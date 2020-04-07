Otis: A First Take Since The Spin-Off

Growth is non-inspiring, valuations are full, as management has some to prove to create appeal from here.

A quick look at the prospects for Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) as this is a rather large spin-off from what originally was United Technologies, which no longer considers this it to be a core business in anticipation of the merger with Raytheon (NYSE:RTX).

Investors now have the opportunity to invest in a pure play which operates in a stable and growing market, yet I am not so sure if current levels provide a great opportunity yet. Based on the information provided, it seems that Otis is trading at a premium compared to the market, while revenue growth is far from spectacular and margins are stable at best.

Hence, management of the new business has some to prove, although spin-offs are inherently interesting to keep watching, yet I do not see compelling appeal here just yet.

The Business

Otis is, of course, known from its namesake elevators and in fact is a giant within this market. The company generated $13.1 billion in sales in 2019, employs nearly 70,000 of which the majority are technicians, is active across the globe, has more than 2 million units under maintenance contracts and moves approximately 2 billion people each day.

Otis is a giant within a $75 billion industry and has a roughly 50/50 split between service and new equipment revenues. The company benefits from a few factors which make it a structurally interesting business, which includes an almost oligopolistic marketplace, critical and regulated operations, global growth trends and the trend towards urbanization of course.

The company essentially employs the razor-blade model as new units make up half of sales, yet they make up just a fifth of operating profits. The big bucks are in the maintenance contracts, creating nice stability, and profitable recurring revenue streams. In fact, the company reported adjusted operating margins of 14% on sales of $13.1 billion last year.

Furthermore, this is a real global growth play with the Americas, Europe, and Asia each having an equal revenue share to the company's operations. This stability is welcomed as the company already provided an outlook in its February presentation, which undoubtedly is no longer that relevant, given the current conditions, although it is a sticky business.

The company foresaw modest revenue gains to $13.1-13.3 billion this year, with adjusted operating profits seen just shy of $2.0 billion. Of interest are the appendices in the investor presentation which detail that margins around mid-teens reported currently actually came in as high as the low twenties a decade ago, indicating that some margins have been lost.

What Does It All Mean?

We now have an overview of the size and profitability of the operations. Now, we have to look briefly at the balance sheet and cash flows implications of becoming a stand-alone business. The good news is that capital sending runs at around 1.5% of sales, or roughly $200 million in dollar terms. That makes for a relatively low-capital intensive business, with gross capital spending equal to about 10% of earnings, which is a good thing.

The anticipated capital structure is one in which the company holds $1.3 billion in cash and has $6.1 billion in debt, for a $4.8 billion net debt load. This is equivalent to 2.3 times EBITDA, suggesting that EBITDA runs just above the $2 billion mark, in line with the adjusted EBIT number of nearly $2.0 billion seen this year, with depreciation charges being low, following the low capital spending requirements.

As always, the devils are in the details and these are not that pretty. Assuming adjusted EBIT of $1.95 billion, we are a long way from coming up with GAAP numbers. For starters are $175 million in estimated stand-alone costs, $190 million in interest expenses, and an estimated tax rate of 33%. This would result in net earnings of $1.03 billion as the company furthermore estimates non-controlling interest at $175 million, suggesting about $850 million in net earnings, if these calculations are correct.

The spin-off terms from UTC dictate that every shareholder in UTC will get 0.5 shares of Otis. With a share count of 864 million in 2019 ahead of the Raytheon deal, that suggests 432 million shares of Otis are outstanding, as that suggests earnings power at around $2 per share based on the numbers above.

The Market's Take

I like spin-offs and special situations a great deal as incentivized management teams not only have spirits and incentives to create shareholder value, they control strategy and capital allocation strategies to make this possible as well.

The structural benefits of the industry as discussed above, including stability in terms of installed base, revenue base and secular growth mean that the market is willing to attach rich multiples to such businesses, as the same seems to be the case here as well. Shares of Otis trade at $44 at the moment of writing, for an earnings multiple at around 22 times my calculated earnings, equivalent to about a 4.5% earnings yield.

While the business is stable and debt is certainly manageable, it is a steep multiple nonetheless with the market having seen a setback as well, as the current growth rates performed by Otis are anything but existing, nor exciting. The question has to play out what actually will be the earnings performance going forward as a stand-alone business, which can only be confirmed in the coming quarters.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.