PCN: High Yield Is Compensating For Risk, But That Is Not A Buy Signal

While the income streams are higher, the macro-economic reality suggest default risks have also soared. Investors need to consider this factor when judging the attractiveness of the yield.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (PCN) as an investment option. This is a fund that notoriously trades at a very high premium, and its recent sell-off has brought the price down quite a bit. However, I still view the premium to NAV as too rich, especially considering the inherent risks of buying a leveraged fund in this market. Beyond that, high yield credit, which is PCN's largest sector by weighting, is seeing a vast increase in volatility of late.

Despite the negatives, there are some reasons for optimism on the fund. Income production has remained stable, and yield spreads for riskier assets have widened. This means investors are being offered higher rewards for the risks they are taking, which could pique the interest of those with more risk tolerance than the average investor.

Background

First, a little about PCN. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective "to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital preservation and appreciation." Currently, the fund is trading at $13.01/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.1125/share, which translates to an annual yield of 10.38%. I have had a neutral outlook on PCN for a while, and reiterated this stance going in to 2020. In hindsight, this was a reasonable call, as PCN has seen a sharp drop since that review, as shown below:

Given the large drop PCN has seen, in addition to the broad market weakness, I wanted to take another look at PCN to see if I should change my outlook from here. While PCN's drop undoubtedly opens up a buying opportunity for those investors expecting a return to previous highs, I continue to see reasons to remain cautious. As such, I believe maintaining my "neutral" outlook is appropriate, and I will explain why in detail below.

Concern #1: PCN Still Isn't Cheap

With PCN's dramatic fall from grace over the past few months, it should come as no surprise to anyone that the cost to buy in to the fund has fallen well below historic norms. While it is obvious the share price is lower, what I am referring to is the premium to NAV the market price trades it. PCN, along with many PIMCO CEFs, has a notorious track record for trading at a high premium, often well into the double digits. When the recent sell-off got underway, PCN's premium valuation was tested, and the result was a decline in both the share price and the absolute premium investors were willing to place on the assets.

With this in mind, the good news is investors are able to buy PCN for a heck of a lot less than they were a few months ago. When I reviewed the fund in December, I noted PCN had a premium to NAV of almost 30%, and there are not many circumstances where I could recommend paying that type of price. This time around, the premium has been cut in half, and sits below the short-term averages for the fund, as shown in the chart below:

Current Premium 13.5% Premium in Dec Review 28.4% Highest Premium YTD 35.1% Lowest Premium YTD (16.5%) Average Premium YTD 24.1% Average Premium Since 3/6 10.1%

If this chart tells you anything, it is that PCN has had a very volatile year so far. The dramatic spread between its premium high versus the low is a stark example of how volatile these leveraged CEF products can be. While investors ignored the high premium of PCN for a long time, the reversal came so quickly and fiercely, I have to imagine many shareholders are sitting on sizable losses.

Of course, investors could see current prices as a buying opportunity. After all, if PCN's trading action returns to normal, a purchase now could reap large gains. While there is merit to this point, I would caution investors that, despite the drop, PCN is nowhere near "cheap". The fund's premium is still in double digits, and the market is likely to be volatile for at least the next 4-6 weeks, or more, until we get further clarity on the spread of Covid-19. Further, while PCN rarely trades at a discount, it did for four days in March. Importantly, the discount was erased quickly, suggesting investors view discounts for PCN as buying opportunities. However, that opportunity has passed for now, and new positions require paying a steep price. While there could very well be upside from here, the market's short-term action tells me this is a time to be especially selective about new purchases.

Concern #2: NAV Drop Is A Red Flag

My next point is also not a positive one, but is important to consider. As readers may have noticed from the above discussion, PCN's current premium has dropped by 15 points since my last review. Yet, its total return is -31%, so there is a wide discrepancy there. The reason for this, aside from the distributions paid, is the fund's underlying value has also fallen quite dramatically this year. In fact, if we take a look at where PCN started 2020, compared to its most recent reading, we see a very negative trend:

NAV 1/1/20 NAV 4/3/20 YTD Change $14.78/share $11.15/share (24.6%)

This is a key point, and it illustrates how fixed-income products have become considerably less valuable since the year began. It also highlights a key risk of buying leveraged funds, such as PCN. When the trade moves against the fund, as has been the case in the short-term, losses can be compounded, resulting in 25% declines in less about three months. This reality confirms that leveraged CEFs are not appropriate for all investors, but rather for those who can withstand volatile moves, in both directions, while simultaneously sticking with their long term objectives.

Concern #3: Leverage, And Why It Can Hurt

My third concern relates to PCN's use of leverage. I want to emphasize from the onset that I am not against leverage. In fact, I heavily recommend many leveraged CEFs, because the use of leverage often compounds returns. Large money managers like PIMCO, BlackRock (BLK), and Nuveen all run funds I own, and their strategies often involve borrowing to cash to amplify returns.

To simply this discussion, the point to understand is that in good times, or at times when a fund's strategy is working, leverage offers investors extra return on their original investment. However, the opposite is also true, and this is playing out in the market right now. When market conditions deteriorate, leverage can have very dangerous consequences. An obvious repercussion is losses are compounded. The most logical way for this to happen is when a fund manager uses borrowed money to purchase more of an underlying asset class. When that asset class falls in value, the fund will have lost more than it would have had it not borrowed.

However, there is another important way leverage can work against a fund. When financial conditions and credit availability tighten, there is a risk the losses will fuel client redemptions. This can force a fund's manager to sell off assets at fire-sale prices, causing compounded losses for the fund. Further, managers who have borrowed can also face margin calls. If they cannot raise enough cash, a fund could have to close. Finally, there is a risk that counter-parties are not able to make good on their obligations, which could leave managers holding on to assets they do not really want to hold, including assets that are rapidly declining in value.

While this was a broad overview on the risks of leverage, that final point is the one relevant to PCN. This is due to the type of leverage the fund employs, which is through the use of reverse repurchase agreements (repos). As shown below, this is the primary method PCN uses to increase its market exposure:

Source: PIMCO

By using reverse repos, what PIMCO is doing is essentially lending cash. The way the transaction works is, the fund's managers will agree to buy a security from another party, with the intention to sell it back at an agreed upon price, which includes interest, in the short-term. PIMCO will use the underlying security as collateral against the cash it lent. In this way, PCN will see an increased return because the interest earned at the end of this transaction increases the income stream for the fund.

Hopefully, this sounds relatively straight forward. In fairness, this is an effective technique and, considering the use of collateral, is a fairly safe way for PIMCO to try to generate extra returns. However, there are risks to this strategy. The primary among them is the loan will not be repaid. While PIMCO is able to then take possession of the security underwriting the loan, it is entirely possible that security has now declined in value. This would leave the fund with a capital loss, and would negatively impact the return for PCN.

I do want to point out that this is not a major risk to PCN in normal times. Given the short-term nature of reverse repos, defaults are actually rare. Further, the assets used for collateral are often treasuries or other relatively safe assets. As such, the chances of seeing substantial moves in the value of this products is also quite rare. However, during periods of tight credit conditions, these risks can materialize, which is what has happened over the past few weeks.

In fairness, with credit conditions seeming to have returned to a general state of normalcy since the Fed announced massive stimulus measures, I see PCN's price action smoothing out from here. The primary reason for this is because, when liquidity was challenged, the Fed injected a massive amount cash in to the financial system, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

My takeaway here is I do not see this being a major risk to PCN going forward. However, if conditions do tighten, there is only so much more the Fed can do, given its already extraordinary action. This means PCN would be hit especially hard again if we see a repeat of the past few weeks. Simply, PCN's leverage works against the fund when credit conditions are at their absolute worst, and the fund could be stuck holding on to assets that are declining precipitously in value under this scenario.

Income Figures Are Stable

While I have laid out my concerns quite plainly, I can now shift to some of the more positive aspects of the fund. As I noted above, I have a "neutral" outlook, which is markedly different than bearish. While I see risks to the fund's future performance, there is some good news to be had.

The first is the distribution stream, which is critically important to PCN. To start the month, PIMCO announced PCN's distribution would remain stable, which should give investors some level of comfort. Further, when looking at the most recent UNII report from PIMCO, we can see that PCN has been holding up well in the short-term. While the impact from the volatile month of March has not been reflected yet, the income trend has been generally stable since my last review. To illustrate, consider the two charts below, which shows PCN's UNII metrics during my December review, as well as the most recent report from March, respectively:

Source: PIMCO

While the UNII balance has declined since December, the upside is a positive balance still exists, which provides a bit of a cushion going forward. Also, I should note PCN paid out a $.06/share special distribution in December, so part of that decline was due to income being returned to shareholders. Further, short-term coverage ratios have improved. While I would not rest easy on that trend until we see next month's figures, it is still a positive development.

My takeaway here is while I would still advocate for investors to continue to monitor these figures, the current data does not indicate major red flags. The distribution could fall in the months ahead if credit conditions do not improve, but the immediate risk to the income stream is minimal.

High Yield Spreads Are Wide, But Risk Persists

My final point on PCN will discuss the fund's underlying holdings. For this review, I will touch on the high yield credit market, as this is PCN's largest sector by weighting. Also importantly, its exposure to this area has increased by about 3% since the beginning of the year, to almost 30%, as shown below:

Source: PIMCO

With this in mind, I believe it further confirms why investors should be careful with PCN. Below investment grade credit is inherently more risky than investment grade, and retail investors may want to limit their exposure given how volatile the market is. Further, while the Federal Reserve has announced sweeping measures to support the investment grade corporate and municipal bond markets, as well as agency mortgage-backed securities, these stimulus measures do not include high yield debt. While this does not mean high yield credit cannot perform well, I personally believe it is wise to invest in the sectors the Federal Reserve is specifically supporting right now.

That being said, there is an argument to be made for buying high yield credit at the moment, and PCN by extension. As the risk-off trade accelerated, investors begun dumping their riskier bond products. The result has been not only a spike in absolute yields, but also a widening of the spread between high yield and investment grade. Further, there has also been a widening of the spread between different tranches within high yield, as shown below:

Source: Bloomberg

The point to emphasize here is while high yield credit is absolutely a riskier play right now, investors are being compensated for that risk. In fact, they are being compensated in a manner well above what they would have received over the past five years. Therefore, while I believe bets on PCN as quite aggressive, the potential rewards offered can justify those bets.

Bottom line

PCN's drop in the short-term was painful, but sudden drops always pique some investor interest. While PCN's income stream has remained in tact, and its valuation is significantly lower than during my last review, I still cannot get behind this investment at this time. The fund's premium is still too high for my taste, and I believe market volatility has not gone away. While the Fed's action will likely prevent another liquidity crunch we just witnessed, PCN's leveraged position amplifies the downside if such an event does occur again. Further, high yield credit is not being supported by Fed asset purchases, so it won't have that as a backstop if selling resumes. Therefore, I continue to believe caution is warranted for PCN, and suggest investors approach new positions very carefully going forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.