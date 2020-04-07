WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF: Visibility Limited And Shares Only Slightly Undervalued

DTD's shares are only trading at a slight discount to their historical average and we believe investors should exercise caution as visibility is limited.

ETF Overview

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend ETF (DTD) focuses on large-cap and giant-cap dividend stocks in the United States. DTD tracks the WisdomTree Dividend Index which constructs the index by using a dividend weighting approach. As a result, many stocks in DTD's portfolio are able to consistently increase its dividend annually. However, stocks in DTD's portfolio are only trading at a slight discount to their historical averages. Given the possibility that COVID-19 outbreak will not be contained until 2021, we think investors should apply a higher margin of safety. Therefore, we think investors should wait on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

Fund Analysis

Stocks in DTD's portfolio are mostly large-cap and giant-cap stocks

DTD constructs its portfolio by tracking the WisdomTree Dividend Index. The index imposes a forward-looking approach and weighs each stock by the total amount of dividends (not per share, but total dividend amount) it is expected to pay in the next year. This approach favors large-cap and giant-cap stocks as these stocks usually pay larger total amount of dividends than mid and small-cap stocks. As can be seen from the table below, giant-cap and large-cap stocks represent about 46.95% and 32.66% of DTD's portfolio respectively.

Source: Morningstar

As we know, large-cap and giant-cap stocks are stocks that are much better positioned to weather any storm. In fact, these are stocks that have competitive positions. For example, Apple (AAPL) has an ecosystem with multiple services (iTunes, cloud, etc.) that attract its customers to use its services. Once its customers started to use these services, it becomes quite difficult for them to switch. Similarly, Microsoft (MSFT) also offers Office suites to business and personal customers. Other stocks in its top-10 holdings include AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ). These companies own important wireless communication infrastructures that will continue to be needed in the era of 5G. As can be seen from the table below, DTD's top holdings also have average or above average financial health ratings. These companies should be in better positions to weather any headwinds such as COVID-19 than their smaller peers.

Moat Status Financial Health Rating % of ETF Microsoft (MSFT) Wide Strong 3.91 Apple (AAPL) Narrow Strong 3.04 AT&T (T) Narrow Moderate 2.62 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Wide Strong 2.38 Verizon Communications (VZ) Narrow Moderate 2.33 Exxon Mobil (XOM) Narrow Moderate 2.08 JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Wide Strong 1.77 Pfizer (PFE) Wide Moderate 1.74 Procter & Gamble (PG) Wide Moderate 1.71 Philip Morris International (PM) Wide Moderate 1.54 Total 23.12

Source: Created by author

Stocks in DTD's portfolio have consistently increased their dividends

Given the index's forward-looking approach, the fund is able to include many dividend-growth stocks that have consistently increased their dividends. As can be seen from the table below, most of its stocks in its top-10 holdings have consistently increased their dividend for more than 10 consecutive years. The only exception is Apple, where the stock only started paying a dividend back in 2012. DTD currently pays a 3.6%-yielding dividend. The advantage of having 10 or more consecutive years of dividend growth is that the last economic recession happened about 11 years ago. Therefore, many of these stocks have been through some challenging times before. The likelihood of these stocks to survive the economic recession caused by COVID-19 will be higher than other stocks.

10+ Consecutive Years of dividend growth % of ETF Microsoft Yes 3.91 Apple Since 2012 3.04 AT&T Yes 2.62 Johnson & Johnson Yes 2.38 Verizon Communications Yes 2.33 Exxon Mobil Yes 2.08 JPMorgan Chase Yes 1.77 Pfizer Yes 1.74 Procter & Gamble Yes 1.71 Philip Morris International Yes 1.54 Total 23.12

Source: Created by author

DTD is now slightly undervalued

Below is a table that compares the forward P/E ratios of DTD's top 10 holdings to their 5-year historical average P/E ratio. As can be seen from the table below, DTD's weighted average forward P/E ratio of its top 10 holdings is 16.02x. This is only slightly below their 5-year weighted average P/E ratio of 16.29x.

Forward P/E Ratio 5-Year Average P/E Ratio % of ETF Microsoft 24.69 22.36 3.91 Apple 18.76 14.63 3.04 AT&T 7.67 11.41 2.62 Johnson & Johnson 14.99 16.22 2.38 Verizon Communications 11.15 12.11 2.33 Exxon Mobil 19.05 19.45 2.08 JPMorgan Chase 8.76 11.47 1.77 Pfizer 12.48 13.33 1.74 Procter & Gamble 21.88 21.12 1.71 Philip Morris International 13.55 18.10 1.54 Total/Weighted Average 16.02 16.29 23.12

Source: Created by author

The biggest concern for many investors right now is the economic uncertainty caused by COVID-19. Although we do not know when this will end, we do know that unemployment rates will go up in the near-term and that it will likely take at least several months given how harsh the situation we observed in Europe and North America. In fact, U.S. Centers for Disease Control even suggests that the spread could last until 2021. Given this uncertainty, we think the risk and reward profile of a slightly undervalued ETF is not appealing.

Investor Takeaway

We like DTD and its dividend weighting approach. As we have discussed in the article, many of the stocks in its portfolio are able to grow their dividends for multiple consecutive years. However, its shares are only trading at a valuation slightly below their average P/E ratio. Therefore, we think a higher margin of safety is required especially because visibility is limited in the current macroeconomic environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.