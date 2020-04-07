LVMH Well Equipped To Weather Covid-19 Downturn

Investment Thesis

LVMH can withstand the Covid-19 downturn thanks to its product portfolio. While the company will take a hit due to lost sales in the first half of 2020, most of these sales should be recouped in the second half of the year. The wealthy nature of its customer base will benefit LVMH to still sell products in economically challenging times. Though shares are trading at an elevated P/E ratio, I consider that justified due to the company’s strong profitability. At this point in time I view shares as slightly undervalued, but I expect the share price to return to its pre-crisis level once the virus subsides.

Company Profile

LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) is a multinational conglomerate headquartered in Paris, France. LVMH operates globally but a significant portion of its revenues is generated in Asia. The company specializes in luxury goods. Its product segments are Wine & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry as well as Selective Retailing. The Fashion & Leather Goods segment is by far the largest by revenue, accounting for 41% of 2019 revenues. Next to the brands that comprise the full name of the company, Louis Vuitton, Moët and Hennessy, LVMH owns a multitude of other brands including Givenchy, Dom Pérignon and Bulgari. The company also came onto the radar of investors when it announced the acquisition of Tiffany back in 2019. The All Cash Deal values Tiffany at about $16bn or $135 per share.

Source: Company Presentation

Substantial Dividend Increases

LVMH pays a semi-annual dividend in unequal payments. Roughly one third of the total amount is paid as an interim dividend within the year, with the remaining two thirds being paid out at the end of the fiscal year. The company has raised the dividend quite substantially in recent years, increasing it by 50% within 2 years between 2016 and 2018. Despite this big raise, the payout ratio has barely moved at all and remains near 50% both in terms of FCF and net income. This is because the distribution increases have been fully supported by earnings and cash flow improvements.

Source: Company website

Financial Health

The most important quality to look for in these difficult times is a good, healthy balance sheet. Debt has to be manageable because high interest payments present a difficulty if sales and cash generation stalls. Thankfully, LVMH is very well capitalized. The equity position is 40% and is larger than the financial debt. The company also has a sizable cash position of €5.7bn. This is enough to cover the interest payments on both normal debt and capital leases for 14 years (measured against FY19 interest payments). Also, as of December 2019, LVMH had €21.1bn in undrawn credit lines. This figure includes €15.2bn for financing the Tiffany acquisition. Nevertheless, this still leaves €5.9bn in available credit for other purposes. In total, LVMH would still be left with €10bn in available liquidity after the Tiffany acquisition.

Covid-19 Impact

It is very unlikely that LVMH will be immune to the negative effect on consumer spending brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak. However, given its exclusive focus on luxury products, I expect LVMH to fare a lot better than other companies offering products in the mid-prized segment. A significant portion of its customers are wealthy enough to not be impaired in their buying power. These customers will very likely continue buying as usual.

I estimate that the biggest impact will be on the Wine & Spirits segment, as establishments selling these products are closed right now. Still, the negative effect should be damped by customers buying and consuming these products privately. Watches & Jewelry will likely fare the best, given that these are infrequent purchases that can easily be recouped once the shutdown is over. In general, luxury products are the types of purchases that will likely be the easies to recover, since the customers of these products are unlikely to be impaired financially and will simply postpone their purchases.

Source: Company Presentation

Structure of Operating Costs

Its cost structure should greatly help LVMH to mitigate the negative impact of the coronavirus. 84% of operating expenses are marketing and selling related, only 16% are administrative expenses. LVMH should be able to lower the marketing & selling expenses by the same rate of reduction in sales. Administrative expenses will likely remain at the same level, but due to their small share, the impact on the operating result should be minimal. This in turn minimizes the negative effect on the operating margin. To put this into perspective, I estimate that a 25% decline in revenues would shave off about 2pp from the operating margin, assuming that marketing & selling expenses are reduced by the same percentage.

Source: Company filing

Valuation

LVMH has a pricey valuation, trading at 23 times TTM earnings. In my opinion, LVMH justifies trading at a higher P/E multiple due to its strong profitability and returns on capital. The fact that the company has been able to report very decent topline growth despite its size in recent years has certainly contributed to this premium as well.

After factoring in my estimates for the Covid-19 impact, I get a value of $407 per share which is 12% above the most recent trading price of $364. I think shares were slightly overvalued before the crash in March but are starting to present an opportunity around these prices. Especially if prices were to take another dive towards their low in March.

Source: My model, values based on estimates

Conclusion

LVMH is well positioned to weather the Covid-19 crisis due to the nature of its luxury product portfolio. I expect the company to take a hit in the first half of 2020, but a considerable amount of these lost sales should be recouped in the second half of the year. Wines and spirits will very likely be hit the hardest with limited ability to make up for the lost sales in that segment. LVMH benefits from the fact that a substantial amount of its customers is wealthy enough to continue buying its products despite a general state of the economy at the time. For this reason, I expect the LVMH to navigate the crisis better than other companies.

