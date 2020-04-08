Retailers Huge Spring/Summer Women's Apparel Inventory Problem

Many will not have the funds to buy Fall/Winter merchandise with cash tied up in Spring/Summer inventory.

Those retailers will either need a huge sale or to hold the Spring/Summer inventory until next year.

Most bricks and mortar apparel stores are closed. They are missing their window to sell their Spring/Summer apparel.

Current Situation

The Covid-19 virus has spread rapidly in almost all areas of the U.S. Various levels of lock downs have been employed nationwide. Because of the 1-2 week latency of the virus, it will take another week or two to see if current efforts will slow the spread of the virus.

We know only one thing that has worked, a lockdown. The growth of the virus has almost completely stopped in China outside of a few imports, that action. Most brick and mortar retailers have closed their doors due to local lock downs or voluntarily due to Covid-19 risk. For purposes of this article, I am assuming they remain closed at least two months. If it goes much longer than that, the problems discussed in this article will be even worse.

Spring/Summer Women’s Fashions

Women’s apparel fashions change more rapidly than any other fashions, including men’s, children’s, shoes, and accessories. They are also seasonal. That means once the season is over, you have to either discount the remaining inventory heavily or wait for next year and sell then at a lower price. Most retailers don’t wait for next year. It is very hard to sell outdated fashions at full price. Discounting can be very damaging to earnings. Luxury retailers and manufacturers also try to avoid it as it can tarnish their brand. In fact, some luxury apparel companies have actually burned inventory instead of discounting it.

The Spring/Summer fashions season runs from January through June. Spring fashions arrive early so sales may not get going until after January. This year, most apparel stores closed in the U.S. in mid to late March, which is before the weather changed in a large part of the country. The stores are unlikely to re-open until the Spring/Summer season is mostly or fully over. Spring/Summer fashion apparel inventory will now have to be heavily marked down once reopened or stored for a year.

If stored, then they have to pay for storage and find enough money to buy Fall/Winter fashions. That is because much of their capital will be tied up in temporarily unsellable Spring/Summer inventory. Also, they take the risk that fashions will not be the same next Spring as they are in 2020. That usually is the case. It may be especially the case this year as fashions tend to get less flashy in a recession. The likely scenario is massive sales this summer through their online channels, and then in the stores when they re-open.

At this point, the Spring/Summer season is effectively mostly done except for what can be sold online. The next question is, how much will the Fall/Winter season be delayed? What major changes will be needed quickly to reflect a more sober mood in fashions?

When looking at retailers heavy in women’s apparel, look first at the balance sheet. Are they capable of buying Fall/Winter inventory if they can’t sell their current inventory or have to take a huge discount on it? It comes down to do they have enough cash or line of credit. Other smaller ways they can fund inventory is to stretch accounts payable, cut capital expenses, dilute capital or cut operating expenses.

Another potential problem is supply chain issues. The majority of apparel is manufactured in emerging market countries which have their own Covid-19 issues causing plants to close. In fact, in Latin America, the problems are trailing ours and much of Asia is still locked down.

One way investors can navigate this carnage is to see how much a retailer sells online. Online sales have already increased as witnessed by Amazon’s announcement of hiring of 100,000 new employees https://blog.aboutamazon.com/operations/amazon-opening-100000-new-roles and Wayfair’s announcement on April 7th that sales have doubled.

Individual Stocks

The following is a brief review of which retail apparel stocks are most vulnerable or better able to weather the storm. This should be considered only a screen before doing your due diligence.

Most Vulnerable

Avoid or sell apparel retailers that primarily sell women’s apparel and have two or more of the following factors.

1. Mostly bricks and mortar

2. Have a balance sheet that cannot go 3 months with limited sales

3. Have a high inventory level to revenues (low turn) Heavily fashion oriented

4. Will be stuck with inventory as fashions change.

Balance sheets need to be strong enough to be able to take a large write-off on existing inventory, and large losses while stores are closed. Then they must then have sufficient funds to buy for the Fall/Winter inventory cycle. The most vulnerable stocks include the following.

Christopher & Banks (OTCQX:CBKC)

J. Jill (JILL)

RTW Retailwinds (RTW)

Stein Mart (SMRT)

Can Weather The Storm If Over By Summer

These stocks, while they will suffer, may eventually gain from store closings of the weaker players including those listed above.

Lands End (LE) – 76% online

Buckle (BKE) - Strong balance sheet and profit history

Cato (CATO) – Strong balance sheet

Chico’s FAS CHS) – Relatively weak balance sheet but will benefit from JILL and CBKC

Citi Trends (CTRN) – Strong balance sheet but fashion oriented, discounter

Lululemon(LULU) - Strong balance sheet, riding a fashion wave.

Ross Stores (ROST) – Discounter with a strong balance sheet but little online

TJX (TJX) – Discounter that closed its online recently

Tilly’s (TLYS) – Strong balance sheet, rapid inventory turns

Urban Outfitters (URBN) – Strong balance sheet

Vera Bradley (VRA) – Strong balance sheet, but will fashions move away from them?

Two of Chico’s biggest rivals in the over 40 women’s apparel retail business are J. Jill and Christopher & Banks. Both are likely to close many if not all stores. Chico's is risky though and will have to survive first. Citi Trends has a strong enough balance sheet and offers higher fashion at discount prices. Its stock has been cut by 70%, more than most on the list. Lululemon has been a powerhouse but is highly vulnerable to a fashion change or a move away from expensive clothes.

Department Stores

The department stores like JC Penney (JCP) Dilliard’s (DDS), Nordstrom (JWN), Kohls (KSS), Macy’s (M), Walmart (WMT), and Target (TGT) tend to be more diversified, with usually under 30% from women’s apparel. They also have a lot exposure to other women’s products such as cosmetics and shoes though those tend to be less fleeting in their fashions. Most are facing other secular problems such as less mall traffic and more online competition.

Of these, JC Penney is unlikely to survive due to its weak balance sheet. Dilliard’s also has balance sheet issues. Macy’s appears to have balance sheet issues but has the potential protection of a huge real estate portfolio which can be sold or borrowed against. Walmart is currently thriving and is less fashion oriented. TJX is also less fashion oriented.

Note that online sales are not necessarily easy in this environment. Social distancing and constant disinfecting slow things down. One infected employee can close a warehouse until fully disinfected. Some like TJX have even shut their online operations down. Amazon will soldier on as they have over 100 warehouses and thousand s of robots but for those with much less it may become problematic.

Takeaway

The S&P 500 is currently down only 16% from its extended peak in February. The SPDR Retail ETF (XRT) is down about 31%. Both appear too high considering the peaks in February were likely extended past real value and what we are facing economically the rest of this year.

Retail in particular faces an acceleration of the shakeout that has been ongoing the last few years. In the near term there will be much more shopping online. Shoppers may get used to it. Also, as I detailed above, there will be massive sales of Spring/Summer fashions and other merchandise as the season nears the end. While women’s apparel will be the hardest hit, other seasonal items such as men’s apparel, shoes, outdoor and pool items will be impacted. Most of the healthier stores will struggle for a while with their Spring/Summer inventory. Target and Walmart are an exception as they are currently able to keep their physical stores open due to their food business.

I recommend avoiding taking new positions in any retailer that derives a major portion of its sales from women's apparel. If you already have a position, consider selling some or all into the current rally. If it is one of the weaker retailers I listed above, sell your position.

Final Thought

The silver lining? You as a consumer will benefit from some incredible sales.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.