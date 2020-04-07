Teledyne Seeks Photonis Buy For Europe Imaging Tech

TDY the stock appears fully valued absent a major catalyst, so my bias is Neutral.

While the deal may not happen due to French government opposition, if consummated it would add technologies across TDY's business segments and increase is Europe footprint.

Photonis designs and sells a variety of low light detection technologies to civilian, military and scientific customers.

Teledyne has confirmed it is in talks to acquire Photonis for $550 million.

Quick Take

Teledyne Technologies (TDY) has confirmed that it has been in advanced talks to acquire Photonis International SAS for $550 million.

Photonis has developed a family of advanced photon and electron multipliers used in night vision technologies.

With the deal, TDY would add significant technology capabilities to several of its business segments while increasing its presence in Europe that is growing its defense spending.

TDY’s stock appears fully valued at its present level, so my bias is Neutral.

Target Company

Merignac, France-based Photonis was founded to design and manufacture a range of low light detection technologies for civilian, military, medical and nuclear applications.

Management is headed by President and Chief Executive Officer Mr. Goossen Boers of The Netherlands.

Below is an overview video of the firm's approach:

Source: PHOTONIS Technologies

Photonis’s primary offerings include:

Low light detection & imaging cameras

Night vision solutions

Nuclear instrumentation

Power and microwave solutions

Scientific detection & imaging

Space and physics

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for night vision device technologies was approximately $5.8 billion in 2018.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 8.1% from 2019 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increasing popularity of night vision devices among nature and wildlife researchers, wider use among military personnel and law enforcement as well as continued technological innovation.Below is a chart showing the historical and estimated future market growth in the U.S.:

And below is the Europe night vision device market by share:

Major vendors that provide night vision products include:

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF)

L3 (LLL)

Harris

DRS

Source: Research Report

Acquisition Terms & Financials

Teledyne disclosed the acquisition price (CASH) that it is considering paying for as approximately $550 million.

A review of the firm’s most recently published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2019 Teledyne had $199.7 million in cash and equivalents and $1.87 billion in liabilities of which $750 million was long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $393.7 million.

In the past 12 months, Teledyne’s stock price has risen 18.0% vs. the U.S. Aerospace & Defense industry’s fall of 22.4% and the U.S. overall market index’ drop of 15.9%, as the TDY chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings surprises versus analyst consensus estimates have been positive in eleven of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows here:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $11,300,000,000 Enterprise Value $12,090,000,000 Price / Sales 3.54 Enterprise Value / Sales 3.82 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 19.67 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $279,160,000 Revenue Growth Rate 9.02% Earnings Per Share $10.72

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $252 versus the current price of $332, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

TDY is in talks to acquire Photonis but the deal is in some doubt due to French regulatory concerns.

As Teledyne’s General Counsel Melanie Cibik stated in the form 8-K filing,

On March 31, 2020, Teledyne was verbally notified by the Foreign Investment Office of France of a negative opinion by the France Minister of the Economy and Finance ("MoE") with respect to an application by Teledyne to obtain a foreign investment authorization. Teledyne is currently waiting for a written response from the MoE.

If TDY can get the deal approved by the French regulators, and that is a big if, the acquisition of Photonis would be a strong move that would provide the firm with significant technology enhancements across several of its business segments.

In addition, Photonis’ Europe location would bolster Teledyne’s presence on the continent at a time when defense spending in Europe is increasing.

So, I view the deal as a strategic positive for TDY assuming it can obtain approval.

TDY’s stock at its current level appears pricey, however. Given very generous assumptions on growth and discount rate, the stock looks to be fully valued.

Management is right to look to acquisitions to boost its growth potential in order to justify the stock price.

My current bias on TDY is Neutral in the absence of significant upside catalysts.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.