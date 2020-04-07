It Is A Rare Gift To Find Yum Brands So Cheap

Yum Brands (YUM) has shed 40% off its all-time high, primarily due to the fierce sell-off caused by the outbreak of coronavirus. As a result, the stock is now trading at an attractive valuation level, which is rare for this stock due to its popularity and its exciting growth potential. Investors should not expect to find Yum Brands at a cheap valuation during normal times and hence they should utilize this exceptional opportunity, buy the stock and remain invested with a long-term perspective.

Business overview

The whole restaurant sector has been severely affected by the outbreak of coronavirus. Due to the measures taken to limit the expansion of the virus, numerous restaurants have closed while traffic has plunged in the restaurants that are still open. This has caused a massive sell-off in the restaurant sector.

In a recent update, Yum Brands stated that it expects a mid-to-high single-digit decrease in its same-store sales in the first quarter due to the coronavirus crisis. As the virus is still in its expansion phase, management expects an even worse performance in the running quarter, though it is impossible to forecast the results of this quarter with any degree of accuracy. To cut a long story short, the pandemic will have a material effect on the earnings of the restaurant chain this year.

However, Yum Brands is doing its best to offset the impact of the virus. The company is trying to maximize its delivery sales, which have greatly increased during the ongoing crisis. According to food safety experts, it is much less likely to encounter coronavirus during the delivery process than in a restaurant or a grocery store, with many people around. Pizza Hut has seen such a steep increase in its delivery sales that it recently announced 30,000 new positions for hiring. The other two chains of the company, Taco Bell and KFC, have turned to free delivery in order to enhance their sales. Overall, while Yum Brands will inevitably be hurt by the pandemic, it will partly offset the effect of the virus thanks to increased delivery sales.

More importantly, the outbreak of coronavirus is a one-time headwind, which will attenuate the latest next year. It is unrealistic to expect the virus to condemn the whole world to a permanent recession. Pharmaceutical companies are doing their best in order to develop the optimal treatment for the virus. Gilead Sciences (GILD) has exhibited the most promising results so far, but many other companies are doing their best to identify an effective treatment. Moreover, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) recently stated that it may be able to develop a vaccine early next year. Overall, pharmaceutical companies will do their best to restore the normal human lifestyle and they will almost certainly achieve their goal sooner or later. Therefore, it is reasonable to expect a recovery of the global economy, the latest from next year.

Growth

Yum Brands has consistently grown its earnings per share over the last decade, at a 6.3% average annual rate. Moreover, the company still has promising growth prospects thanks to the strength of its brands. As soon as the coronavirus crisis comes to an end, the company is likely to return to growth mode thanks to the opening of new restaurants and its same-store sales growth. In the fourth quarter of 2019, Yum Brands opened 1,029 new restaurants and thus grew its store count by 4% over prior year.

In addition, the company will grow its bottom line thanks to its same-store sales growth and its share repurchases, which will almost certainly resume after the ongoing downturn. It is remarkable that Yum Brands has reduced its share count by 31% in the last four years. Overall, it is reasonable to expect the restaurant chain to return to last year’s earnings per share of $3.55 from next year and then grow its earnings per share at a rate close to its historical annual growth rate of 6.3%.

Valuation

Thanks to the popularity of its brands and its reliable growth trajectory, Yum Brands has almost always traded at a premium valuation. To be sure, the stock has traded at an average price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1 over the last decade. Based on last year’s earnings, the stock is currently trading at an earnings multiple of 19.9, which is much lower than its historical valuation level.

As soon as the market begins to look beyond the coronavirus crisis, the stock is likely to revert to its historical earnings multiple. In such a case, the stock will enjoy a 21% boost (=24.1/19.9) thanks to the normalization of its valuation. If this materializes within the next three years, the stock will enjoy a 6.6% annualized boost in its valuation. If we add the 2.7% dividend yield and the aforementioned 6.3% expected growth rate of the earnings per share, the stock is likely to offer an attractive double-digit total annual return in the upcoming years.

Debt

Yum Brands has a significant amount of debt. Its current liabilities ($1.5 billion) are essentially equal to its current assets while its total liabilities stand at $13.2 billion, which is 69% of the current market cap of the stock. However, it is important to note that interest expense consumes only 27% of its operating income while its net debt (as per Buffett, net debt = total labilities – cash – receivables) of $12.0 billion is only nine times its annual earnings. Therefore, the debt load of Yum Brands is manageable and hence the company can easily endure the ongoing downturn in its business.

Final thoughts

Many investors wanted to purchase Yum Brands in the past but they always hesitated due to its rich valuation. Thanks to the ongoing downturn, the stock has finally become attractively valued. Investors should not expect to find this exceptional stock at a cheap valuation during normal times. Therefore, they should take advantage of the current opportunity, buy the stock and wait patiently for the downturn to come to an end. In this way, they are likely to reap double-digit annual returns from this best-of-breed restaurant chain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.