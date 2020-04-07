Tilly's: Potential For Exceptional Value

The present valuation is too low in the long term offering investors willing to assume the interim risk a potential doubling of the shares over the next two to three years.

Tilly's (TLYS) is a specialty retailer of apparel and accessories focused on a core market ranging from those in their early teens through young adults. The company has seen its shares fall precipitously along with retailers in general over the last month as mounting concerns about the spread of coronavirus closed many physical store locations. The market's assessment of retailers has not been especially nuanced with share prices declining regardless of a company's ability to withstand the immediate financial impact. The longer-term outlook, especially in the face of a potential recession, is also uncertain but not uniformly dire. Tilly's, despite the company's absolute and relative weaknesses, should survive the current upheaval in which case the shares appear appealing at the current quotation somewhat over the company's net cash position.

Overview

A broad market perspective undeniably recognizes that retail - especially fashion related retail - is a challenging industry under decent conditions. The virtually unprecedented impact of coronavirus related closures of physical store locations nationwide and the prospect of a resulting recession only makes any projections with respect to retail more uncertain. However, we believe there are pockets of opportunity in retail particularly among retailers with the liquidity - and lack of debt - necessary to withstand the interim shock of severely declining operating results. Tilly's is not among the strongest of those prospective candidates (some of which we will likely discuss in other articles) but is among their ranks.

Our general view is that while retailers will experience a severe shock exacerbated by a lingering recession, business should return to something roughly approximating normal within the next two years. Retailers with the wherewithal to survive the initial shock (particularly those who can do so without government support) will likely prove worthwhile from an investment standpoint.

In this context, we consider Tilly's a candidate worth consideration with a forward valuation (through 2022/2023) in the range of $8.00 to $9.00 per share - a prospective total return of more than 100% and a compound annual return of roughly 25% to 30% depending on the exact acquisition price in a volatile market. In the event the company's business is permanently (though not critically) impaired, our valuation is roughly in line with the current quotation.

Clearly, projecting forward returns approaching these levels is fraught with risk and uncertainty. However, the current valuation implies a degree of forward risk to the underlying business that doesn't appear justified in light of the company's financial position.

Geography and Markets

Tilly's core store concentration is in California, where the company was founded, with just over 40% of the company's 239 locations in the state. A further 22.5% of the company's stores are in Arizona, Florida, and Texas, with additional concentrations in the Chicago region and the mid-Atlantic roughly between New York City and Philadelphia. The company has locations in only 33 states and, in many of those remaining states, only two or three locations, providing opportunities for long-term incremental geographic expansion. The company does not have any presence or minimal presence in many metropolitan areas and an even smaller presence in midsize markets outside of California.

Source: Tillys.com

The company's store locations are largely located in regional malls - 58% - with the rest located in lifestyle centers, etc., including street front locations.

Tilly's is exposed to significant risks associated with consumer confidence, supply chains, and thinner than typical margins. The company's lease liabilities are not insignificant and could well become a burden in the event gross margins or revenues experienced a significant or persistent decline. However, at some point, the company's shares are nonetheless appealing from a value perspective based solely on the company's liquid assets. The market is nonetheless discounting the company's potential ongoing business to such an extent that significant potential value exists assuming the company survives the current situation.

Inconsistent Performance

Tilly's does have at least a few significant drawbacks which potentially limit the attraction of the business and the common shares. The first among these is the company's lack of consistency in its operating metrics. The company has a long history of relatively consistent top line revenue growth coupled with uneven bottom line results, as reflected in the following chart:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Indeed, despite nearly doubling revenues over the last decade, the company hasn't been able to translate these revenue gains into persistently rising profitability. In addition, to the extent overall profitability has grown, the per share impact has been partially offset by a 50% increase in outstanding shares over the last decade.

Tilly's also hasn't demonstrated an ability to leverage fixed costs across growing revenues to improve profitability. The company has made progress on this metric in the last few years but selling, general, and administrative expenses remain elevated relative to the levels seen shortly after the company went public. The company's investments supporting revenue expansion, which was in the double digits through 2014, explains a portion of the rising SG&A expense as a percentage of revenues along with the subsequent decline in the face of more modest revenue growth. However, the compression of the difference between gross margin and selling, general, and administrative expenses has nonetheless left the company with an uninspiring operating margin.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Ultimately, the lack of consistent growth in earnings despite growth in revenues over the last decade has limited the appeal of the common shares for capital appreciation potential. Instead, the company has more recently established a trend of paying large special dividends on an annual basis, distributing the majority of free cash flow to shareholders, sometimes resulting in special dividend yields of more than 10%.

Low Margins

The second leg of the argument against Tilly's is the company's consistently low margins not only on an absolute basis but also relative to peers. The margin issue impacts the company on every metric from gross margins down through the income statement to net income margin, on which the company underperforms virtually all of its publicly traded competitors. A sampling of competitor margins relative to those of the company appears in the following table:

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

Tilly's is remarkable in its notably low operating margins even against competitors which are not substantially larger than the company. Buckle (BKE), which we consider perhaps the closest comparable to Tilly's in terms of financial position and target market, has significantly higher gross margins which flow through to a net income margin more than three times that of Tilly's. Indeed, all of the company's listed competitors have a net income margin as a percentage of gross margin nearly twice that of the company. The narrower gross, operating, and net margins leave the company with a lower ability to withstand short term (or long term) shocks to markets on an operating basis.

Tilly's weaker margins contribute to the market's concerns about the company's viability in the event trends run against revenues.

Ownership Structure

A third area of concern is the company's dual class shareholder structure that allows Hezy Shaked, one of the company's founders, to effectively control the company through supervoting shares despite holding only about a 25% economic interest in the company. We're rarely a fan of such shareholder arrangements since they tend to entrench management views which may not adjust quickly enough to market conditions. In addition, they tend to present the risk of controlling shareholders acting in a manner which may be beneficial to shareholders in the short term while impairing long-term opportunities. The controlling interest limits the potential valuation of the shares for these reasons.

Seasonality

Finally, and perhaps most directly related to the coronavirus situation, Tilly's seasonality is less pronounced than that of its major competitors. In most cases, this would not necessarily be a drawback for the company but in the context of coronavirus related store closures, Tilly's lack of seasonality has the potential to more immediately impact the company's results and financial position, at least in the short term, compared to its peers.

Specifically, while American Eagle Outfitters (AEO), Buckle, and Zumiez (ZUMZ) all have their strongest and most profitable quarters in the third and particularly the fourth quarters, Tilly's second quarter has in the last two years been the company's second strongest. The closure of physical stores, which could most heavily impact the first and second quarters, thus represents a greater risk for the company at the margin.

The seasonal nature of apparel and accessories also means that much of the revenue lost likely cannot be effectively recovered; there will probably be little pent up demand for spring clothing once stores open (hopefully) in the summer, limiting the sale through of existing inventory and the ability to recoup lost revenues. Tilly's is more heavily reliant on the second quarter, running from May through June, than its peers while at the same time much less reliant on the holiday shopping season from November through January. The closure of physical stores beginning in late March, if closures persist for at least three months on which our projections are based, means that the company's stores will be closed for two months in its second most important quarter. In this regard, Tilly's may well be more impacted by the timing of the coronavirus related closures than the company's competitors and experience a larger hit to revenues, margins, and profitability assuming physical stores open towards the end of June and remain open through the end of the year.

Source: Winter Harbor Advisors

The seasonal impact may be even more pronounced when considering profitability. The second quarter has been the most profitable quarter for Tilly's in each of the last two years, something which is a notable shift for the company since around 2015, while most competitors generate the majority of their profits in the last two quarters of the year.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

In the above chart, it should be noted that the fourth quarter results for American Eagle Outfitters have been adjusted to exclude impairment charges incurred by the company during the period.

Tilly's may thus be at greater financial risk than revenue trends alone would suggest since, while competitors have the opportunity to make up for lost second quarter profitability (and cash flow) later in the year, Tilly's (and for that matter Urban Outfitters (URBN)) could suffer a longer financial impact before recovery. Indeed, from this perspective alone, Buckle and Zumiez may be the best positioned of the peer retailers to recover quickly from store closures in the first and second quarters as they earn higher gross and operating margins later in the year.

The seasonal aspect will also potentially impact ordering which is one of the reasons we don't expect a quick rebound once physical stores reopen. The ordering for summer inventory (and even fall inventory) has already begun and companies are in a challenging position to assess when stores will reopen. It's quite possible that some retailers will overorder while others underorder, ensuring a prolonged period of disruption in the marketplace.

Significant Liquidity

Still, despite its challenges, Tilly's is a profitable and growing retailer which generates a significant amount of cash flow. The company's conservative approach to financing and growth has left the company in a good position to weather short-term market dislocations such as the store closures due to a large cash and cash equivalents position. In fact, Tilly's has a significant amount of cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet without any corresponding debt other than the recent drawdown of the company's revolving credit line. The company's net cash and cash equivalents at the end of March was $3.30 per share, a full 75% of the recent market quotation, effectively valuing the ongoing business near zero.

Granted, the company's full balance of cash and cash equivalents would not be distributable under the best of circumstances, so a calculation based solely on a valuation net of cash and equivalents isn't wholly meaningful. Still, even accounting for some portion of the cash and cash equivalents balance necessary for the ongoing operation of the business, the company's valuation is minimal even relative to other debt free apparel retail peers such as American Eagle and Buckle.

In any case, the company's ample liquidity position should allow the company to survive the current dislocation in the market.

Impact of Store Closures

Tilly's appeared in our research pipeline prior to the current coronavirus situation which has radically changed the landscape for all retailers. The closure of physical stores - announced on March 17 - will almost certainly impact the company's revenues and expenses though the degree of the impact is highly uncertain.

In this context, we've developed an initial model focused on estimating the financial impact of prolonged physical store closures on specific retailers. The model - which we concede is still in development - attempts to account for a number of factors which will determine the overall effect on the underlying business. The core purpose of the model is to project the potential cash drain on the company to determine how long the company can operate based on current cash position, available liquidity, and other factors.

The variables which go into such an analysis are myriad, including the following:

the degree to which physical retail sales transfer to online channels;

the degree to which revenues are impacted by general economic conditions;

the gross margin applicable to cost of goods separate from store operating expenses;

the gross margin of online sales as differentiated from physical store sales;

the degree to which the company continues to compensate employees despite store closures;

the degree of which the company received rent concession from landlords;

the impact on income taxes associated with losses.

In addition, in calculating the cash flows for the business, it's necessary to estimate various cash flows items, such as capital expenditures and depreciation, existing commitments for inventory which may be noncancelable, nondeferrable, or already in transit, payment of dividends, etc. In most cases, though, we either have specific announcements from companies that dividends have been suspended, at least for a short term. In cases without specific announcements, we have generally assumed a suspension of stock buyback activity with dividends generally suspended for a period of time if not necessarily the entire projection period.

The estimation of so many variables - many of which are highly uncertain - inherently incorporates a high degree of uncertainty in the results. It's necessary to be cognizant in avoiding an emphasis on imprecise precision. In some cases we know specific information, for example, that approximately 19% of the company's revenues are generated through its online channel, even if we're uncertain the degree to which physical store sales will transition to the online channel during store closures as well as the crossover and economic effects on base online sales. The specific values for various other factors are often not disclosed in company financial statements (for example, the gross margin associated specifically with goods rather than burdened with store operating costs, etc.) although where specific information is available we have included this information in our models. In cases where specific information is not available, we have utilized general industry percentages and ratios to estimate various components while performing a common sense check on the results to assess reasonableness. We've also projected results based on a range of assumptions for each variable to establish sensitivity and ranges of values which we consider reasonable approximations. In cases where results are especially sensitive to certain assumptions, we have more closely assessed and tested those assumptions for reasonableness.

Finally, we've also made assumptions with respect to the duration of physical store closures regardless of specific company announcements regarding projected opening dates. In many cases the announced tentative opening days appear optimistic and destined to slide further in the future based on the trajectory of infections, discussions with and projections from medical professionals, and the increasing implementation of stay-to-home orders, etc. The baseline we have used in our projections is typically for stores to remain closed for two months (i.e., roughly though the middle of May) although our extreme stress testing extends this time period for up to four months through the middle of July.

In general, since the objective is to assess a retailer's ability to weather physical store closures, our models are weighted towards a more pessimistic view on outcomes for the above factors. In cases where the company has made specific statements with respect to compensation of employees, etc., we incorporate those statements into our projections. In cases where no such statement has been made, we assume the company will continue to compensate employees, at least to some degree and for some period of time, in addition to paying rent and other fixed expenses associated with the physical stores. In terms of cash flow, we have not assumed complete cessation of capital expenditures. The biases allow for a more sober estimation of survivability since the results, while not the worst case scenario, don't include overly optimistic assumptions.

In short, while the projections provided by this analysis are a baseline for assessing survivability, the degree of uncertainly makes precision impossible.

Tilly's has made a couple announcements regarding the store closures including the intention to close the distribution center serving physical stores, furlough all non-management store associates (as well as physical store distribution center staff) and a portion of the corporate staff, and reduce board and executive compensation. The company has not as yet made any comments regarding rent payments on closed store locations other than stating that it believes existing liquidity will be sufficient through the end of the year assuming, among other things, rent on closed stores is deferred, which is generally in line with other specialty. However, some competitors have announced more aggressive approaches to rent payments in the face of some landlords stating that rent remains due in full. Zumiez, for example, has publicly announced its intention to suspend making rent payments as it negotiates with landlords, perhaps one of the more aggressive approaches in the market.

The company has, though, joined its peers in attempting to liquidate inventory and raise cash with its own variation of a 50% off sale which manifests itself at different peer retailers as a straight discount, additional discounts at checkout, or buy-one-get-one (BOGO) sales.

Our initial models currently project a loss for the current year between ($0.77) and ($1.28) per share though these estimates are highly volatile depending on the assumptions made regarding how long retail store closures will last and estimates regarding revenue retention, incremental costs of online orders, and the impact of cost control measures such as employee furloughs. The exact values for many of these inputs are impossible to know and even difficult to estimate, resulting in the wide potential range of losses for the current year. In any case, we estimate based on these values that the company will have a net cash outflow of between $7.7 million and $22.8 million for the current year, well below the company's $122.4 million in cash and short-term investments after the company's $23.7 million draw on its line of credit. It should be noted that this cash balance is after payment of the dividend declared earlier this year which was paid on February 26. Tilly's will almost certainly survive the current situation and, per our initial estimates, still have between $70 million and $90 million in net cash once physical stores begin to reopen. The cash position would be equivalent to between $2.30 and $3.00 per share, depending on the exact share count outstanding, compared to the current market price of approximately $4.30. In the event the company can return to something resembling normal operations for fiscal 2022, earnings per share could be between $0.60 and $0.70 per share even with declining same store sales with a potential annual special dividend of $0.50 to $0.75.

The annual figures, however, don't quite reflect the full risk since losses in the second quarter related to store closures are partially offset by gains later in the year. Instead, we need to consider the company's ability to withstand the cash commitments which will occur at the deepest point likely to occur late in the second quarter. In this case, our model projects that annual losses will be concentrated in the second quarter and result in a net cash requirement of approximately $31 million to $40 million.

In comparison to the company's cash balance of $122.4 million as of March 27, 2020, which included $23.7 million from the company's draw down of the line of credit, the company is therefore well positioned to weather a three month store closure despite incurring significant losses. The loss would clearly destroy underlying value with cash per share declining to around $3.15, but this would not place the company at significant financial risk.

Inevitably, uncertainty still exists as Tilly's could find other means of reducing cash commitments which we have not fully incorporated in the model. The company could, for example, as have other retailers cancelling orders for inventory, reduce cash commitments through cancellations or deferrals.

Forward Projections

In the years beyond fiscal 2020, our models presently project earnings per share in the range of $0.60 to $0.65 for 2021 and between $0.70 and $0.80 per share for 2022, which are below current market estimates. The low end of each range incorporates an ongoing erosion in comparable store sales and overall sales for 2021 due to weak economic conditions with a slight to mild increase in both metrics in 2022. In addition, we project that the company's gross margin will decline slightly towards prior lows while selling, general, and administrative expenses as a percentage of revenue will rise in 2021 due to deleveraging before declining - though remaining elevated - throughout 2022.

In this context, we project a special dividend of approximately $0.50 in 2021 and $0.75 in 2022, though these projections, as with the earnings projections, are inherently uncertain given the unknown outcome of the coronavirus situation and the fact that these projections are well in the future.

Our reference to 2021, it should be noted, refers to the company's fiscal year 2021 which closes at the end of January 2022, while many market estimate presentations reference the year in which the fiscal year closes.

Financial Durability

However, let's take a moment to stress test our projections on a high level to briefly assess the company's strength in the event our projections prove wildly inaccurate. The concept we employ is termed various things but we prefer to call it a financial durability test.

The underlying idea is a simple thought experiment to test the potential downside risk in the event projections prove incorrect. The intent is not to develop a precise or complex analysis but to outline the contours of the level of stress a company can endure before becoming unduly financially constrained to determine whether additional risk analysis is necessary. In the case of Tilly's, the assessment is what level of loss the company could potentially withstand for an extended period of time (assuming an ongoing business) before experiencing financial distress. The result informs the operating metrics which would be required to achieve that downside result and allows a high level assessment of how likely those operating metrics are in the context of historical and projected future results.

Tilly's does not have any long term debt (the company's only debt presently being on the revolving credit line) so the company's primary commitments are operational, including compensation, inventory purchases, store leases, etc. The lack of any future debt payments beyond the company's available cash allows a very simple calculation of how much the company could lose on an operating basis and remain cash flow neutral. The assessment requires some assumptions regarding forward capital expenditures and depreciation and amortization expense and, for the most part, assumes that working capital remains essentially stable over time. In certain circumstances these assumptions are not appropriate but assuming a stable business are not unreasonable.

In the event Tilly's did not make any capital investments in the business, the company could lose approximately $20.0 million per year on an after tax basis (assuming no loss carrybacks) and maintain operations without financial stress. The company's present depreciation and amortization expense, coupled with non-cash stock compensation expense, would offset the company's losses to result in no net impact to cash. On a maintenance level of capital expenditure, say $10 million, the loss could be as large as $10 million per year.

In time, of course, the differential between capital expenditures and depreciation expense would compress to essentially reflect a perfect matching of expenditure and expense, resulting in not net margin for losses, in which case the company would need to break even from an operating standpoint. However, given the timing of depreciation of capital expenditures, this condition would be at least four years into the future, allowing time for the company to adjust operations.

Again, this is a simplified approach to provide a backcheck on assumptions with respect to operating metrics and determine what would need to occur for the company to experience financial stress which, in this case, is defined by a net (non-financing) consumption of cash.

Ultimately we find that it would take a significant change in the company's margins or a significant - and persistent - change in comparable store sales in combination with erosion in gross margin to even approach this threshold.

In the last decade, the company's gross margin has not fallen below 29.6% and the selling, general, and administrative expense has never exceeded 27.1% of revenues.

However, our models suggest that for the company to approach a loss of $20 million on a pretax basis, three events would need to occur simultaneously - comparable store sales would need to decline by 20%, gross margin would need to sink to 27%, and SG&A expense would need to rise to 32% (which essentially assumes no changes in SG&A expenses in the face of declining sales). Of course, various combinations of these events can result in the same outcome, but this gives an example of confluence of events which would need to occur.

The question then becomes how likely is such a confluence of events? A strong recessionary scenario could result in a -20% comparable store sales figure although this would be rather unusual even in a recession. The simultaneous decline in gross margins in the face of steeply declining sales is also possible. It's less likely that in the face of such declines management would not react on the expense side, though, so the last requirement would likely not occur.

Interestingly, one of the company's closest competitors - Buckle - experienced a significant decline in its business in the 2015-2017 time frame with comparable store sales at one point falling more than 20%. Buckle's operating results took a significant hit, including widespread speculation about the durability of the company's dividend, but even under those circumstances Buckle did not experience changes in margins to the extent required for Tilly's to fall into financial distress, remained profitable, and continued to pay dividends.

Tilly's thus passes our financial durability test which provides an added measure of confidence that the company will be able to survive the present situation while retaining a comfortable cash position.

Valuation

A valuation of the company in the current environment is exceptionally difficult given the breadth of the unknowns. It's necessary instead to define a baseline expectation for the impact of the coronavirus and build from that baseline to determine a valuation based on assumptions that business - and valuations - will return to something resembling those before the coronavirus at some point in the future. The starting point for the valuations we've developed is based on this assumption.

Tilly's has no long-term debt and significant cash and equivalents which, as of January 31, 2020, amounted to $109.2 million, or $3.68 per share. Tilly's also recently drew down its line of credit, adding $23.7 million in cash and bringing total cash and equivalents to $122.4 million, as of March 27, 2020.

The available financial information suggests that the company has used $10.5 million in cash in the last two months versus $2.3 million used in the prior year first quarter.

In the event the company does, in fact, incur a loss of the magnitude projected by our model, the company's cash and equivalents will decline to about $2.40 per share, net of debt, resulting in a net value for the operating business of $2.00 at the current share price, or three times our projected earnings for the subsequent year.

In fiscal 2022, we project the company will generate earnings per share of approximately $0.65 per share and declare a special dividend of between $0.50 and $0.75 per share - largely a continuation of the company's performance and dividend policy. The forward estimate for fiscal 2022 is somewhat below that of sell side analysts due to a higher degree of pessimism with regard to the magnitude and speed of a retail rebound after physical stores reopen and the expectation of higher incremental costs for a period of time after a potential recession.

It's difficult in the current environment to utilize retail peers as valuation benchmarks since retail in general, including those companies with significant liquidity, have been severely impacted by the market's negative perception of retail. In the context where everything is down, almost regardless of financial condition, a valuation comparison to comparable companies is not as meaningful as under stable market conditions. We've therefore avoided a direct valuation comparison to the company's peers as a benchmark for the underlying value of the business.

Indeed, in these markets, it's all the more necessary to be selective based on the specific attributes of the individual business to find potential long-term value.

We've thus developed valuations based on a handful of different approaches all of which assume that, given our view that the company has sufficient liquidity to survive the current closure of physical stores, the company's operations return to something resembling normal within the next year. The approaches we've taken are a discounted cash flow model, an income annuity valuation model, and a multiples model based on valuation metrics applicable prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Source: Winter Harbor Capital

It's necessary to emphasize that our valuation projections are forward projections not within the next twelve months but within the next three years extending out to 2022/2023. The necessity for the long time horizon is based on our view that the company's operations will likely not return to a normalized state for some time, especially in light of a recession in the interim. Clearly, any number of events, whether positive or negative, could occur in the interim, so our valuation projections are based (once again) on our assessment that the company has sufficient liquidity to survive current challenges and operations will return to something approximating normal conditions between 2021 and 2022.

In this context, our projected forward valuation of between $8.00 and $9.00 per share represents a 100% to 125% premium over the current market price or, from a compound average annual return perspective, a 25% to 30% compound annual return excluding any dividend distributions.

Conclusion

Tilly's valuation reflects myriad of concerns - some entrenched and others transitory. The company's operating inconsistency, lack of persistent earnings growth despite revenue growth, low operating and net income margins, and controlling shareholder structure impact the value of the underlying business. The more transitory concerns - in particular the impact of coronavirus related store closures and a potential recession - only add to concerns about the viability of the company.

However, Tilly's has demonstrated a conservative approach to growth and investment which, combined with significant liquidity (in terms of cash and equivalents) and a lack of long-term debt (or any debt other than the recent draw on the credit facility), the company is in a good position to weather the short term storm. In addition, the limited exposure to many markets provides the potential for longer term ongoing geographic growth and increasing brand recognition.

Ultimately, our view is that Tilly's is significantly undervalued - though we're compelled to emphasize this view is in the long term - based on the qualification that the company's business returns to something approximating normal operating conditions within the next two years. We're not expecting a sudden rebound in the business or the shares; instead, we expect ongoing volatility and weakness over the next few months followed by a gradual and uneven rise as the company validates its ability to return to and maintain profitability.

The retail sector is currently fraught with uncertainty which creates opportunities for those with a sufficiently long view to withstand short term volatility. Tilly's is not the best option available for intrepid investors willing to assume the intermediate risk (which we will discuss in other articles) but it is nonetheless compelling at the current valuation marginally above the company's cash and cash equivalents.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLYS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.