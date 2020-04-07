Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/6/20

Includes: FEIM, FPH, GIII, KSS, NCMI, NHS, PLCE, PPR
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/6/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are waning right on cue, as companies close trading windows to their insiders until after March-quarter financials are released. Insider trades pick up again in May, but it will be interesting to see if the immense market sell-off changes executives' behavior during the normally slower month of April.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR);
  • Children's Place (PLCE);
  • NB Hi Yld Str Fd (NHS);
  • National CineMedia (NCMI);
  • Kohl's (KSS), and;
  • Five Point (FPH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • G-III Apparel (GIII), and;
  • Frequency Electronics (FEIM).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Power Integrations (POWI);
  • Moderna (MRNA);
  • Eli Lilly (LLY);
  • Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (GGO);
  • Exact Sciences (EXAS);
  • Equinix (EQIX), and;
  • Citrix Systems (CTXS).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Pure Cycle (PCYO);
  • Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX);
  • HubSpot (HUBS);
  • Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund (CUBA), and;
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Redmile Group

BO

Neoleukin Therapeutics

NLTX

B,JB*

$2,011,281

2

Standard General

BO

National CineMedia

NCMI

B

$1,868,820

3

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

NB Hi Yld Str Fd

NHS

B

$582,739

4

Luxor Capital

BO

Five Point

FPH

B

$541,583

5

Edenbrook Capital

DIR,BO

Frequency Electronics

FEIM

B

$470,372

6

Matthews Norman

CB,DIR

Children's Place

PLCE

B

$449,570

7

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$352,014

8

Prising Jonas

DIR

Kohl's

KSS

B

$200,009

9

Goldfarb Morris

CEO,DIR,BO

G-III Apparel

GIII

B

$172,970

10

Plaisance Spv I

BO

Pure Cycle

PCYO

B

$168,800

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Foss Donald A

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$8,734,669

2

Gabelli Mario J

DIR,BO

Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust

GGO

JS*

$3,935,000

3

Lilly Endowment

BO

Eli Lilly

LLY

S

$3,826,493

4

Luby William K

DIR

Equinix

EQIX

S

$3,061,950

5

Van Rotterdam Jeroen

VP

Citrix Systems

CTXS

AS

$1,190,896

6

Stenhouse Mark

PR

Exact Sciences

EXAS

AS

$677,332

7

Goldstein Phillip

BO

Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

CUBA

S

$414,385

8

Balakrishnan Balu

PR,CEO

Power Integrations

POWI

S

$381,343

9

Bancel Stephane

CEO,DIR

Moderna

MRNA

AS

$362,419

10

Bueker Kathryn

CFO

HubSpot

HUBS

AS

$354,430

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.