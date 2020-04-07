BioSig Technologies, Inc. (BSGM) CEO Ken Londoner on Development Updates Regarding Vicromax Conference Call (Transcript)

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) Development Updates Regarding Vicromax Conference Call April 7, 2020 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andy Ballou - VP, IR

Ken Londoner - Chairman and CEO, BioSig Technologies

Nick Spring - CEO, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals

Steve King - COO, ViralClear pharmaceuticals

Dr. Jerry Zeldis - Founder and Executive Chair, ViralClear Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Andrew Badley - Physician Scientist, Mayo Clinic

Conference Call Participants

Gary Zwetchkenbaum - Plum Tree Consulting

Hugh Marasa - Laidlaw Company

Jeremy Roe - Integra

Robert Carlson - Janney Montgomery Scott

Scott Henry - ROTH Capital

David Lavigne - Trickle Research

Andy Ballou

Thank you, operator, and thank you all for participating in this morning. Presenting on today's call is Ken Londoner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioSigTechnologies; Nick Spring, the Chief Executive Officer of ViralClear Pharmaceuticals; Steve King, the Chief Operating Officer of ViralClear Pharmaceuticals; and Dr. Jerry Zeldis, the Founder and Executive Chair of ViralClear Pharmaceuticals and BioSig Board member.

I will now turn the call over to Ken Londoner.

Ken Londoner

Thank you, and thank you for all joining us this morning, we are here today to talk mostly about our new subsidiary, ViralClear and also provide a brief update on BioSig and our PURE EP system. After a brief introduction, I will turn the call over to the ViralClear team, to give you all a bit more detail on the drug candidate Vicromax and its development and proposed path through the FDA.

Vicromax was owned by Trek Pharmaceuticals, which our Board member Dr. Jerry Zeldis founded. The drug candidate was in the FDA process of development as an anti-viral to treat chronic hepatitis C. The drug completed through Phase I trials and Phase II trials and showed some activity for this chronic viral infection.

Jerry was co-founder, a major investor in Trek Therapeutics, and was attempting to create a novel, highly effective and affordable treatment for chronic hepatitis C, one of the drugs that it acquired was Vicromax. Upon the onset of the COVID-19 epidemic, I was speaking with Jerry and he stated that Vicromax might be active against the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Jerry reached out to some contacts that had access to the virus. It was tested and showed great promise with market reduction and viral production in cell culture. We both then thought, wow, this might be a contribution or a solution to the problem that the world is facing, and we want to be able to bring it to market fairly quickly, as it had already been through Phase I and Phase II trials.

In light of the crisis that was quickly unfolding around us, we immediately brought this to the Board's attention and determined that we could rapidly help launch this company in this product. With the strength of our Board of Directors, our status as a public company and our ability to raise capital, we decided to proceed.

The BioSig’s Board voted several weeks ago, and Jerry and I were not included in the vote to purchase the assets from Trek into a subsidiary to help fund and rapidly launch ViralClear as a company and Vicromax as a course of treatment for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

The strategy is to fund ViralClear through direct investment into the subsidiary, ViralClear, and not through sales of BioSig stock and then spin ViralClear out onto the public market on the NASDAQ pending approval as its own entity with BioSig's shareholders getting an ownership in this newly formed public company.

To be clear, BioSig itself is well funded. We ended last year with just over 12 million in cash; and then in late February, we closed on a $10 million common stock equity placement. So, we have been able to advance the project and have already begun the process with our auditors and lawyers to spin the subsidiary out. Please look to our upcoming announcements and public filings as more details on this process become available.

I would like to now turn the call over to Nick Spring, CEO of ViralClear to introduce his team and tell us more about Vicromax in the expected timeline to market. Thank you.

Nick Spring

Hi. This is Nick Spring, CEO of ViralClear. Our goal is to provide you with an overview and if you're interested to get you a list of contacts that you can reach out for more information. I'd now like to introduce the team starting with Dr. Jerry Zeldis.

Jerry, please tell the participants about yourself.

Dr. Jerry Zeldis

Hi. I'm Jerry Zeldis. I've been in the pharmaceuticals since 1995 and participated in separating nine drugs including REVLIMID for multiple myeloma through initial approval. I've worked on an equal number of drugs and succeeded in obtaining segmental NDAs. I'm an M.D., Ph.D. and by training a gastroenterologist. I'm Founder and Chair of ViralClear.

Nick Spring

Thanks very much, indeed Jerry. Steve, would you mind introducing yourself?

Steve King

Thank you, Nick, and thank you for everyone for being on the call. My name is Steve King. I'm the Chief Operating Officer of ViralClear. My background is, so I'm a pharmacist by profession with over 35 years of experience in drug development and commercialization in the U.S. and Europe. My role is to make the supplies needed for the clinical studies and commercial supply.

Nick Spring

Thank you, Jerry and Steve. As you'll see, we're all about focus and speed. This company has been together for about 25 days, and I think you'll be impressed with what we've achieved and where we can get to.

Back on me, I'm a life sciences undergrad, business post grad, a former exec with Merck and work all around the world for them for about 23 years. And very relevantly, my last situation there was leading global antiviral vaccines franchises as well as prior to that being instrumental and being able to build several billion dollar global franchises including leading the planning team, that planned the launch of HPV vaccine in the USA, Gardasil.

Post Merck, I founded Topaz Pharmaceuticals and I took that company from pre-IND right through Phases I, II, III and to produce a filing and successful NDA granting. Over 6.5 years, we did that and sold the Company after raising some 36 million privately for over 200 million. After that, I was the CEO of a med devices company called Reliefband Technologies. So, that's our team and I think you'll agree a very experienced team that can bring a lot of professionality to this particular venture.

Now, I'm going to turn to what we're doing now and one of the things that I wanted to make very clear is a three weeks ago, Jerry, myself and Steve, we're doing other day jobs. And Jerry gave us a call and said, there's something we can do about this pandemic and have access to a molecule. The molecule is called merimepodib or MMPD for short. The more I learned about it, the more I'm convinced that MMPD would help out and not only be the foundation for a current business but a future great business too.

Until we perform human trials that will start soon, we will not know the true dimension of its clinical activity for COVID-19. However, based on our preclinical testing, we believe that we have the clinical significance as a single agent and combined with other antiviral and immune modulating agents. If we observe what we expect, we are optimistic that governments around the world are not going to allow the economic system to come to its knees again, and they're going to start stockpiling drugs like ours.

And certainly my experience at Merck vaccines division is that government stockpile the number of vaccines to curb the eventuality of certain diseases, such as measles, mumps and rubella. We have accomplished quite a bit in the last 25 days, many of us are working around the clock. In less than two weeks, the due diligence was completed, the BioSig Board approved the purchase of Vicromax to be placed into New York Crib subdivision and the deal was closed.

The team that Jerry recruited is a proven management team. ViralClear has a robust intellectual property of state. Overall, we have a winning formulation, a great drug, a great team, and a rapid path into the clinic. Using focus and speed, we have accomplished more in 25-short days than most companies have accomplished in more than six months. We expect to file the IND round in the next few weeks. This means that we should be in human trials in May. If all goes well, we might be in pivotal phase of development over the summer. The actual timelines are fluid based on a variety of factors including what is observed in the clinic.

Now, I'll turn back the call to Ken.

Ken Londoner

Thank you everybody. It's been a real pleasure working with the team on this project. During the isolation period, I know many of us have been putting in some extremely long days to advance ViralClear forward and we see how important it is to the world. I would love to take a minute here before we go to Q&A to let our long-term shareholders know that BioSig's focus on PURE EP and our signal processing platform has not been diluted during this time.

Many of our team have been working forward with sales initiatives, so this has been somewhat interrupted, as you can imagine by the pandemic. The trials that PURE EP was working on although halted for now due to government order, yielded some great information. This has helped us solidify stronger understanding of the value of our technology. This has come from our team and the close work with the amazing doctors that have the opportunity to work with us in this field.

Much of this will become clear through the upcoming publication of articles that discusses experience with PURE EP in our field. We expect some of this to be published shortly. So please look to our website, as we will post these articles there as soon as they are published. I also want to assure you that myself and the end entire team remain in close contact with all of our EP labs across the country.

We are highly encouraged that once we're on the other side of this pandemic, medical institutions will see the value and the need to add PURE EP to the electrophysiology labs. This is still the main goal of BioSig, and 2020, it's a year we are projecting commercial uptake in revenue recognition that will build as we see continued proliferation of our core technology.

Just this morning, we got approval from the Mayo Clinic to have Dr. Andrew Bradley join us to speak on his medical and scientific thoughts on the target, molecule, mechanism of action and the clinical trial plan for ViralClear as well as any other topics he deems relevant. As part of this privilege, we've been asked to state that the Mayo Clinic is considering a financial investment in ViralClear Pharmaceuticals and therefore Mayo has at least the potential conflict.

Now, I would like to turn the call over to Dr. Andrew Badley from the Mayo Clinic, and thank you.

Dr. Andrew Badley

Good morning everyone, and thank you, Ken and team for inviting me. By way of background, I'm a Physician Scientist at Mayo Clinic. I'm the Professor and Chair of the Department of Molecular Medicine. I am a Professor and Associate Chair of the Department of Medicine, where I see patients in the Infectious Disease Division. I run an immunovirology lab for the past 25 years and continually NIH funded during that period of time.

Relating to the current COVID outbreak, I am the Enterprise Chair of the COVID task force. We are tasked with overseeing all domains of research associated with COVID from clinical trials to translational studies to epidemiology and everything else. In that capacity, I've reviewed over 50 therapeutic protocols and I am tasked with prioritizing those and determining, which ones we should enter into the clinic.

By way of further background, Mayo Clinic Enterprise consists of four dominant sites, Mayo Clinic Rochester, Mayo Clinic Arizona, Mayo Clinic Florida, and the Mayo Clinic Health System, which is a series of smaller hospitals throughout the Midwest. It is our goal as we recruit trials to Mayo Clinic to enroll them across all four sites. I've been involved in discussions with Ken and Jerry and the team and, quite familiar with MMPD.

It is a valuable therapeutic target. It targets RNA-dependent-RNA polymerase. It’s shown activity against a broad cross section of RNA viruses including hepatitis C. It has satisfactory safety data from about 350 patients treated with hepatitis C. And importantly, it's shown in vitro activity against the SARS-CoV-2, coronavirus 2 at doses which are achievable in humans, specifically around 3.3 micromolar.

In my capacity overseeing the task force at Mayo Clinic, we review patient everyday to determine which studies are open and available and which studies pace individual patients could be eligible for, and I think that there's an opportunity for the development of an oral antiviral, which is not yet met. And so, I think that the MMPD compounds, when tested in clinical trials, if successful could fill an important niche, and I'll end my comments there.

Ken Londoner

Thank you Dr. Badley. Operator we’ll be ready to take questions. Thank you.

A - Nick Spring

While we're waiting for waiting for questions, that is Nick Spring again here. From the audience, we'll answer a couple of more common questions have come up since we announced this news on March 25th. The first that we get common news this drug has been sitting on the shelf since 2004. So what makes it so good now? I'll turn that question into Jerry.

Dr. Jerry Zeldis

Thank you, Nick. MMPD’s pharmacological action is ideally suited to stop the propagation of rapidly expanding viral infections. The drug has been shown to be very active for a number of viruses than the acute phase of the infection are manifested by rapid spread of the disease in the body including viruses that caused Ebola, Zika and Lassa Fever. MMPD's pharmacology is not suited for chronic viral infections. Although some activity was observed for chronic hepatitis C, the real sweet spot for this agent is retrieving an infection caused by the novel coronavirus.

Based on our tissue culture results, we believe that the drug exposure obtained with the old formulation will be significant enough to affect viral production. Our initial findings will be published in the next day or two online on the bioRxiv website, and we will give the link to that article once it becomes available. We are in parallel changing the formulation, so we can deliver more drugs. I’d like to take one quick moment to thank BioSig and Ken Londoner in particular, for creating a mechanism for ViralClear to rapidly develop an MPPD, so that it can get into patients and hopefully show that it could be a welcome adjunct to therapy.

Nick Spring

Thank you very much indeed, Jerry. And then other question that we've been asked is as a startup company, how do you intend to get product may even commercialized? Hey Steve, could you enlighten us on that one, please?

Steve King

Yes, thank you, Nick. Our plan is to use a virtual drug development model using contract manufacturing resources in the U.S.A. and Europe for both the MMPD drug substance and the final product. This process is already underway and it's supported by an experienced team of drug development and commercial consultants in formulation, analytical, chemistry, regulatory, clinical and supply chain.

The good news is that we already have MMPD, and we're starting to make product for the initial studies and the pivotal studies which will follow. At the same time, we're contracting the companies to make materials in U.S. end, Europe required for the commercial launch. Our strategy is to use multiple vendors to ensure the supplies we need for launch and also decrease the risk.

Nick Spring

Thank you, Steve. Let's go back to the operator now, Andy, for Q&A.

Thank you. At this time, we will be conducting a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] our first question comes from the line of Gary Zwetchkenbaum of Plum Tree Consulting. Please proceed with your question.

Gary Zwetchkenbaum

Thank you. Good morning, Ken, Andy and Dr. Zeldis. I really appreciate you guys taking the time to update us on developments with Vicromax. And my question initially is, you mentioned how ViralClear's position to be spun off later this year. I would appreciate, if you can give me an idea how exactly will this affect BioSig Technologies and shareholders, the parent company?

Dr. Jerry Zeldis

I'll hand it over to Ken. Ken, could you answer that question, please?

Ken Londoner

Yes. Thank you, Gary. We're going to be following an s one registration statement with the SEC within the next few weeks, which will register the shares of ViralClear in the markets. As far as other terms and conditions around the spin, we're not today prepared to answer that question, but just stay tuned over the next few weeks and it'll become clear to the public.

Gary Zwetchkenbaum

And I just had a corollary to that question on Vicromax. Can you talk about how that compares with Gilead or Regeneron on their candidates there and getting into the market?

Ken Londoner

Yes, I’ll hand that question across to Jerry. Please, could you answer for Gary?

Dr. Jerry Zeldis

Firstly, I just want to state that we need more than one antiviral agent to address this pandemic. Experience has shown with other viruses that viral directed therapies often result in the escape of a mutant virus, which becomes resistant to whichever agent is used as monotherapy. When you combine more than one agent together, the risk of such escapement is much, much less. This has been shown with influenza, hepatitis C, HIV and I can go on.

We believe -- well, first of all. So, we believe that they're most likely will end up with combination therapies of one agent with another, not head-to-head battle between agents. The good news about Vicroma or Vicromax is that, it's a host directed therapy, and it’s against the pathway which viruses do not code for. And it stops the virus of an essential element it needs to replicate, and therefore we do not anticipate escape mutations happening at all and that's shown by the broad spectrum of anti-viral activity we see.

This is important for this epidemic, pandemic. They may be very -- it will be important for future pandemics and also will allow us to look at other viral infections using this. It's a platform drug and this is another reason why we very much want to get it out there, develop it, and then determine what's the best way to you either as by itself or in combination with the other drugs that you've mentioned.

Ken Londoner

Thank you, Jerry. So move to the next question.

Our next question comes from the line of Hugh Marasa of Laidlaw Company.

Hugh Marasa

Good morning and congratulations on your new asset. My question is I know that there's a lot of money the government's giving out. You applied for government grants and non-dilutive money?

Nick Spring

This is Nick here. Yes, we're certainly looking at all options of where we can get sponsorship and money and investment from, so certainly that's it on our radar screen.

Our next question comes from the line of Jeremy Roe of Integra. Please proceed with your question.

Jeremy Roe

Thanks for taking my call. Thanks again. So, there's been a lot of talk about the work that's coming from Gilead and other companies, so in essence the race is on. Are any of you familiar with this therapeutics? And what do you see Vicromax has an edge over them against this or any of the other therapies or potential therapies out there?

Nick Spring

Hi, Jeremy, it's Nick again here. And also part of that question and probably hand some of the detail over to Jerry, but basically, as Jerry already saved and I think we're all motivated by the fact that this is really an industry-wide life sciences health care, attack, really on the pandemic and thereafter. And we don't really see ourselves going head-to-head competition, we see ourselves much more in a synergistic situation. So, the head-to-head comparisons and so much as how could you use these drugs and solution together, and that's really been the whole of our philosophy since beginning this company. Jerry, would you like to elaborate at all on that?

Dr. Jerry Zeldis

Thanks Nick. As I'm talking to you, we're conducting in our laboratory. Experiments where we're combining our agent with other agents that we know have activity against the virus that causes COVID-19, those experiments are going to read out very, very shortly, and this will be reported to the public once we have analyzed the data.

But as I said before, because ours is a host directed therapy, we do not expect that we will get resistant viruses emerging to our agent, and we also believe that it could prevent the emergence of resistance viruses to viral directed antiviral therapies. So, I agree with Nick. We don't look at the other drugs as competition but more potential collaborators to be combined with our agent.

Nick Spring

And I don't think another couple of important points are that the actual MMPD is a very broad spectrum antiviral and it's also an oral formulation which helps in this current situation significantly.

The next question is come from the line of Kurt Kruger of Kruger Capital. Please proceed with your question.

Kurt Kruger

I realized the focus of this call is on the Vicromax, but hope it's okay if I ask a question about the PURE EP. And Ken, this was meant to be such an important first, essentially the first full year of commercial launch of your product, and I realize it's a consultative type cell. Have you explored ways in which you can still move these boxes out to the field through teleconferencing and other means as I realized that is often more hands on? And I know we had a nice conversation at the Cowen Conference, which I guess is about a month ago, it's seems like few years ago. Well, it's happened, but I think you were looking at maybe selling a couple dozen boxes this year. Can you give us a sense of how things are going?

Nick Spring

Thank you, Kurt. I'll get his Ken.

Ken Londoner

So, Kurt, as you mentioned, we're all virtual now. We've been communicating with our sites and our centers. Our team has been collaborating with them. As you may know, we are presented data Dr. Andrea Natale did such an excellent job presenting data, at the AFIB Symposium in Washington, D.C. I believe it was January 22nd and our team was on the road thankfully pretty much nonstop from that date through when the government said we couldn't travel anymore.

So, we've loaded the sales pipeline with a lot of in-person visitation and we have now a very nice pipeline of interested parties that we're working through the process. Two categories that we're focused on in this hiatus or companies or hospital systems that are building new labs and/or hospital systems that are doing retrofits and have budgets.

So with that said, there are a number of those that fall into each category and that we can be processing while this hiatus is lasting. It's anybody's guess when cases are going to start up again, but our whole team's prepared to be out there again aggressively, and we think we're going to have a very good year based on what we're saying. Thank you.

Nick Spring

Thank you very much. Next question, please.

Our next question is come from the line of the [indiscernible] Company. Please proceed with your questions.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good morning and thanks for taking the question and congrats on the development. Two quick ones. First of all, in terms of the mechanism of actions of the drug, I know you're going to publish something a little bit later, but any other sort of a color you can share? And I have another follow up.

Ken Londoner

I'll hand that to Jerry please. Could you help out with that please?

Dr. Jerry Zeldis

We expect in the next 24 to 48 hours that on bioRxiv, our first public disclosure of what we have will be accessible online. The drug inhibits an enzyme called IMPDH, which is a requisite enzyme in the pathway to make guanfacine. And so when you inhibit this enzyme with the level of guanfacine in the cell goes to much lower levels, it doesn't actually inhibit.

And, in a state where the virus comes in and needs to replicate, it's starved of this requisite nucleoside, which is important for making RNA, and it can't replicate which allows the cells in the immune system, rig and other things to recognize that a foreign nucleic acids is in there and eliminate it.

That's the mechanism and we know that this is most likely the major mechanism by which this works. Because, if you add guanfacine to the tissue culture, when you do this, this is done with other viruses we have written down the process or being with the COVID-19 virus, you can eliminate the effect of the MMPD.

Unidentified Analyst

And then maybe a follow up, which is that I mean -- the drug has been through a clinical trials of I believe in the Phase II. So when you saw that the COVID-19 study in May would that be considered as a Phase I or potentially I/II? Or how do you potentially to categorize that?

Dr. Jerry Zeldis

Well, you're talking to a person who's developed a lot of drugs, and I personally, except for healthy human volunteers which I'm very happy to call Phase I. I'd rather describe what type of study it is. It is a first in human study in patients who are affected. We're going to obtain a little bit of blood levels. So, you could say it's a Phase I/II.

Ken Londoner

Okay, well, thank you very much indeed, Jerry, and thank you for the question. Next question, please.

Our next question is come from the line of Robert Carlson at Janney Montgomery Scott. Please proceed with your questions.

Robert Calrson

Hi, guys, just a real quick question. With every major drug company basically doing the same thing, how does BioSig compete for at the FDA for space just to get into see? How does that work?

Ken Londoner

Thank you very much indeed, Robert, I'll start answering the question and then hand it across the Jerry. I mean, we are living in the middle of the pandemic and the national emergency right now. And quite honestly, the rulebook as we see it, it’s being changed every day. So, I think there're a lot of companies going forward with various solutions, and we're seeing new decisions being made by the FDA every day in the way they approach this to allow them to get to testing in humans.

I will hand it over to Jerry, now.

Dr. Jerry Zeldis

Even in normal times, the FDA does not discriminate between sponsors. That's what we are called whether we're startup, long established, small or large. In this time of national emergency, what has changed is that the FDA has created its own internal task force to rapidly review and either allow, a drug to be treated for patients with this infection or not. But so far our interactions with the FDA have been absolutely predictable, professional, and we're moving forward. And once we complete all the requisite things that are needed, we'll have an IND filed fairly quickly, and we'll be able to start our study.

Ken Londoner

Thanks a lot, Robert. Next question, please.

Our next question is come from the line of Scott Henry of ROTH Capital. Please proceed with your questions.

Scott Henry

Thank you and good morning. And I guess somewhat relates the prior question more from a patient standpoint. With a lot of compounds in development for coronavirus, how challenging is it to set up clinical trials given all these resources going at it? If at all, I'm just curious your take on how easy or harder it is to set up these trials?

Nick Spring

Thank you very much, indeed, Scott, very good question. Jerry, maybe Dr. Badley as well might do you want to comment on that.

Dr. Jerry Zeldis

I think I'd like to defer to Dr. Badley since he's at the front line.

Nick Spring

Okay. Dr. Badley, would you like to take Scott's question please?

Dr. Jerry Zeldis

Nick, unfortunately, I think Dr. Badley had to run back to the clinic. So, one of our team, please answer.

Ken Londoner

Yes, I'll -- what we're observing is that, yes, major well respected institutions are now receiving a variety of proposals to clinical research with them. As Dr. Badley said in his, and during the opening remarks, he had over 50 proposals on his desk and he is the person who's helping -- he chairs a committee at the Mayo Clinic that has to decide which trials they want to do base on the premise of the agent as well as other factors. And when he received our proposal, we came to the top of the queue. And he said, not only that you'd like to work with us very closely to make this reality at the Mayo Clinic.

So to answer your question, it's really based on the science and information behind three agents, the design, other aspects that is considered is how do you create a trial which is not disruptive to those who try to care for these ill people. And so, we've worked very closely to understand how Mayo Clinic takes care of patients. So that our trials are not disruptive, but we can generate the data that we will need to present to the FDA, so we can move the trial drug forward into development.

Scott Henry

Thank you for that question. Just a separate question, what should we be thinking about in terms of endpoints for these trials as they develop? Is this a viral load you're looking at or other clinical endpoints that we will be? Then I imagine how to go further that will change that we should expect.

Nick Spring

I'm not sure what's going to that level of detail yet, but Jerry, would you like to answer?

Dr. Jerry Zeldis

Sure, once just before the trial begins to enroll, we will file the trial the cleantrials.gov, which will layout what we're doing and what we're looking at. We're going to be looking at a variety of endpoints, which include virus itself our setting clinical signs and symptoms. At the end of the day, a drug is usually only approved for what's called a clinical benefit. Meaning, if you ask the patient, are you better off by having been treated with whatever the agent is?

If the patient says yes, I feel much better, or whatever it is, the drug gets approved. If somebody is lab value changes just a tad, usually that doesn't need to an approval. So, we're looking at the spectrum holistically of what happens to patients who have COVID-19. I think more will be revealed once we submit to cleantrials.gov

Our next question comes from the line of Dr. Steven Lipsky [ph]. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Just an overall question with what you know of the structure and the workings of the virus? How would a successful vaccine in the interim impact our medication? Do you see it as possibly working in conjunction with it like Tamiflu? Or what's your thought on that?

Ken Londoner

I would like to get back to Jerry. I think the actual time to develop a vaccine, if you read around is going to be at least a year to 18 months. So, I think that's one element that at least for the current pandemic may or may not play in. But saying that, Jerry, have you any thoughts on his concurrent use of vaccines?

Dr. Jerry Zeldis

Sure. Let's assume that the situation is just like the flu, right now, influenza. The influenza vaccines out there which try to create a herd immunity to whatever emerging influenza virus is coming in. But if a person is sick, they'll then be treated with an antiviral Tamiflu to try to shorten and decrease the intensity of the illness that results from that virus.

Even if there is a very good vaccine that emerges, there'll be a need for an antiviral as well. By analogy, if you just think a little bit, we had the SARS outbreak which concerned many of us. We also had the MERS outbreak which worried us, and now we have the new coronavirus or which is called as COVID-19. Those are all coronavirus and there's nothing special about our agent that says, this will only work for coronavirus, the SARS COVID, CoV-2 coronavirus.

So, we not that I wish it, but potentially in the future there'll be a new coronavirus, which frightens us and this drug will be available for it. So, I just don't -- I look at a vaccine as a way of protecting the population against a particular virus, but it's not a panacea. And I'm not going to say, that ours panacea either but it won't be a very, very strong adjunct to try to help people who are infected.

Our next question comes from the line of David Lavigne of Trickle Research. Please proceed with your question.

David Lavigne

Hi, this is kind of a conceptual question. I don't expect you to know everything that's sort of going on in the competitive landscape, but the questions come up several times. I'm sort of thinking that, that if there's 50 therapies that are landed on Mayo's desk, doesn’t the fact that you already have an established for the safety protocol to this, does that put you in a pretty good position? I'm not saying the others don't, but it just seems -- it's hard for me to believe that 50 other therapies out there also have some kind of establish safety protocol?

Nick Spring

It's Nick here, I'll make a comment and then again maybe Jerry will. Yes, I mean, I think that, one of the compelling elements to me to literally give up my day job and jumped in with ViralClear, was the fact if you think about it is three driving forces to get some form therapy out there to help patients. And the first one is safety, the second one is efficacy and the third one is how quickly you can get the thing to the patients that need it.

So, when I was looking at what we had and the fact that there was a Phase I already completed and safety data, and also tested in both animals in humans, to me was highly compelling that here we had a molecule that the labs are showing distinct activity against coronavirus. And therefore, the chances of success for this will be very high. And I felt that if we were going to do something and get there, then this particular molecule has a great chance of being there and being one of the first and not only that probably being one of the best for what it's good at.

Jerry, do you have any comments?

Dr. Jerry Zeldis

No, I think you said is that, the good news is that when patients were treated with this drug in the past and many of them were treated for six months. Adverse event that could make us scratch our heads and be somewhat concern did not occur during the first month of therapy. We anticipate train people for as short a period of time of two or three days to as long a period of time as 14 days. So, we believe that the adverse event profile will be very good, but you do not know until you actually go into the clinic and treat patients with the disease that you're focusing on. So, we'll see.

Ken Londoner

Yes. I think it's also part of the compelling nature of what we're doing to really absorb the fact that also Steve King, who is our Chief Operating Officer, was also running a separate business. And Jerry and myself and Steve along with Ken let team both feet to get behind this and really take it the distance. And if that shows some form of commitment about what we really think about this particular molecule then hopefully that transmits. Anyway, next question please.

There are no further questions. At this time, I'll turn the floor back over to you for any closing remarks.

Ken Londoner

Well, thank you very much indeed everyone for joining us on this call this morning. We're very grateful that you’ve spent some time hearing about ViralClear and what to us is a tremendous opportunity for us to do something not only about the current pandemic.

But also as we look out into the future, having a very broad spectrum already taken antiviral that can be probably stockpiled and useful for dealing with any other threatened pandemics in the future.

So, we don't look upon this just as something as an opportunity for today, although we think we will be able to do something meaningful in the brand new future. We also look upon this as a business that will have legs as we look into the future.

So, thank you very much indeed for your time. We appreciate it. Have a great day and stay safe.

