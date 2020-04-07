The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio: John And Jane's March Taxable Account Update

Normalcy will return but even with positive news about the decline in COVID-19 I still believe there are significant challenges ahead.

We are focusing the cash available to the strongest companies, but we are also directing some funds towards more speculative purchases that we believe will emerge stronger.

John and Jane have used about half of their cash position to acquire shares after they lot a tremendous amount of value over the last six weeks.

March is the final month where we will see dividends from companies like Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) that have paid monthly ever since the inception of this portfolio. Under normal circumstances, we would need to evaluate whether or not we should continue to hold a company like APLE because a dividend elimination from any REIT would be considered alarming.

John and Jane's accounts have long been focused on dividend-paying stocks that demonstrate the following characteristics:

Provide an above-average yield but do not offer significant annual increases (or have not increased the dividend amount substantially). Provide a below-average yield but offers consistent annual increases that make the stock much more attractive for a dividend investor.

APLE falls under the first description while other companies in the Taxable Account like Clorox (CLX) or McDonald's (MCD) fall under the latter description. It is important to distinguish the difference in companies like this because when companies that fall under the first description begin to show signs of trouble it is not nearly as concerning as when companies under the second description begin to falter.

When investing funds in companies that fall under the first description, investors need to be aware of the risk that they are taking and that it is very possible an outsized dividend yield (APLE has traditionally come with a dividend yield of 7.5%) may run into issues where dividends may no get paid (or in this case cut altogether). John and Jane have a few companies in the Taxable Account that fall under this category including:

Mesabi Trust (MSB)

New Residential (NRZ)

Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT)

After recent events, I have increased this list to include the following companies; I didn't include them initially because it was unthinkable that the entire food/entertainment portion of the economy would be shuttered entirely for several weeks.

EPR Properties (EPR)

Energy Transfer (ET)

Helmerich & Payne (HP)

Ryder System (R)

Schlumberger (SLB)

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Oil services companies like ET, HP, SLB are likely to experience a dividend cut but their business models are still intact. Where I am most concerned about dividend cuts or suspensions comes from companies like EPR and SPG because they have a much greater likelihood of having tenants who are unable to cover the rent.

At the same time, companies like EPR see opportunity in the crisis as they announced potential share buybacks of $150 million or nearly 10% of currently outstanding shares (which is a substantial amount for a REIT of EPR's size). We see different opinions when it comes to EPR and I tend to fall in the camp of SA Author Charles Lewis Sizemore in his article EPR Properties Planning A Share Buyback because even if the dividend is temporarily suspended I cannot imagine that the average citizen in the United States will cease to socialize in public ever again. I'll even go so far as admitting that the year 2020 will likely be a lost year for companies EPR.

In my opinion, dividend investors who are unwilling to consider a stock whose dividend is temporarily at risk are potentially missing out on some of the best opportunities available.

Background

John and Jane are two real people who asked me to help manage their retirement portfolios. It is important to understand that I am not a financial adviser and merely provide guidance for my clients' accounts based on a friendship that goes back several years. I call them my clients for simplicity's sake, but I do not charge them for what I do. The only request I made to them was that they allow me to anonymously write about them so that I can potentially help others who are wanting to achieve the same thing.

John retired in January of 2018 and is collecting social security along with other benefits while Jane is still working with aspirations of retiring in the next year. John and Jane have done an excellent job heading into retirement because they currently have no debt or mandatory monthly obligations other than what is expected (such as property taxes, water, etc.)

John and Jane have adopted my philosophy of focusing on cash flow from investments instead of drawing out large sums of money by selling shares of currently held investments. In a nutshell, what John and Jane want is a portfolio of stocks, bonds, and other investments that will provide a steady stream of growing and consistent dividend income that will supplement their income during retirement. At some point, it will be necessary for John and Jane to sell shares from their Traditional IRA, whereas the goal of the Taxable and Roth IRA is that they will never need to sell any shares (unless they want to) because the income generated will prevent them from needing to sell shares as a means of "funding their retirement."

Here are some important characteristics to keep in mind about the Taxable Portfolio:

Capital appreciation is the least important characteristic of this portfolio. This doesn't mean we don't care about it (because all investors do to some degree), but it does mean that we are less concerned about the day-to-day fluctuations of stock prices. Since the goal is to never sell (although I make occasional changes by eliminating or adding positions), a focus on capital appreciation doesn't mean a lot when it comes to the game plan. In the past year, I have typically focused on stocks that paid a qualified dividend because they qualify for the lower long-term capital gains tax rate vs. ordinary dividends which are taxed as ordinary income. This has become less important now that 2018 was John's first year of retirement. Changes in the tax brackets also support this approach because the ranges have been expanded and include basically all of their income in the 22% bracket. (Qualified dividends are subject to a 15% tax so the difference has become less-important).

Dividend And Distribution Increases

A total of two companies paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month of March in the Taxable account and includes the following:

British Petroleum (BP)

Old Republic International (ORI)

British Petroleum - Crude oil recently hit an 18-year low and coronavirus has put significant pressure on oil prices due to a lack of demand as people stay home. Meanwhile, BP has made assurances that its dividend will remain a priority and so will maintaining its workforce for at least the next three months because they do not want to "add another burden during what is already an incredibly stressful time for individuals and families." BP has also stated that it is focused on continuing to shore up its balance sheet (along with several other major oil companies) and it will achieve this by reducing refining output and making cuts to CAPEX. Regardless, we continue to own BP in John and Jane's portfolio because it has strong long-term potential and is more likely to weather the current storm when compared with other small oil companies. BP has not traded at such an attractive PE ratio since its fiasco with the Deepwater Horizon oil spill back in April 2010.

The dividend was increased from $.615/share per quarter to $.63/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 2.4% and a new full-year payout of $2.52/share compared with the previous $.2.46/share. This results in a current yield of 10.33% based on a share price of $24.72.

Old Republic International - ORI's ESSOP (Employees Savings & Stock Ownership Plan) recently made a substantial purchase of ORI's stock on the open market for 3.34 million shares at an average price of $14.98/share. The final amount purchased was 11.2% higher than the 3 million shares it originally planned to purchase. In total, ORI's ESSOP holds 18.7 million shares it accounts for 6.2% of all outstanding shares. Insider ownership from this transaction alone increased insider ownership by 1.1% from previous ownership of 5.1%. Prospective investors should know that ORI's dividend growth rate is much lower than I would typically like to see (coming in at roughly 3% growth over the last five years) but the company has paid substantial special dividends when times are good that makes the dividend story much more attractive. ORI has maintained its track record of annual dividend increases for 38 consecutive years.

The dividend was increased from $.20/share per quarter to $.21/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 5% and a new full-year payout of $.84/share compared with the previous $.80/share. This results in a current yield of 5.1% based on a share price of $14.01.

Positions

The Taxable account currently consists of 46 unique positions as of market close on April 3rd, 2020. Stock market volatility remained high during the month of March and offered additional buying opportunities for a number of stocks in John and Jane's Taxable portfolio (which is why there were a number of small purchases we chose to capitalize on). We continue to make small purchases in order to preserve cash and make additional purchases at even lower prices when the opportunity arises.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) - 96 Shares @ $13.17/share.

VF Corp (VFC) - 10 Shares @ $74.65/share.

Simon Property Group (SPG) - 10 Shares @ $122.36/share.

Cummins (CMI) - 10 Shares @ $139.60/share.

Enterprise Production Partners (EPD) - 50 Shares @ $19.48/share.

Walt Disney (DIS) - 5 Shares @ $109.90/share.

EPD - 50 Shares @ $18.75/share.

Parker-Hannifin (PH) - 5 Shares @ $149.85/share.

McDonald's (MCD) - 5 Shares @ $186.38/share.

EPR - 35 Shares @ $44.35/share.

Dover (DOV) - 5 Shares @ $87.94/share.

ET - 100 Shares @ $5.79/share.

ORI - 50 Shares @ $16.55/share.

United Technologies (UTX) - 15 Shares @ $95.35/share.

EPR - 15 Shares @ $35.41/share.

Emerson Electric (EMR) - 50 Shares @ $47.75/share.

Leggett and Platt (LEG) - 25 Shares @ $30.65/share.

NRZ - 25 Shares @ $12.32/share.

PH - 10 Shares @ $138.17/share.

DIS - 10 Shares @ $96.21/share.

DOV - 10 Shares @ $78.42/share.

MCD - 5 Shares @ $158.42/share.

PH - 10 Shares @ $124.42/share.

SPG - 50 Shares @ $58.51/share.

EPR - 35 Shares @ $16.67/share.

UTX - 10 Shares @ $78.50/share.

PH - 10 Shares @ $100.02/share.

EPR - 100 Shares @ $13.86/share.

ORI - 100 Shares @ $12.78/share.

NRZ - 100 Shares @ $6.01/share.

ABR - 100 Shares @ $5.73/share.

Realty Income (O) - 50 Shares @ $42.60/share.

DOV - 10 Shares @ $72.86/share.

LEG - 25 Shares @ $25.29/share.

MCD - 10 Shares @ $155.34/share.

Texas Instruments (TXN) - 15 Shares @ $103.10/share.

Southern Co (SO) - 25 Shares @ $48.14/share.

AT&T (T) - 100 Shares @ $28.03/share.

O - 25 Shares @ $50.96/share.

We sold shares of the following stocks during the month of March.

Hormel Foods (HRL) - 50 Shares @ $44.86/share.

Source: Charles Schwab

The 50 shares of HRL sold were the high-cost portion of shares and represented 25% of the existing position. HRL has performed well throughout the market volatility, however, it is currently selling at too high of a premium so we saw this opportunity to take some gains off the table and put cash back into the reserves.

March Income Tracker - 2019 Vs. 2020

Income for the month of March was up modestly year-over-year, however, we expect to see some pain in the dividends provided for at least the next three months. At this point in time, my hope is that the Taxable Account will continue to provide dividend income levels close to the same amount as what we saw in 2019.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio even though it is non-recurring.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis. I have begun updating the chart to also reflect the dividends earned in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

I am experimenting with new charts that give a different perspective on the dividend income received. I expect that these charts will provide more value as the dividend updates for 2020 start to take shape. Let me know if you have any suggestions in the comments about potential graphs and/or tables that you believe would add more value.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Going forward, I expect that the dividend income trend will more closely resemble the orange line (with the total dollar amount of dividends generated being slightly higher than it). The blue line has more peaks and valleys in it due to the fact that not all capital had been invested by the end of 2018.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following table is a basic prediction of the income we expect the Taxable Portfolio to generate in 2020 compared with the actual results from 2019. This table will continue to be updated as the year goes on with the actual amount of dividends earned in a specific month which will also include any dividend raises that have not been announced (yet) and will also reflect the income generated by additional purchases. This table will also reflect the decrease in dividend income in the event there is a dividend cut and/or we reduce exposure to a position. As a general rule, we do not typically sell out of positions in the Taxable account, and therefore it is unlikely that we will see a dividend decrease because of this. (If anything, the dividend decrease will likely come from reductions or temporary suspensions due to coronavirus.)

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Like many investors out there, John and Jane's Taxable portfolio saw its account balance drop significantly during the month of March. As a result of market volatility, account balances were down roughly $105k from the end of January to the end of March.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

In an effort to be transparent about John and Jane's Taxable account I like to include an unrealized Gain/Loss summary. The numbers used are based on the closing prices from April 3, 2020.

Source: Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

In the image above you may note that there is the addition of Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) and Otis Corporation (OTIS), which were the spin-offs from United Technologies (UTX), which is now listed as Raytheon Technologies (RTX).

Conclusion

As of April 6th, we finally have some much-needed optimism in our news reports that some of the hardest-hit areas like Italy, Spain, and New York have begun to see decreases in the number of cases and the number of deaths. The market rallied on this optimistic news because I believe the markets will begin to return to normalcy the sooner that we have evidence that normalcy is on the horizon.

Personally, I believe there is more downside to come because what we haven't seen is the aftermath that is the direct result of shuttering the US economy. We will see months (maybe even a year) of conflicting job numbers, new unemployment cases, and a possible surge in the default of loans (just to name a few things). It is important to note that many corporations across the business world have taken steps to ease the pain felt by businesses and consumers alike.

Practically every healthcare insurance company has waived the costs associated with COVID-19.

Financial institutions (including my own) have come up with creative ways to help consumers and small businesses including skip payments and interest-only payments on everything from personal loans to mortgages.

As mentioned in John's previous article The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - John's February Update: Corporate America Steps Up To The Plate, companies have temporarily raised wages for frontline employees and in some cases have engaged in major hiring initiatives.

I believe my current situation outlines why the downside is so severe. My fiancé and I recently had to reschedule our June 20 wedding date for our backup date of September 19. Fortunately, the venue, the catering, and other services we need have been able to accommodate our requests. Due to the uncertainty, we also decided it was best to cancel our two-week honeymoon that included time in Disney World and an all-inclusive resort in Jamaica. While I am sad to make these decisions, I feel even worse for those whose jobs depended on our patronage. We have plans to reschedule the same trip for a similar time in 2021, but that doesn't do much to help alleviate the problems we are about to face as the world's economy attempts to recover.

Normalcy will return but it is entirely dependent on our behavior as consumers returning to the same levels as it did before the crisis. As someone who has always had the "saver" mentality, I do find it humorous that even I feel obligated to go out and spend money in order to do my part.

What does your dividend growth portfolio look like? I'd love to hear feedback on your personal strategy and potential stocks you think I should consider.

In John and Jane's Taxable account, they are currently long the following mentioned in this article: Apple (AAPL), Arbor Realty (ABR), Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), Apple REIT (APLE), BP (BP), Cardinal Health (CAH), Carrier (CARR), Clorox (CLX), Cummins (CMI), The Walt Disney Company (DIS), Dover Corporation (DOV), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund A (EAFAX), Emerson Electric (EMR), Enterprise Product Partners (EPD), EPR Properties (EPR), Energy Transfer (ET), General Mills (GIS), Helmerich & Payne (HP), Hormel (HRL), Iron Mountain (IRM), LTC Properties (LTC), Leggett & Platt (LEG), McDonald's (MCD), Mitcham Industries Preferred Series A (MINDP), Altria (MO), Mesabi Trust (MSB), New Residential (NRZ), Realty Income (O), Otis (OTIS), Old Republic International (ORI), Parker-Hannifin (PH), Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP), Ryder Corporation (R), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), Schlumberger (SLB), Southern Corp. (SO), Simon Property Group (SPG), AT&T (T), Texas Instruments (TXN), United Technologies (UTX), VF Corporation (VFC), Verizon (VZ), Washington Trust (WASH), Westlake Chemical (WLKP), W.P. Carey (WPC), and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADM, APLE, EMR, EPR, MCD, T, TXN, VFC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.