About Friday's 'Setting Up For Another Move Down' Comment (Technically Speaking For 4/7)

I outline technical developments that need to happen to become more bullish about market advances.

Monday and Tuesday saw impressive gains in the markets as traders reacted positively to news of a potential slowdown in COVID-19 cases.

I titled my Friday market summation "The Markets are Setting Up for Another Move Down." No sooner had I written that than the markets staged one of their biggest rallies of all time. I just love it when the market cooperates with me.

There are three reasons the market rallied so strongly on Monday. We had the first good news in the fight against the pandemic (emphasis added).

“Right now, we are sitting in the middle of those outcomes,” Bahnsen said. “The idea that three weeks or three months from now we will be in a worst-case scenario in the health crisis is dissipating. There isn’t a single data point that says otherwise. We are talking about medical supplies, hospital capacity, numbers of diagnoses, numbers of deaths. Spain is bending their curve. California’s numbers are not moving. The market is anticipating that social distancing works.” Stocks were cruising along on decent gains Monday when New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo went on television for his daily news update around noon. Cuomo said the spread of the virus in his state may be topping out, and the state reported its first daily decline in coronavirus deaths Monday.

This combined with a net inflow of funds into the market that was put to work (emphasis added):

For the week ended 04/01/2020 ExETFs - All Equity funds report net inflows totaling $6.528 billion, with Domestic Equity funds reporting net inflows of $6.304 billion and Non-Domestic Equity funds reporting net inflows of $0.224 billion..

Finally, there was talk of additional fiscal stimulus (emphasis added):

Congress‘s next stimulus bill to prop up the U.S. economy during the coronavirus crisis will be at least another $1 trillion, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats on a private conference call. The next stimulus package would be focused on replenishing funds for programs established in Congress’s $2.2 trillion virus relief bill signed into law last month, according to people on the call. Pelosi said there should be additional direct payments to individuals, extended unemployment insurance, more resources for food stamps and more funds for the Payroll Protection Plan that provides loans to small businesses, lawmakers on the call said.

Assuming the $1 trillion price tag is accurate, that would mean total federal spending on the economy would be a little more than $3 trillion. That would go a long way to replenishing the lost 2Q20 output.

I don't mean to minimize the importance of the above news. When I saw it, I was very happy and a bit relieved. However, the market's reaction assumes that the economic bottom has occurred when in fact, it's just beginning.

For example, take a look at the chart for initial unemployment claims: Here's a closer look at the chart: In two weeks, this data series has gone from one of the lowest readings in 50 years to the highest reading ever. Thursday's report will be just as bad. Last Friday's employment report showed a drop of 701,000 in establishment payrolls. Here's a chart of the monthly change in payrolls: While the job losses during the Great Recession slowly increased, this time around job losses have cratered on the first report of the recession. The numbers are only going to become more horrific for the next few months.

Finally, here's the U-6 unemployment rate, which includes a far broader amount of labor market slack: That's an increase from 7% to 8.7% -- again, a very sharp uptick from a historical perspective.

While we don't know where the employment data will wind up, we do know the final, short-term damage from the pandemic will be large. The St. Louis Fed's "Back-of-the-envelope" unemployment computation has the unemployment rate at 31.1%.

The overall damage could be huge:

“Other sectoral indicators, daily credit card data, other data that we have, just showed a dramatic decline in economic activity. You know, probably for the second quarter at an annual rate, we’re going to be looking at a decline of GDP of at least 30 percent, and I’ve seen far higher numbers,” Yellen said.

Finally, we have to think about how the economy will restart. We'll see a patchwork of areas that are open while others are closed; restaurants and service sectors will have to help patrons practice social distancing while still making a profit; an entertainment industry that will be on life support due to the massive drop in attendance at public events. It will not be easy.

All this leads to the following conclusion: it looks like we might be starting to see some improvement in that fight, which is wonderful. But the economy has sustained its worst body-blow ever. We're just starting to see how bad the damage is. I don't see how the market can continue moving higher in the face of such brutal economic numbers.

And, despite the strength of the rally, there are several key technical issues with the markets the place Monday's rally into question.

Let's begin with the Treasury markets: The good news is that the entire Treasury complex has sold off modestly. But Treasury prices are still at very high levels. Ideally, we'd see a move out of Treasuries as traders removed safety from their portfolios which would then be invested in equities.

The rally is weak from a volume perspective: Volume has steadily declined as the rally has progressed. Traders are less excited as prices rise. Ideally, we want the exact opposite to happen.

Other indexes aren't making the same degree of technical progress: Small-caps are still contained in their consolidation pattern, as are ... ... micro-caps.

Finally, let's strip-out the prices and look just at the moving averages of the SPY: The 10-day EMA (dark blue) has started to move higher. But all the other EMAs are moving lower. Most importantly, the 50 and 200-day EMA are also heading lower, meaning the longer-term trend is down. With the shorter EMAs below the 200-day EMA, the longer-term trend will continue to move lower.

Finally, here's some of the technical criteria I need to move into the bullish camp.

The smaller-cap indexes have to start making stronger technical progress such as breaking out of their current consolidation patterns and advancing above EMAs. We need to start having bullish EMA crossovers in the SPY. We need additional volume for the SPY rally. There needs to be a stronger sell-off in the Treasury market, indicating the safety trade is coming off.

Sorry to burst a bullish bubble if you have one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.