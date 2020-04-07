Coronavirus And Meaningless Numbers

The number of asymptomatics, and total infected, may be higher than expected, which is both good and bad.

The focus should be on all cause mortality and not case counts and COVID-19 deaths.

Quarantines are as much about protecting the vulnerable as it is about protecting the work force.

Following up from a previous article, the developments stemming from COVID-19 have largely been within expectations. As the number of cases around the globe continue to jump up, we expand on some of our previous topics of discussion and touch on potential inflection points in the future. As always, a lot of the data that is being dealt with is both rapidly evolving and full of limitations.

COVID-19 and the sub-65 age groups

Medical staff, ventilators, and personal protective equipment shortages were within expectations; however, the age distribution of those that needed intensive care unit ("ICU") support was younger than expected.

Figure 1. COVID-19 hospitalizations, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions, and deaths, by age group in the United States, February 12– March 16, 2020. From CDC.

It's been estimated that there are close to 50 million that are 65 and older, which puts it at roughly 15% of the US population. We can see in figure 1 that the 65+ account for an outsized proportion of hospitalizations (~45%). However, this also means that a slight majority of those needing hospital care are between the ages of 20-64.

Overall, early data suggests that those between the ages of 20-64 have a 14-30% chance of ending up hospitalized and a 2-11% chance of ending up in the ICU. Note that this data may be skewed as those presenting at the hospital will likely be more severe cases. But the main point is that while those under 65 may be less likely to die, they may still need some advanced care.

Moreover, the general US population also has to deal with severe obesity (Body Mass Index [BMI] > 40), a risk factor for more serious disease. It has been estimated that 9.2% of the US population are severely obese. However, in terms of numbers, the majority of these severely obese are under 65 years of age.

Figure 2. Estimated prevalence of obesity by state from CDC in 2018.

To add some perspective, UK estimates, from a 2017 survey, pegged the overall obesity rate (BMI > 30) and severe obesity rate at 28.7% and 4% respectively. This is notably lower than the US' rate of 44.8% and 9.2%. That being the case, as of April 4, 38% of those critically ill with COVID-19 are obese. Moreover, the obese make up 34% of those that need advanced respiratory support and, ultimately, more than half will not make it out of critical care alive (42% critical care discharge rate).

As such, we may see some rather morbid case fatality rates as cases go up in the central area of the US. Obesity aside, another issue is that the 20-65 age group essentially makes up the work force.

COVID-19 and the labor pool

To expand a bit more on the workforce issue, a number of occupations tend to have a median age that is on the older end of the spectrum. As a result, these professions may be asymmetrically impacted by COVID-19.

Occupation Median age Farmers, ranchers, and other agricultural managers 56.1 Judges, magistrates, and other judicial workers 55.7 Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators 51.3 Stationary engineers and boiler operators 53.3

Table 1. Select list of occupations with a median age greater than 50. Data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

We would also like to direct some attention to truckers. The majority of truckers are 45 and over and are more prone to having risk factors, such as diabetes and severe obesity, than the general populace. In summary, some occupations that are important to everyday life may be more sensitive to a culling.

As an aside, it may also be worthwhile to note that the 65+ age group made up 6.6% of the employed labor force in 2019. Moreover, even if not in the work force, some may contribute in other manners, such as babysitting or volunteering. For example, in 2015, 11.0 million out of 62.6 million volunteers were 65 or over.

Thinking about the future

What has been rather surprising to date is the lack of coordinated effort to control the spread of COVID-19. Rhode Island at one point attempted to stop cars with New York license plates to tell travelers they needed to self quarantine for 14 days. Apparently this was met with an outcry, so Rhode Island had to stop all travelers to issue a quarantine request instead.

Overall, it's rather surreal watching this patchwork effort. Some states were literally waiting for deaths to spring up before deciding to take more serious action. Even then, the enforcement of social distancing and quarantines is a little problematic. Take for example the moment when crowds gathered in NYC to watch the USNS Comfort coming in. Whether the current levels of restrictions is enough is unclear; however, a recent report has suggested that early non-pharmacological intervention during the Spanish Flu was actually beneficial to both mortality rates and the economy in the long run.

Meanwhile, President Trump has expressed that things should be better by June 1. This seems like an optimistic, but reasonable, target. This should give enough time to perform a number of clinical trials to identify and validate efficacious treatment protocols. At this point in time, there are currently over 300 trials registered on clinicaltrials.gov. Hopefully medications that reduce transmission rates, prevent disease progression, or can be used for prophylaxis, will be identified; however, the last one will likely need more time.

If effective drugs were identified across the above categories, then life could likely shift back to near normalcy even in the absence of an effective vaccine. Not ideal, but manageable.

What's in a number?

Looking at the situation from a different perspective, the COVID-19 pandemic may come to an end quicker than expected. This is predicated in part on the idea that SARS-CoV-2 transmission rates are higher than expected.

The reality is that the current case numbers and deaths are difficult to interpret. The data is skewed, and we know that. The government's messaging (i.e. "Don't come to the hospital unless you have a serious problem") means that the more severe cases tend to show up, which also results in a higher case fatality rate. Meanwhile, testing requirement changes, much like NYC's advisory to only test those that require hospitalization as of March 20, can change event rates.

Moreover, there could be many deaths that are not diagnosed as COVID-19 due to a lack of tests, whether it be due to supply shortage problems or insufficiently equipped State laboratories. Unfortunately, we will not be able to grasp the full extent of the situation until all-cause mortality data is released. Even then, a lot of subjective interpretation will likely be required.

Unaccounted deaths

It has been suggested that the number of cremation urns delivered to Wuhan far exceeded historical death rates even when reported COVID-19 deaths were taken into account. But this is not just a Chinese issue. The same problem has cropped up in Italy.

Figure 3. Historical death count in Nembro between 2015-2019, in blue, versus official COVID-19 deaths, in green, and total deaths in 2020, in red, from a March 26 article.

It's been suggested that the actual COVID-19 death count in Nembro could be more than 4 times higher (158 vs 31 deaths) than official numbers. Likewise, the same can be said about official COVID-19 deaths vs total deaths for Bergamo.

Interestingly, the authors behind the Nembro data hypothesized that if COVID-19 had an infection fatality rate of 1%, and all extra deaths were attributable to COVID-19, than the entire population of Nembro could have essentially been infected, given that it has a population of ~11,500. This would also imply that the asymptomatic/mild disease rate could be higher than expected. So the question is how many cases have gone undetected?

A fascinating case study in Vo, Italy

One interesting case is the town of Vo, which reported the first known COVID-19-related death in Italy. Following the first death, on February 21, the town was placed under quarantine. On March 6, tests were performed on all 3,300 inhabitants - 89, or 2.7% of the population, were positive for SARS-CoV-2. All infected patients were isolated and quarantined. Following a second test at a later time, only 6 were were still infected and had to be quarantined.

Barring the first death, they had a 100% recovery rate and had no new infections since the last round of quarantines. Just as importantly, at the time of testing, it was estimated that 50-75% of cases were asymptomatic. However, the split between pre-symptomatic (i.e. eventually develop symptoms) and true asymptomatics is unclear. Note, also, that this study would not have taken into account those who already had COVID-19 and overcame it, so the cumulative number of infected patients could have been higher.

Let us revisit Nembro, which seemed to be in a much later stage of disease progression based on death counts. If the excess deaths were indeed attributable to COVID-19, then it's unclear if they were well on their way to herd immunity or if they flattened the peak.

COVID-19: The invisible enemy

Evidently, more attention is being diverted to pre-symptomatic and asymptomatic patients now, as case numbers continue to increase. Singapore recently released a report highlighting the problem of presymptomatic transmission in local spread, which has likely led to its decision to finally lock down the country starting Tuesday. While pre-symptomatics are a problem, at least they can be eventually found. It is the true asymptomatics that present a unique challenge.

In the original WHO report, it was suggested that true asymptomatic rates were low and that almost all patients would eventually develop symptoms. However, this is now more strongly contested.

Currently, asymptomatic cases are still being identified in Wuhan. Similarly, antibody results from a Chongqing study suggested that contact tracing may have missed ~5% of those infected due to a lack of symptoms and a negative polymerase chain reaction ("PCR") test. For those unaware, PCR tests only come up positive as long as the virus is present and will typically be negative once the infection is cleared. Antibodies, on the other hand, only begin showing up once an immune response is mounted, and hopefully persist thereafter. Meanwhile, in South Korea, 20% of cases reportedly remained asymptomatic up until the time they were discharged from the hospital.

Unfortunately, there is no data from wide spread sampling of the general population to provide a better idea of what the rate of infection actually is; however, there are some interesting small scale studies stemming from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Diamond Princess and Asymptomatics

The Diamond Princess cruise ship made headlines world wide early on in the pandemic. Of the 3,700 that were on board, a total of 719 tested positive for COVID-19; however, 318 were asymptomatic. Given some patients were taken into the local hospital system while others may have been repatriated, subsequent details are incomplete. What we do know; however, is that, as of April 2, 619 patients related to the Diamond Princess have been discharged in Japan and, of those, 279 were asymptomatic.

Beyond the generic data, a Japanese group recently released more detailed data on 104 symptomatic and asymptomatic patients from the Diamond Princess. Patients were followed for a median of 10 days. It should be noted that the median time to symptom onset is estimated to be 4-5 days, with 97.5% displaying symptoms within 12 days. At admission, 41.3% were asymptomatic. This decreased to 31.7% by the end of the observation period. What is noteworthy is that these patients had a median age of 68, which plants them in the high risk category. As an aside, the number of severe cases went from 19.2% to 26.9% by the end of the observation period.

The important point to note is the large number of potentially true asymptomatics in this population. One study estimated the asymptomatic rate to be between 21-40% on the Diamond Princess. As a result, the number of infected could be far higher than expected.

Meanwhile, in the US

Figure 4. A figure showing influenza like illness visits ending March 28 vs historical trends. Data from CDC.

Likewise, cases in the US could be far higher than what the counters show. One interesting surrogate marker are the number of influenza-like illnesses ("ILI"). In previous years, by March, the number of outpatient visits for ILI typically decrease (Figure 4). However, an increased count was observed this year. While it is unclear how many are attributable to COVID-19, due to stringent testing policies, it would not be surprising to find many lost cases buried therein.

Of note was that one medical center in Los Angeles tested 107 samples from patients with no known risk factors (e.g. travel, contact with an infected patient, severely ill patients admitted for respiratory tract infections, etc.) coming in with mild ILI and found that 7, or 5.3%, were positive for COVID-19 in mid-March. Perhaps this data, in part, contributed to a safer-at-home order being issued in Los Angeles County the same week.

On a bigger scale, based off of the excess ILI visits, one recent model suggested that anywhere between 1/100 to 1/1000 cases may have been missed. In other words, there may have been millions of cases already in mid-March that had largely been ignored. While it is unclear how accurate the model is, it does give some food for thought.

Between the potentially high number of asymptomatics and undiagnosed/unconfirmed mild cases in general, a larger than expected percentage of the population could be infected. There is currently no way to know how many have already been infected without some form of antibody testing, unfortunately.

On the one hand, it could make mitigation difficult; however, if true, then the overall fatality rates would also be much lower and the situation may resolve quicker than expected due to a reduction in time required to reach herd immunity.

Concluding thoughts

COVID-19 is creating havoc around the globe, as it is a threat to both the healthcare system and work force. In the mean time, if effective therapies that target various stages of the infection cycle can be identified then, even without a vaccine, some semblance of normalcy can be achieved. However, case numbers and death counts tell an incomplete and biased story, especially since there is no standardized approach to collecting data. As such, it should not be relied on heavily.

More importantly, there is a non-negligible possibility that COVID-19 has a higher than expected asymptomatic and transmission rate. Combined with a potentially large number of missed cases, a much larger than expected percentage of the population could have been infected. If so, then the whole ordeal may come to an end much more abruptly than expected.

Unfortunately, until reliable antibody tests come out and a random number of the general population has been tested, we will not know for certain. However, if true, then this would obviously be a boon for the economy in general. How the economy will recover and behave thereafter is another story.

