Funko: Danger Signs Emerging

Funko has initiated broad layoffs and salary cuts to preserve cash, but its limited liquidity and heavy debt will be challenging to manage.

Results up to the third quarter of 2019 had been strong. In Q4, however, Funko saw a slowdown in its critical holiday period even before the coronavirus began.

Shares of Funko have cratered more than 80% since the start of the year.

The market is full of severely battered industries across transportation, retail, energy, and hospitality stocks, with many names in these sectors losing half or three-quarters of their value. One small-cap company joining the big losers of 2020 is Funko (FNKO), previously a promising and fast-growing toy retailer that sold licensed products of popular franchises such as Game of Thrones and Harry Potter. Though Funko started out the year in the high teens, its shares have plunged nearly 80% to the single digits, giving the company a tiny market cap of just north of $200 million and threatening to send the stock to pink-sheet territory.

I was previously bullish on Funko, but the company's fundamentals have drastically morphed since I last wrote on the company in November, and now believe Funko to be one of the small-cap stocks that will be severely upended by the coming recession.

Investors should be aware of three main developments in Funko that have unfolded over the past few months:

Even before the coronavirus occurred, Funko showed unexpectedly poor holiday sales, citing a slowdown in its retail partners

The coronavirus has shuttered many of Funko's points of sale, and the company has responded by furloughing a "significant portion" of its employees and cutting the pay of others

Its balance sheet is unwinding quickly, and amid an expectation of drained sales, Funko may not be able to shore up enough liquidity on its balance sheet

We'll examine these issues in turn in this article. Steer clear of Funko and resist the temptation to catch a falling knife.

Holiday quarter disappointed heavily

For any consumer-oriented business, particularly one in the toy industry, the holiday quarter is hands-down the most important time of the year. Though Funko delivered strength in the first three quarters of the year, its disastrous performance in the fourth nullified all the goodwill it had built with investors and shattered confidence in its future (to say nothing of the coronavirus).

See the company's fourth-quarter results in the summary below:

Figure 1. Funko 4Q19 earnings Source: Funko 4Q19 earnings deck

The most shocking result of all: Funko's revenues actually declined by -8% y/y in the fourth quarter to just $213.6 million, versus a stark +26% y/y growth rate in the third quarter. Here's how CEO Brian Mariotti explained the tough quarter on the Q4 earnings call:

As Q4 unfolded, orders from many of our top retail customers came in below expectations due to the softness surrounding the holiday shopping season. At the same time, key tempo releases underperformed. Going forward, we will be focused on leveraging the diversity of our model through new products and categories, as well as strategic partnerships that allow us to generate new revenue streams and expand our addressable market."

Though I had previously praised Funko's foray into games, it seems Funko's new Games division has distracted focus from its primary toy business. In spite of difficulties with toys, Funko has proceeded to close its acquisition of a gaming studio, Forrest Pruzan, for an undisclosed amount in the fourth quarter. The Games division will be releasing "dozens of new offerings in 2020", according to its president Andrew Perlmutter; we just hope this doesn't take focus away from resuscitating the toy figurine business.

Funko's disappointing revenue decline has also sapped its gross margin, which decayed by 680bps in the fourth quarter to just 29.2%, relegating Funko into becoming a fairly low-margin manufacturer that will struggle under the weight of its fixed costs, especially in a post-coronavirus world.

Coronavirus throws in an additional wrench

Now we turn the discussion to what happens with Funko with the coronavirus ravaging world economies. Initially, Funko had released a semi-dour outlook for FY20 alongside its fourth-quarter earnings release in early March, as shown below:

Figure 2. Funko's original FY20 outlook Source: Funko 4Q19 earnings release

Funko's forecast of 6-9% y/y revenue growth (which already baked in two points of revenue impact from the coronavirus) and roughly flat adjusted EBITDA wasn't exactly inspiring to begin with. And after Funko made this announcement, the pace of government shutdowns began to accelerate as the tally of cases around the world mounted. So in early April, Funko put out a press release to withdraw its guidance for 2020 - suggesting the reality is much worse than Funko's original guidance.

The impact is expected to hit Funko from both a demand and supply perspective. From the demand side, the closure of Funko's points of sale across the U.S. and Europe certainly puts a massive dent on product sell-through. Supply is also expected to be an issue, with CEO Mariotti noting that "[We are] tracking disruption to our supply chain. At this time, we believe there will be an impact to the first half of 2020 due to manufacturing disruptions and delayed shipment."

Funko's retailers could take the opportunity of delayed supplies to cancel existing orders, further pressuring the company's revenue and straining its liquidity.

Balance sheet strain

Following the announcement that Funko would suspend its guidance, the company additionally put out a secondary notice that the company was taking the severe step of furloughing the majority of its employees, imposing pay cuts on non-furloughed employees, and taking on drastic cash-management measures to shore up liquidity - echoing doomsday actions taken by troubled retailers like Macy's (M). A situation like this calls for us to examine Funko's balance sheet and liquidity in further detail.

Figure 3. Funko coronavirus update Source: Funko investor press room

We can see Funko's latest fourth-quarter balance sheet as follows below:

Figure 4. Funko 4Q19 balance sheet Source: Funko 4Q19 earnings release

Funko's April 2 update tells us that the company has recently raised its cash balances to $50 million (from $25.2 million at the end of Q4), and has left $46 million of availability on its revolving line of credit (increasing balances to $29 million from $25.8 million at the end of Q4). This means Funko's total available liquidity is $96 million.

Let's first assess what that means in terms of Funko's expenses. In FY19, Funko's selling, general and administrative expenses (essentially the entirety of its operating expenses, excluding depreciation and amortization), ran at $193.8 million. If we add back $13.0 million of stock-based comp, this means the company's "cash" operating expenses total roughly $180.8 million, or ~$45.2 million on a quarterly basis (we can't simply take Funko's most recent quarter because expenses are inflated during the holidays).

This $45.2 million is a rough estimate of what Funko needs to spend to keep going. There are a couple of variables at play that we cannot determine with certainty:

How much cost savings the company can derive from furloughs and pay cuts

Whether Funko has ongoing orders with contract manufacturers that can't be cancelled, which would lead to "COGS" costs that we didn't consider above

While Funko is likely to gain some benefit from its personnel austerity measures, the second uncertainty - its potential requirement to continue producing - is of greater concern. Last year, Funko spent north of $500 million of raw goods to produce its toys, or more than $125 million on a quarterly basis. Though it can certainly slow down some production in response to slowing demand, the likely reality is that Funko will be forced to build inventories during the extended shutdown, further sapping away at its cash balances. In an effort to raise cash, Funko may be forced to deeply discount this inventory to sell to retailers (who are themselves strapped for cash) and drive gross margins further downward.

Then there's the matter of Funko's debt. With a $75 million face value on its line of credit and $46 million available, Funko's implied usage on its line of credit is $29 million, and this is purely in addition to the $216.5 million of long-term debt on its December balance sheet. It's a terrible time for a retail company to be leveraged, and Funko has significantly increased its leverage over the years to finance its growth and invest in expensive IP licenses that may not even be productive this year, as shown in this table below:

Figure 5. Funko cash and debt trends Source: Funko 2019 10-K

Funko's debt maturity table shows that at least $26.8 million of principal is due on its long-term debt this year (excluding any payments due on the company's revolver), and another $34.5 million due next year:

Figure 6. Funko required debt payments Source: Funko 2019 10-K

On top of operating expenses and potential production costs to build inventories, debt repayment will cause additional strain on Funko's balance sheet. Its total ~$96 million of liquidity, $46 million of which comes from a line of credit (hardly a permanent solution), may not last the company very far. Needless to say, raising equity capital amid jittery markets and a stock price that has lost ~80% of its value since the start of the year isn't an option.

Key takeaways

Be wary of Funko as expected retail closures threaten a company that is already limping from weak holiday sales. Funko only has $50 million of true cash to its name, and after accounting for ~$216 million of long-term debt and $29 million of current revolver usage, it's in a net debt position of $195 million - which isn't great for a company facing an extended lockdown, a potential buildup in inventories, and a likely reduction in gross margins.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.