similar mechanism of action. Japan has announced that production of favipiravir is ramping up, despite efficacy data for favipiravir being preliminary.

Hydroxychloroquine and/or Chloroquine: On March 28, 2020, the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to allow hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine donated to the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) to be used for certain hospitalized patients with COVID-19. Specifics can be found in this letter. An important excerpt to consider is:

"Based upon limited in-vitro and anecdotal clinical data in case series, chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate are currently recommended for treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients in several countries, and a number of national guidelines report incorporating recommendations regarding use of chloroquine phosphate or hydroxychloroquine sulfate in the setting of COVID-19. FDA encourages the conduct and participation in randomized controlled clinical trials that may produce evidence concerning the effectiveness of these products in treating COVID-19. FDA is issuing this EUA to facilitate the availability of chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate during the COVID-19 pandemic to treat patients for whom a clinical trial is not available, or participation is not feasible."

While this EUA is certainly a positive step towards trying to get potential therapies to patients in most need, it is imperative to understand that, as far as we know, there is no solid randomised, placebo-controlled trial data showing that hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine is effective for COVID-19. In some respect, such actions by the FDA may risk doing more harm than good, by exposing sick patients to untoward side effects for no real benefit. Only time will tell.

This is exactly why the rigorous process of clinical trials evolved over decades. Most evidence for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to date is anecdotal and far from definitive. In fact, this study (in Chinese), which seems to have a control group, did not show any evidence that chloroquine was providing benefit, as reported by Bloomberg.

Additionally, the controversial study on chloroquine + azithromycin (antibacterial drug), published by Dr Raoult in France, has raised serious questions regarding its quality and data authenticity. Furthermore, numerous commentators (here and here) have provided interesting opinions on the subject.

Based on the current clinical data, these issues are sufficient to raise enough doubt in our minds as to the effectiveness of chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19. Indeed, some experts have been publicly critical of the FDA's decision to issue an EUA for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine, for example, former FDA Chief Scientist Luciana Borio.

In our view, the emergency authorization given to hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine by the FDA, is a testament to the desperation that health authorities are facing in this crisis. It could be argued that such a move is more for authorities to be seen as "doing something" in the face of increasing case numbers and public pressure. Hence, our conviction in remdesivir remains strong.

Summary

The preliminary data on chloroquine/hydroxychloroquine in COVID-19 are far from conclusive. We continue to maintain that remdesivir is the most promising experimental therapeutic against COVID-19 to date. We obviously have to wait for the trial results to have confirmation of this. Beyond COVID-19, Gilead is an attractive company to own, with excellent factor scores, and we are comfortable in our position, irrespective of remdesivir.

Importantly, remdesivir has a significant time advantage over competitor therapeutics, which will prove difficult to overcome, should remdesivir be approved first. Investors in stocks with COVID-19 therapeutics that are behind remdesivir should not underestimate this threat and proceed with caution. We remain bullish on Gilead and are comfortable with our current position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

