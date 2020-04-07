3 Of These 5 Blue Chips Are My Next Retirement Portfolio Buys

This week, I'm buying 3 of 5 Phoenix watchlist stocks: FB, GOOG, ADP, CSL or BIPC. I am keeping my savings in bonds/t-bills and buying 3 stocks every Friday for the duration of the recession.

My retirement portfolio is joining all DK model portfolios in buying off the Phoenix watchlist, some of the highest quality and financially strongest companies on earth, which will rise like a Phoenix from the ashes to soar to new heights once this recession ends.

The best analysts in the world can't decide if stocks will keep rallying, or dive to new lows. The good news is that prudent long-term investors don't need to guess.

Today, we face the contradictory prospects of the pandemic peaking and then, the long economic recovery beginning.

March was the most volatile month for stocks in history, during the fastest bear market in history (-35% in 2 months).

(Source: imgflip)

To say that we live in uncertain times right now would be an understatement.

Following the first non-flu pandemic in over 100 years, stocks just had their most volatile month in history.

Yet hopes of a peak in global and US COVID-19 cases have sent stocks racing higher off their current March 23rd lows,

(Source: YCharts)

As I write this, stocks are up another 3%, causing many investors to feel an equal combination of fear and fear of missing out.

On one hand, bull market rallies off bear market lows are the stuff of legend.

(Source: Ben Carlson)

While 2019's 31% rally was the second-best year in two decades for stocks, the average six-month post bear market low rally provides similar returns in half the time.

On the other hand, leading analyst firms can't agree on whether or not we've actually bottomed or not.

JPMorgan thinks we've probably bottomed

Goldman Sachs thinks stocks will end up bottoming at -41% (possibly as much as -50%)

Gundlach thinks April will be a horrible month for stocks

Bear market rallies or "dead cat bounces" are perfectly normal and often involve multi-week rallies of 20% to 25%.

(Source: Ben Carlson)

The Financial Crisis similarly saw plenty of bear market rallies that lasted for several weeks and saw gains as large as 25% before the market hit new lows.

(Source: Nick Maggiulli)

So, investors today find themselves with a quandary. On one hand, if the US remains in lockdown (90% of the population is in "shelter in place" states), then US daily cases could peak in a week.

(Source: University of Washington)

That same model, which was created with the help of the Gates Foundation, estimates that, by July 3rd, US new daily cases could hit zero. It also assumes that lockdowns MIGHT begin to be lifted, in lower-risk states, as early as June.

Since the US now makes up about 40% of new daily global cases, a US peak on April 15th could serve as the turning point in the pandemic, resulting in a global peak.

Austria and Denmark are the first EU countries to announce plans to lift lockdowns, with the Austrians beginning to lift restrictions on April 14th.

That will be a staged lifting of restrictions that won't be completed until the end of May.

some stores to reopen April 14th

all stores to reopen by May 1st (except for restaurants)

restaurants to reopen mid-May (as long as cases aren't spiking)

public events prohibited until June 1st

Denmark hasn't released its plan for lifting the lockdown but says it's likely coming within two weeks.

The world will be watching how Austria and Denmark's efforts to restart their economies go. I'll include their daily new cases in my Dividend Kings' morning updates (pandemic/economic/credit market updates) on our chat board.

On the other hand, the economic damage from what some doctors are calling "World War C" has been severe and will likely get worse before it gets better.

In the last two weeks, 10 million Americans filed for unemployment, shattering both records and consensus expectations. For context, that's 15% more unemployment claims than occurred in the Great Recession over 23 months.

The blue chip economist consensus, composed of the 16 most accurate economists, is currently forecasting a 15% decline in Q2 GDP, followed by a relatively V-shaped recovery in Q3 and beyond.

(Source: MarketWatch)

However, some less optimistic economists think that the economic recovery might take far longer and growth beyond Q2 might not be as strong as expected.

Not necessarily because they disagree with the idea that, by July, the US economy might begin to reopen, but rather due to the effects of so many job losses.

How bad could job losses be? Well, the blue chip median consensus for Thursday's unemployment report is 6.0 million. But the range of estimates I've seen is 5 to 7 million.

And that's just for this week's new unemployment claims report. How many job losses might we see this quarter? According to Miguel Faria-e-Castro, an economist for the St. Louis Fed explaining the answer could be 37 to 57 million.

Most of those are furloughs, unpaid leave, with workers expected to go back to work as soon as lockdowns are lifted. However, some portion of those losses are likely to be permanent cuts.

If the St. Louis Fed is correct, then temporary unemployment could go as high as 40% (32% base case). What's more concerning is that, if 20% to 30% of those losses become permanent, that would potentially total 7.4 million to 17.1 million permanent job losses.

With the US labor force of 164 million, that would mean permanent unemployment or the apples to apples comparison we can make with previous recessions could hit 8.1% to 14.2%.

Indeed Jamie Dimon just wrote in JPMorgan's annual letter that the bank is preparing for a very severe recession.

That worst-case scenario "assumes an even deeper contraction," with gross domestic product (GDP) shrinking 35% in the second quarter of this year and remaining down through 2020, while the unemployment rate peaks at 14% by the end of the year. "This scenario is quite severe and, we hope, unlikely," Dimon wrote in the letter." - Fortune

JPMorgan's economists are one of the 16 most accurate. They estimate that, by the end of 2020, following the reopening of the US economy and two rebound quarters of growth, 14% of Americans, or 23 million might still be out of a job.

To say this would be a human tragedy goes without saying. However, it could also be a major hurdle for corporate earnings.

Goldman Sachs, which is also forecasting -34% GDP growth in Q2 (followed by +19% growth in Q3), warns that it expects Q2 EPS for the S&P 500 to contract 123% followed by 27% growth in Q3.

Even with strong growth expected in Q3 and Q4, Goldman expects 2020 EPS growth of -33% and 25% dividend cuts from the S&P 500 this year.

Next year, Goldman expects +55% EPS growth (from very easy comps), and its quants do expect the market to finish 2020 at 3,200 (off about 2% for the entire year). That's similar to Merrill Lynch's year-end forecast of 3,100.

So, to summarize, we are faced with

potentially a peaking of the pandemic within the next week

hopeful signs that countries may soon begin restarting their economies

the consensus among the most accurate economists that the worst quarter of GDP growth in history (previous record -10% in 1958) will be possibly followed by the strongest growth on record

but also warnings that we might see unemployment hit 32% to 40% and remain as high as 14% by the end of the year

high unemployment and drastically reduced capex spending could result in anemic growth for years to come and the labor market might not recover for many years (though an intact financial system means probably not 10 years like after the Great Recession)

What is an investor to make of this contradictory data? Are we bound for stock market heaven? Or hell?

And what about income investors? Already over 60 companies have cut or suspended dividends, and now, Goldman is saying 25% cuts might be coming this year (from the S&P 500).

Here is how I'm putting my discretionary savings to work when facing such high economic uncertainty.

My Retirement Portfolio Phoenix Plan

I'm basing my retirement portfolio's future buys off the Dividend Kings' Phoenix watchlist, which is a collection of 60 companies. These represent some of the strongest companies in the world (87% of them dividend growth stocks) with the following fundamentals.

Phoenix Watchlist Stats

Average quality: 10.3/11 SWAN quality vs. 9.7 average dividend aristocrat and 7.0 average S&P 500 company

quality vs. 9.7 average dividend aristocrat and 7.0 average S&P 500 company Average dividend safety: 4.7/5 very safe = 4.7 average aristocrat and 3.0 S&P 500 average

= 4.7 average aristocrat and 3.0 S&P 500 average Average yield (including 7 non-dividend stocks): 3.1% vs. 2.2% S&P 500 and 3% to 4% most high-yield ETFs

vs. 2.2% S&P 500 and 3% to 4% most high-yield ETFs Average valuation: 14% undervalued (good buy) vs. S&P 3% overvalued

Average dividend growth streak: 24.5 years = exceeds Graham standard of excellence

= exceeds Graham standard of excellence Average 5-year dividend growth rate: 12.7% CAGR

Average analyst long-term growth consensus: 10.7% CAGR vs. 6.3% S&P since 2000

Average forward P/E ratio: 16.4 vs. 16.7 S&P 500

Average PEG ratio: 1.53 vs. 1.96 S&P 500

Average return on capital: 153% = 86th industry percentile (very high quality by Greenblatt's definition)

= (very high quality by Greenblatt's definition) Average 13-year median ROC: 142% (relative stable moats/quality)

Average 5-year ROC trend: +4% CAGR (improving moats/quality)

Average credit rating: A (very strong balance sheets, very high-quality)

Average annual volatility: 23.7% vs. 15% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

Average 5-year total return potential: 3.1% yield + 10.7% growth +3.0% CAGR valuation boost = 16.8% CAGR (12% to 21% CAGR with 25% margin of error)

(Source: Morningstar)

Phoenix represents some of the highest quality companies on earth, objectively proven by their stupendous returns on capital, dividend growth streaks averaging a quarter-century, and average "A" credit rating.

They represent all 11 sectors, and these large caps represent a good balance between yield, value, and growth.

The Phoenix portfolio began trading on March 23rd and is buying between 3 and 5 stocks per day as well as opportunistically (10 stocks on days the market hits -35%, -40%, -45%, etc.).

The $140K starting funds (based on the member who inspired the portfolio) were initially invested 50/50 into VGSH (very short-duration US treasuries) and SPTL (long duration US treasuries).

For my retirement portfolio, which had a lot of money arrive last Friday, I'm following a similar approach to storing cash in the form of t-bills/long bonds, but in a 60/40 ratio of long bonds to t-bills.

Since there is no way to tell when we'll actually bottom, because we don't know how bad this recession will be, my goal is to buy three stocks each Friday, following along with Phoenix (the next daily buys are announced three times per day on the DK chat board).

Why am I not trying to time the market? Because it's not possible.

Warren Buffett couldn't do in 2008 (he started buying in Mid-October, and stocks fell 30% more)

Jim Simmons couldn't do it in Dec 2018

(Source: Michael Batnick)

Who is Jim Simmons? The greatest trader in all of human history.

(Source: Ben Carlson)

Harvard statisticians, having looked at Renaissance Tech's audited results, say that such returns are unlikely to ever be repeated by anyone.

And this is the man who, armed with the most advanced quantitative models in the world, run on supercomputers fed by fiber-optic lines carrying the most up to date data from around the globe, thought about shorting the stock market on Dec. 24th, 2018. Right before the second-best year for stocks of the last two decades.

If you think you can do a better job at timing the market than Buffett (the best long-term investor in history) or Simmons (the best short-term trader in history), be my guest.

I'm following the data, including decades of studies and the proven track records of the greatest investors in history, such as Buffett, which says to "buy wonderful companies at fair prices."

Will I buy at the bottom? Almost certainly not. But I don't have to, as explained by Ritholtz Wealth Management's Ben Carlson.

I've given up worrying about being too early or too late with my retirement contributions because I know in 20-30 years I'll never remember the exact price points or entry levels when I buy into a down market. But I do know that I would regret it if I tried to get too cute with my decisions and completely abandoned my plan simply because emotions are heightened at the moment." - Ben Carlson (emphasis added)

Rather than try to be perfect, which requires lottery ticket luck, I prefer to make sound long-term investing decisions, by investing money I won't need for at least 5+ years (the definition of discretionary savings) into the world's greatest companies.

(Source: imgflip)

Do I need to be perfect? Nope. What will generate my success is a great combination of

strong risk management

objectively superior companies (according to S&P, Ben Graham and Joel Greenblatt)

bought at reasonable to attractive valuations

run by competent and trustworthy management

and then held for 5+ years

These are the risk management rules I've been continually improving for over six years. The more I work with mentors like Brad Thomas and Chuck Carnevale, the more I update these guidelines, which now run my retirement portfolio.

Ok, so that's the Phoenix plan, to steadily buy some of the best companies on earth, the ones most likely to rise from the ashes and soar to new heights following this recession.

But what companies am I actually going to buy this week?

Here are the 5 Candidates.

3 Of These 5 Companies Are My Next Retirement Portfolio Buys

Fundamental Stats On These 5 Companies

Average quality: 10.4/11 SWAN quality vs. 9.7 average dividend aristocrat and 7.0 average S&P 500 company

quality vs. 9.7 average dividend aristocrat and 7.0 average S&P 500 company Average dividend safety: 4.7/5 very safe = 4.7 average aristocrat and 3.0 S&P 500 average

= 4.7 average aristocrat and 3.0 S&P 500 average Average yield (including non-dividend stocks): 1.8% vs. 2.2% S&P 500 and 3% to 4% most high-yield ETFs

vs. 2.2% S&P 500 and 3% to 4% most high-yield ETFs Average valuation: 17% undervalued (good buy) vs. S&P 3% overvalued

Average dividend growth streak: 33.0 years = exceeds Graham standard of excellence, dividend aristocrat

= exceeds Graham standard of excellence, dividend aristocrat Average 5-year dividend growth rate: 12.3% CAGR

Average analyst long-term growth consensus: 14.9% CAGR vs. 6.3% S&P since 2000

Average forward P/E ratio: 16.8 vs. 16.7 S&P 500

Average PEG ratio: 1.13 vs. 1.96 S&P 500

Average return on capital: 106% = 76th industry percentile (high-quality by Greenblatt's definition)

= (high-quality by Greenblatt's definition) Average 13-year median ROC: 107% (relative stable moats/quality)

Average 5-year ROC trend: +3% CAGR (improving moats/quality)

Average credit rating: A+ (very strong balance sheets, very high-quality)

Average annual volatility: 21.4% vs. 15% S&P 500, 26% Master List Average, 22% average aristocrat

Average 5-year total return potential: 1.8% yield + 14.9% growth +3.7% CAGR valuation boost = 20.4% CAGR (15% to 26% CAGR with 25% margin of error)

All five of these companies are very strong candidates as you can see by their collective fundamental stats. The two non-dividend stocks make for a low average PE, but the purpose of the non-dividend stocks is to fuel strong growth and that they do very well.

When combined with my overall portfolio, and future Phoenix buys, I am confident that, within 5 years, I'll be enjoying significant very safe income and excellent total returns.

Bottom Line: Those With A Reasonable Plan + A Diversified And Properly Risk-Managed Portfolio Don't Have To Pray For Luck...They Can Create Their Own

Let me be clear that I am NOT selling what I already own, merely adjusting what I am buying in the future to fit with the realities of today's uncertain economy.

I also don't care about what the technical charts say about the broader market or what this or that analyst expects to happen next. I spend all day gathering research reports and forecasts from reputable sources, mostly from the 16 blue chip firms that have the best track record for accuracy.

But whether the market roars 20% higher, or lower, in the coming weeks, doesn't matter to me.

(Source: Imgflip)

A reasonable long-term plan, for putting discretionary savings to work in the highest quality companies, that's based on around your risk profile and individual needs are as good as any of us can hope to achieve.

Unless you actually have a crystal ball that lets you know the future with certainty, then you don't know what will happen next.

Wall Street doesn't speak the language of certainty (despite what some pundits might say), but rather

probabilities

risk management

margins of safety

FB, GOOG, CSL, ADP, and BIPC are all trading at good prices or better, given their respective qualities and risk profiles. I'm confident that whichever three companies I buy (which I'll reveal in next week's retirement portfolio update) will not just survive this recession, but come roaring out the other side stronger than ever.

This is why I am not losing sleep over the thought of buying any of these companies, or other Phoenix list stocks, in the coming weeks.

(Source: Imgflip)

What makes a sleep well at night or SWAN portfolio work is NOT stocks that don't fall in a bear market (virtually all stocks do). It's not the ability to jump in and out of the market with impeccable timing and skill, something that almost no one can do with consistency.

It's the ability to ride out whatever the economy/market throws at you without panicking or becoming a forced seller.

If you have the right asset allocation then even a multi-year bear market doesn't scare you out of stocks at a loss.

If you have a diversified portfolio of quality companies, you don't have to worry about a few theses breaking and crushing your financial goals.

The essence of a SWAN portfolio is resiliency in the face of uncertainty. If you live in a bunker, you don't fear even the strongest hurricane.

That is what I'm building over time with my retirement portfolio, harnessing the proven power of quality and dividend growth represented by the Dividend Kings' Phoenix portfolio and watchlist.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dividend Kings helps you determine the best safe dividend stocks to buy via our Research Terminal & Phoenix Watchlist. Membership also includes Access to our five model portfolios

Daily Phoenix buy announcements

30 exclusive articles per month

Our weekly podcast

20% discount to F.A.S.T. Graphs

real-time chatroom support

exclusive weekly updates to all my retirement portfolio trades

Our "Learn How To Invest Better" Library Click here for a two-week free trial so we can help you achieve better long-term total returns and your financial dreams.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADP, GOOG, FB, BIPC, CSL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The DK Phoenix Portfolio owns ADP, GOOG, FB, CSL, and BIPC.