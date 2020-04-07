WestRock: Strong Tailwinds Supporting The Bull Thesis Despite COVID-19

The debt load is relatively high at slightly above 3x net debt to EBITDA, but last year the company managed to pay down a significant portion of that debt.

WestRock makes paper and cardboard packaging products that could benefit from the long-term trend toward plastic alternatives in developed countries.

Thesis

WestRock Company (WRK) produces paper- and cardboard-based packaging products as well as containerboard for a variety of industries, both consumer and industrial. As such, it stands to benefit from the long-term megatrend away from plastic packages for consumer products and shipping. As developed countries in North America and Europe shift from plastic bags and straws, for example, to paper versions of those items, WRK should be able to capture greater market share.

What's more, this could be an even longer-term trend away from plastics if more advanced developing countries like China and India eventually make this shift as well. And then there is the potential benefit from the unceasing expansion of e-commerce.

While WRK has a fairly large debt load from a recent acquisition, the company pays a generous and growing dividend that should prove sustainable in the face of the current acute crisis.

The Company

WRK produces paper and cardboard packaging products for consumer staples products, pizza boxes, fast food containers, and rolls of containerboard for industrial use, among other things. While industrial output will undoubtedly slow this year, many other product types such as food containers and e-commerce boxes should do better-than-otherwise.

Source: 2020 Global Agriculture & Materials Conference

What's more, WRK expects to achieve $200 million in cost saving synergies from its acquisition of KapStone by fiscal year 2021 when the firms are fully integrated. Add to that the $240 million in operating earnings from upgrades to two plants in Brazil and South Carolina, and WRK has some powerful near-term organic tailwinds.

Source: 2020 Global Agriculture & Materials Conference

While true free cash flow dropped from 2018 to 2019 due to restructuring and one-time capex costs such as the integration of multiple plants into one, normalized FCF was roughly in line with or slightly above that of 2018.

Source: 2020 Global Agriculture & Materials Conference

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, WRK guided for $3 billion in EBITDA, $1.1 billion in capex, and $1 billion+ in free cash flow in 2020. For context, WRK has generated at least $1 billion in FCF since 2016, so it wasn't much of a stretch to guide for the same this year.

WRK took on a fair amount of debt for the acquisition of KapStone and now has a net debt to EBITDA ratio of 3.01x (at the end of 2019), but management is focused on lowering that ratio to below 2.5x in the near future. Last year, WRK reduced debt by nearly $1 billion while also funding the dividend and investments, proving that it can all be done during normal times.

Of course, these are not normal times. Though WRK will take some hit from COVID-19, I find it likely that the dividend and growth capex will be funded this year, but debt reduction will be mostly or fully put on hold for the time being.

Valuation

Based on trailing twelve-month earnings per share, WRK is currently trading at a P/E ratio of 7.77x. Based on lowered guidance for 2020, WRK is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 9.26x. That strikes me as a low valuation compared to some of WRK's peers in the packaging space such as Amcor (AMCR) or Sonoco (SON).

Looking at price to operating cash flow, WRK's ~3x ratio seems incredibly cheap compared to SON's 11.3x price/OCF.

Data by YCharts

What's more, looking at the enterprise value to EBITDA ratio, which is difficult to impossible to financially engineer to look good, WRK's 5.3x is cheap compared to SON's 8.75x.

Data by YCharts

By nearly all measures, WRK looks very cheap. I can only think that the market expects the stock to underperform compared to peers, but that expectation seems premature. As far as I can tell, the market is trying to deal with a lot of uncertainty, and the high debt load and high yield make the company seem more risky than it may actually be.

The Dividend

WRK raised its dividend by 2.2% in November 2019. Last fiscal year, WRK paid out 46% of FCFs. At the new annualized rate of $1.86 per share, the company will be paying out about $480 million to shareholders annually. That amounts to about a 48% payout ratio for 2020, leaving $520 million to fund the $300 of growth capex planned for this year.

Since before the Great Recession, WRK's FCF per share has comfortably and regularly covered the dividend.

Data by YCharts

Note: WRK has made numerous acquisitions in the last ten years, which makes FCF data from the Great Recession less meaningful than more recent data.

Conclusion

Until we see further data on WRK's performance during these crazy times, we can only guesstimate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic shutdown on WRK's business operations. As previously mentioned, some industries and product types are undoubtedly hurting, while others are likely benefiting. More people are ordering delivery pizzas in cardboard boxes, grocery stores are selling more food and beverage goods, and fast food continues to operate drive-through.

The current 6.42% dividend yield is an attractive starting yield, but I would prefer to wait to buy more shares at $26.50, or a 7.02% dividend yield. Even if the dividend only grew at a 2% average annual rate over the next decade, the result would still be a yield-on-cost after 10 years of 8.56%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.