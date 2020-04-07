Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/6/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/6/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are waning right on cue, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but it will be interesting to see if the immense market sell-off changes executives' behavior during the normally slower month of April.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);

Children's Place (PLCE);

NB Hi Yld Str Fd (NHS);

National CineMedia (NCMI);

Kohl's (KSS), and;

Five Point (FPH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

G-III Apparel (GIII), and;

Frequency Electronics (FEIM).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Power Integrations (POWI);

Moderna (MRNA);

Eli Lilly (LLY);

Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO);

Exact Sciences (EXAS);

Equinix (EQIX), and;

Citrix Systems (CTXS).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Pure Cycle (PCYO);

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX);

HubSpot (HUBS);

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA), and;

Credit Acceptance (CACC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Redmile Group BO Neoleukin Therapeutics NLTX B,JB* $2,011,281 2 Standard General BO National CineMedia NCMI B $1,868,820 3 Saba Capital Mgt BO NB Hi Yld Str Fd NHS B $582,739 4 Luxor Capital BO Five Point FPH B $541,583 5 Edenbrook Capital DIR,BO Frequency Electronics FEIM B $470,372 6 Matthews Norman CB,DIR Children's Place PLCE B $449,570 7 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $352,014 8 Prising Jonas DIR Kohl's KSS B $200,009 9 Goldfarb Morris CEO,DIR,BO G-III Apparel GIII B $172,970 10 Plaisance Spv I BO Pure Cycle PCYO B $168,800

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Foss Donald A BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $8,734,669 2 Gabelli Mario J DIR,BO Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust GGO JS* $3,935,000 3 Lilly Endowment BO Eli Lilly LLY S $3,826,493 4 Luby William K DIR Equinix EQIX S $3,061,950 5 Van Rotterdam Jeroen VP Citrix Systems CTXS AS $1,190,896 6 Stenhouse Mark PR Exact Sciences EXAS AS $677,332 7 Goldstein Phillip BO Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund CUBA S $414,385 8 Balakrishnan Balu PR,CEO Power Integrations POWI S $381,343 9 Bancel Stephane CEO,DIR Moderna MRNA AS $362,419 10 Bueker Kathryn CFO HubSpot HUBS AS $354,430

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.