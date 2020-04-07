In investing, what is comfortable is rarely profitable. - Robert Arnott

The iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) has had a decent pullback that warrants an entry price for long-term investors in one of the most exciting long-term sectors. If you don't think that clean energy tech has a future, look at some of the dramatic effects on pollution shutting down countries for weeks has had in the pictures below.

As I mentioned in The Lead-Lag Report last week, market volatility is proving a lot of opportunities for the investor with an eye on the future. What better way to play it than to buy a transformational ETF like ICLN that is set up to be the future of energy? Look, I know we are not getting away from fossil fuels anytime soon, and I think that it will be extremely hard and expensive to go away from them - one estimate had it costing a staggering $4.7 trillion to wean the U.S. off fossil fuels alone. But it is likely going to be weighed against the costs of things like healthcare, relocating and repairing coastal cities, and global costs for countries that fare the worst. If there is one thing we might take from the coronavirus recession, it is that we definitely can improve air quality, water quality, and more by reducing fossil fuels. We do not need to get rid of them, but the pre-crisis levels were unsustainable for the future.

Politics of the issue aside, we want to know what we are investing in when we buy an ETF like ICLN. Essentially, ICLN looks to invest in companies that produce energy from solar, wind, and other renewable sources. This ETF also takes a global view, to take advantage of emerging technology around the world, not just in the U.S. locally. Currently, the fund has about 38.4% in the U.S., 12.6% in China, 8.6% in New Zealand, and 8.3% in Canada, among others seen below in the breakdown from iShares.

Given the differing countries, ICLN should provide a decent diversification benefit for those who have too much domestic allocation. Among sector diversification, there is approximately 31% in renewable electricity, 20.3% in semiconductor equipment, 18.8% in heavy electrical equipment, and 14.4% in electrical components and equipment. So not only do you have the geographical diversification, but there are exciting sectors you are investing in when you buy this ETF. As I mentioned in the Lead-Lag Report recently, when looking at an ETF, you want to be wary you aren't buying something too expensive. ICLN comes with a MER of approximately 0.46%, which is a little on the high end for a passive investment. However, when you look at the types of companies they are buying and global exposure, the higher MER is a little easier to stomach.

Despite all of these good reasons to buy, know that ICLN does come with risk. Take a look at the 1-year chart movement. However, with the holding approximately 34% off of its high, I think there is an excellent opportunity to invest here. It has outperformed the S&P 500 on a 1-year basis as well, although still well in the negative of about -5% and is well off the 5-year return of positive 22.5% for the S&P 500 to -22% for ICLN. It depends on your timeframe here, and how strongly you believe that the world is moving towards a cleaner energy future. For me, I think that you must have some exposure to these companies because even the oil majors have a renewable energy strategy.

The costs may be huge to eliminate fossil fuels, but there is a transitioning happening. And if we are going to try to take any positives out of the coronavirus recession, it is going to be that we can emerge stronger, with a cleaner future possible. Those who are willing to take some risk and take advantage of the stock market pullback will be thanking themselves in the 5- 10- and 20-year time frame. Short term, after I called the melt-up in stocks correctly on the Lead-Lag Report, I think there will be a COVID-19 bubble. I do believe that clean energy is not a fad that is fading anytime soon, and I think you need exposure to this sector if your time horizon is long enough. ICLN is a great way to get it without taking specific company risk, which may cost you more than the MER in the long-run.

