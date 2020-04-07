Apple: The Interesting iPhone Wrinkle

Had it not been for the coronavirus, technology giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) may have launched a new smartphone in the past few weeks. The successor to the iPhone SE could be unveiled any day now, as analysts look to potential delays as a way to guess the status of this fall's phone launches. Interestingly enough, a potential push-back of the normal iPhone launch cycle might not be the worst thing in the world.

(iPhone XR - Source: Apple page, seen here)

Some analysts think that a May launch is possible for the newest Apple phone, a smaller device at a lower price point, but they remain hopeful that the fall cycle will not be delayed. Jefferies thinks we're still a month or so away from Apple determining whether production can follow a normal schedule. However, the Wedbush analyst note linked in my article's opening thinks that a delay of the 5G phones coming this fall is almost certain:

As we have discussed often with investors over the last few weeks we believe the chances for a launch in the September/October timeframe is "extremely unlikely" and would assign a 10%-15% probability it happens.

Looking at the calendar now, a September 2020 iPhone event on the normal schedule would be either the 8th-10th or on the 15th-17th. Labor Day being a bit later than normal makes things a little uncertain. This would provide for the usual pre-order period where the phones would be available on either the 18th or the 25th in certain markets, with more countries to follow. With that being said, let's go back to the 2018 launch, detailed in the graphic below.

(Source: iPhone Wikipedia page, seen here)

The iPhone XR was the star of that launch cycle, primarily because it was the entry level device and thus had the lowest price tag. However, Apple ran into some problems on the manufacturing side, and thus, the XR was not available until more than a month later. Of the three variants listed above, the XR is the only one still available.

The delayed XR launch provides the interesting wrinkle for this year. What if Apple can't launch a new set of phones until sometime in October or perhaps even November? Well, that would be the perfect time for those consumers who are on two-year payment plans that are coming to an end. Interestingly enough, there's also a few extra prime retail days this year since Thanksgiving is 2 days earlier than it was in 2019, which could help calendar Q4 sales.

A slightly delayed launch might also be good for those consumers who are just getting back on their feet after the coronavirus. Launching new smartphones just a month or two after the US and other economies fully reopen may not be the wisest strategy, which is why Apple's latest launch was a bit curious. As we get further towards the end of the year, consumer spending will likely be higher as more people get back to work.

I'm also glad that street analysts have finally started to realize that the notion of sales delayed versus lost for Apple isn't really happening. For a time, we were only seeing March and June quarter estimates coming down. Finally, over the past couple of weeks, we've seen street numbers come down for the back half of the calendar year as well. The table below shows how calendar 2020 estimates have come down since Apple's warning. As a point of reference, the total was just $18.9 billion on March 30th, so that's another $4 billion plus drop in just over one week.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Apple analyst estimates page, seen here)

As I've mentioned in my recent articles on the name, Apple shares have seemed to stabilize recently along with global markets. Perhaps some of this was due to support from the 200-day moving average. This key technical line is up about $9 in the last month, approaching $252 this week. Tuesday's reversal was a little disappointing, however, as the stock was looking to cement its 4-week trading high above $270.

In the end, a potential delay in this year's iPhone launch may not be the worst thing in the world. First of all, it will give consumers a bit more time to get back on their feet after the coronavirus impact. On the other hand, a launch in late October would time perfectly with those two-year upgraders who bought the iPhone XR after its delay in 2018. Do you think a delay would be bad for Apple? I look forward to your comments below.

