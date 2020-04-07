The Oil Price War: A 3-Ring Circus

U.S. has threatened to use tariffs or worse if Saudi Arabia continues to flood oil markets, but the end appears short as storage fills up.

Messaging about the oil market by the largest three producers in the world - the United States, Russia, and Saudi Arabia - has become a three-ring circus. If there is one solid conclusion, they are not on the same page.

OPEC has arranged for a virtual meeting on April 9th to include its members plus additional non-members, most importantly, Russia. The list of invitees does not include the U.S. or Canada. Anti-trust law in the U.S. forbids even gathering to discuss commodity production-sharing agreements that would attempt to stabilize markets.

At the OPEC+ meeting on March 6th, Russia refused to reduce its oil production as requested by OPEC. "The Kremlin has decided to sacrifice OPEC+ to stop U.S. shale producers and punish the U.S. for messing with Nord Stream 2," said Alexander Dynkin, president of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations in Moscow, a state-run think tank.

Reportedly, Russian leaders specifically aimed to cripple U.S. shale production to reduce global production and competition by U.S. oil exports.

But, last Friday, Russian President Putin laid the blame of the collapse of the OPEC+ partnership on Saudi Arabia:

"The second reason behind the collapse of prices is the withdrawal of our partners from Saudi Arabia from the OPEC+ deal, their production increase and information, which came out at the same time, about the readiness of our partners to even provide a discount for oil," Putin said.

That accusation drew an angry response on April 3rd by Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, Minister of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He "stressed these claims are categorically false and contrary to fact, emphasizing that the Kingdom's oil policy focused on maintaining market balance and stability in the interests of both producers and consumers."

He also noted that,

"the Russian Minister of Energy was first to declare to the media that all the participating countries are absolved of their commitments starting from April 1st. This led to the decision by countries to raise their production in order to offset lower prices and compensate for their loss of returns."

Finally, he expressed "his surprise at the attempts to bring Saudi Arabia into hostilities against the shale oil industry, which is completely false as our Russian friends recognize well. The Russian statements in this regard, particularly the statements made by their CEOs, are well-known and clear for all. It is similarly clear for all that the Kingdom is a major investor in the US energy sector."

While Russia is determined to take market share from American shale oil, the Saudis and Russians are clearly not seeing eye to eye. To make matters even worse, the U.S. position was clarified by Trump and lawmakers in recent days.

U.S. Position

"I've been against OPEC all my life… it broke down very violently," President Trump said during his coronavirus briefing on Saturday, in response to a question.

Source: The White House Briefing.

He also said,

"If I have to do tariffs on oil coming from outside or if I have to do something to protect our ... tens of thousands of energy workers and our great companies that produce all these jobs, I'll do whatever I have to do."

A day earlier, Trump had met with energy CEOs and selected lawmakers in the White House. Answering reporters, three of the senators had the following comments about Saudi Arabia.

SENATOR SULLIVAN (R-AK):

And we have been - a number of senators have been reaching out, having frank discussions with the Saudis, saying, "Hey, if you're a longstanding ally of ours, we're not - right now, you're hurting a lot of our citizens. You're hurting a lot of the people we represent and shouldn't take us for granted." We have a great military that's protected Saudi Arabia for decades. And Senator Cramer and I have some legislation that could possibly change that if they don't start cooperating."

SENATOR CRAMER (R-ND):

And I would just add one word to what Dan talked about with regard to Saudi Arabia. It is estimated by one report in 2018 that we spent a minimum of $81 billion defending global oil supplies. We can use that money in national defense and other hotspots in the world, if our friends are going to treat us this way."

SENATOR CRUZ (R-TX):

Every one of the senators in this room has had multiple conversations with the Saudis, leaning in hard on the Saudis. And your leadership and diplomacy with the Crown Prince had a big impact getting them to stop flooding the market and taking advantage of this crisis."

Meanwhile, Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the International Energy Agency, spoke to Reuters after speaking to Saudi Arabian Energy Minister, and said that, even with output cuts of 10 million barrels per day, oil inventories would still rise by 15 million barrels a day in the second quarter.

Conclusions

Positions taken by the U.S., Russia, and Saudi Arabia could not be much further apart. The odds they will coordinate a massive global production cut are long. That is not to say that economics and the lack of storage capacity will not eventually bring production in line with demand. But the writing is on the wall that storage is going to fill first.

