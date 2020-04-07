EyePoint Still Has A Very Promising Future

We can't exclude further declines, given what is happening on the ground, but like the risk-reward position here.

We think establishing an initial position at these levels is likely to pay off, given the steep declines the shares already experienced.

However, the coronavirus pandemic is hobbling the growth path of one of these (DEXYCU), but the company has intervened to save cash.

EyePoint is on a steeply upward sloping growth path with two relatively new treatments and a third one on the way.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) has two unique drug delivery solutions called Durasert and Verisome which can be used to deliver drugs for slow and gradual delivery for months to combat a range of eye problems.

It has two drugs, DEXYCU and YUTIQ, which have been taking off impressively as they both solve problems with existing solutions. Both are FDA approved and have a permanent J-Code for reimbursement, and the company is expanding sales to ASCs through training of physicians and promotion.

While sales are ramping, the company is still losing significant amounts of cash, and as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, they recently had to scale back these promotion and training efforts, and the share price has been rather volatile as a result.

We think the present dip offers a considerable opportunity for long-term investors.

DEXYCU

DEXYCU is the company's solution for the treatment of postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery. DEXYCU is the first and only FDA-approved, single-dose, sustained-release, intracameral steroid on the market.

There is enormous progress. Since the launch, the company's team of 33 KAMs for DEXYCU have called on over 640 physicians, which has yielded approximately 440 ASCs (ambulatory surgical centers) that have completed training and certification for DEXYCU use. And here is an idea of the potential (Q4CC):

Based on our internal data, we estimate that ASCs have been in service and trained today as part of our launch initiatives represent $170 million market opportunity and physicians that have continued to reorder represent $105 million market potential. To put that in context, the overall cataract surgery market potentials estimated at $2 billion which highlights the great potential DEXYCU.

Indeed, underlying customer demand represented by the units purchased by ASCs from our distributors was up 111% over Q3, with repeat customers representing 98% of the Q4 order volume. The company charges a WAC (wholesale acquisition cost) of $595 per treatment.

Revenues reached $4.8M in 2019 (there is some difference between revenue growth and underlying customer demand because of distributor inventory management).

Market acceptance is also accelerating with the timing between first and second order decreasing q/q and the orders nearly doubling in size from first to second order.

Given the fairly recent FDA approval, market introduction, and permanent reimbursement code, we can expect the fast ramp to continue, although the speed of it is affected by the coronavirus outbreak (see below).

YUTIQ

YUTIQ, which was FDA approved in October 2018, is a three-year treatment for chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment using the Durasert delivery technology. This condition tends to suffer from unpredictable flares, which can lead to blindness, so having the ability to deliver a consistent, sustained 24-hour micro dose of steroids every day for up to three years is a terrific solution.

To highlight the benefits, here are the advantages over a competing solution, Retisert (Q4CC):

Retisert is a surgical procedure, you've got to go into the ambulatory surgery suite and have surgery, YUTIQ can be delivered in the physician's office. It's $18,000 for one implant, ours is $8,900. Retisert lasts for two years, Durasert lasts for up to three years. And the other nice thing about YUTIQ is you get less IOP than you see in the clinical trials with Retisert.

Alimera Sciences, Inc. owns rights for YUTIQ for non-infectious posterior uveitis in the EMEA with a royalty payable to EyePoint.

While not as exuberant as the growth of DEXYCU, YUTIQ nevertheless grew 59% sequentially in Q4, so the uptake here is also very strong (Q4CC):

As a result of this very positive demand for the product, we expect to add to the existing 12 KAMs covering YUTIQ during 2020 to better grow our coverage in the U.S.

There is a lot of promise here as well as YUTIQ only received a permanent J-Code on October 1, 2019, greatly simplifying the reimbursement process, which is likely to have held off potential customers.

Then, there is YUTIQ 50, the short-acting six-month treatment for chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. A letter from the FDA late last year cleared the path to FDA approval (Q4CC):

The FDA is requiring an approximately 60-patient six-month trial for inclusion in a supplemental new drug application for the product. We are actively planning the trial and prioritizing resources and investment requirements and look to provide updates on timing later this year.

EYP-1901

EYP-1901 is their solution in development for conditions like wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy and retinal vein occlusion. It combines the company's already proven Durasert delivery technology and vorolanib, as the anti-VEGF active compound.

Vorolanib has already undergone phase 1&2 clinical trials but as an oral medicine, which has known side-effects, which was the reason the phase 2 trial was aborted.

The phase 1 study did show that Vorolanib is effective, as 60% of the patients did not need rescue injections. Even the aborted phase 2 study showed effectiveness in the patients who didn't suffer from the side effects.

The alternative is to inject it directly in the eye once every month or two months, but apart from the frequent harrowing experience for patients (and cost for insurers), this too isn't optimal.

With each injection, the drug concentration spikes (Q4CC):

It's not healthy for the eye to receive a monthly or bimonthly bolus eye injection which causes a seesaw drug concentration and theoretically can result in the VEGF receptors to down regulate over time and slowly stop responding.

In contrast, using the Durasert delivery technology provides 24/7 micro dosing of the drug for up to six months, which could be a game changer.

Of the three possible indications, wet AMD is the largest. It is a very developed, multi-billion dollar market, so the company has a large opportunity here as there is a large unmet need for a sustained delivery solution.

Competing drugs like Lucentis have to be injected monthly and Eylea bi-monthly, and then Beovu from Novartis (NYSE:NVS) which lasts up to three months, all for the rest of the patient's life. Eylea quickly overturned Lucentis because of this advantage, while EYP-1901 proposes a much bigger advantage (twice a year injections).

The company is now proposing a small scale (less than 25 patients) phase 1 trial for wet AMD (the phase 1 study also supports RVO and diabetic retinopathy), and given the fact that the FDA is already familiar with Vorolanib and certainly familiar with Durasert, this can be expected to proceed in due course, providing coronavirus circumstances.

Q4 results

Data by YCharts

Sales have been taking off with revenue at $20.4M split out between product revenue ($4.8 million for DEXYCU and $12 million for YUTIQ) with the rest coming from royalties and license fees.

Revenues don't track underlying demand perfectly as the company was dependent on inventory management of one big distributor, but this disparity should ease going forward as the company engaged more distributors. Underlying demand is brisk (Q4CC):

Our underlying customer demand remains strong and we were very pleased to see continued demand growth for both DEXYCU and YUTIQ with increases of 111% for DEXYCU and 59% for YUTIQ as compared to the third quarter of 2019.

That is impressive sequential growth, if they can keep this up, then break-even can be in sight in a year or so, although the coronavirus pandemic will likely delay that (see below).

Margins

Data by YCharts

Gross margins are very high, but a bit variable depending on the part of royalty, license, and collaboration income, which has, of course, basically 100% gross margin. These revenues declined from $4.6M in 2018 to $3.5M in 2019 as the company introduced the treatments itself, rather than rely on others.

Operating expenses were $68.2M, up from $43.6M in 2018, and there was $5.1M in interest expense in 2019.

Cash

The worrying figure for investors is, of course, this one:

Data by YCharts

Which is why the company embarked on a public offering of 17.3M shares at $1.45 in February. The $24M or so, together with the $22.2M the company held at the end of Q4, should see them through the end of 2020, including the phase 1 trial with EYP-1901. The company also has a substantial long-term debt ($47.2M). The lack of cash flow had a predictable result:

Data by YCharts

Coronavirus impact

But things on the ground have shifted since the Q4CC, and this has required management to act in order to save cash, as a number of their customers have closed down, and demand isn't progressing as expected as a result.

Management is embarking on savings concentrated in the sales force for DEXYCU, from the PR (4/1/20):

The Company will downsize its current workforce, with reductions coming primarily from the external DEXYCU sales force and supporting commercial operations as cataract surgery is considered a non-essential procedure due to the pandemic. The Company plans to allocate its remaining DEXYCU commercial resources to high-volume ambulatory surgery centers (ASCS) in key U.S. regions, subject to the availability of such ASCs to perform elective cataract surgery upon the lifting of restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic... The reorganization is expected to result in annual savings of approximately $7 million from workforce reductions and one-time savings of approximately $10 million from other planned expenditure cancellations and deferrals. Based on these actions, coupled with cash conservation activities, the Company is able to reconfirm its expected cash runway into 2021 under current assumptions for the duration of the COVID-19-related closures across the U.S.

The company has a 45-person sales team of key account managers or KEMs, which is introducing and educating critical people at ambulatory surgical centers or ASCs. It remains to be seen how much of this is disbanded, but there is certainly room to cut.

YUTIQ isn't affected as the treatment is considered an essential procedure. The phase 1 trial with EYP-1901 will also go ahead.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Valuation on past parameters is of limited use here, the question is how soon the company can stop bleeding cash and how its growth trajectory will be influenced by the coronavirus pandemic.

Breakeven

Given the following data:

Gross margin: 85%

Operating expenses run rate Q4 $17.6M, roughly $70M a year, +$5M in interest expenses -$7M in savings is $68M

Basically, the company runs breakeven at $80M, which is four times its current revenue. Given the sequential growth that seemed to be achievable in about 4 quarters, we will be curious what the new trajectory is due to the coronavirus and keeping in mind that Q1 is a seasonally soft quarter.

Conclusion

There can be little doubt the company has enormous potential. It was well on its way with YUTIQ and DEXYCU to significantly reduce cash bleed, perhaps even entirely eliminating it by early next year.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted that trajectory, especially for DEXYCU, which is regarded as a non-essential treatment. But the company has scaled back expansion efforts significantly in order to save cash, although it remains to be seen how long they can last on their existing funds.

Given also the potential of EYP-1901, we still think nibbling a few shares at these levels is likely to produce a payoff for the patient investor. One can wait for the shares to go down further and perhaps they will, but under the present market circumstances, investing at the bottom is really down to luck more than anything.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EYPT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.