Corning Is An Enticing Long-Term Investment At Current Market Prices

GLW will likely be affected by the almost certain recession in the short-term, but it shouldn't affect the company's solid long-term prospects.

GLW has been on an impressive growth streak the last few years, though it is likely to slow down some this year with the overall global economy.

Concerns with regard to a slowdown in business due to the COVID-19 pandemic has scared investors into selling stocks, and GLW is no exception.

Investment Thesis

Corning Inc. (GLW) looks like a good long term investment right now, especially with market volatility and uncertainty still being high. I will be breaking down the reasons why this stock is a solid long term investment, and why an investment in Corning could yield solid future returns mainly based on:

1. Low company valuation due to economic fears and uncertainty causing a broad equity selloff.

2. Recent record of solid revenue and earnings growth, which should continue growing into the future given the a) Growth in demand for Corning's current glass technologies and b) Corning's ability to create new glass technologies or use existing technologies for new purposes and industries.

Introduction

The recent market volatility has been driven by short-term fear but has also created long-term opportunities. These fears, which have been caused by a global pandemic, have driven investors to sell off stocks across all indices around the world. Just considering U.S. stocks alone, the S&P 500 is down roughly 20% YTD. Corning has fared even worse as the stock price of GLW is down roughly 29% YTD:

(Source: Morningstar.com)

GLW's return YTD does not seem justified given that even in the short-term Corning seems to be diversified enough across multiple industries to weather the likely recession. Of course every company will be affected by a global economic slowdown, but it doesn't seem clear to me that any of Corning's major segments are directly affected by the major forces causing the slowdown. Let's consider all of Corning's primary segments and the impact this pandemic has directly on their performance:

1. Display: This segment doesn't seem to me to be directly impacted by the pandemic. If anything, it seems to me that people being forced to stay at home may drive positive demand for larger televisions and computer monitors. A recession likely still hurts sales overall in this segment, but to an unknown extent.

2.Optical Communications: This segment's outlook may have actually improved due to the pandemic forcing people to stay at home and stream TV or video games. Also demand for telecommuting and work conferencing has to be near an all time high right now. Corning had expected a 5-10% decrease in sales for 2020 but given that Verizon recently announced they were increasing their expected capital expenditures for 2020 by at least $.5 Billion, Corning may at least beat prior expectations.

3. Specialty materials: This segment's outlook is likely mixed but negative overall. Smartphone and wearable glass demand will likely be weaker than normal in Q1 and especially Q2, although it should hopefully pick back up fairly quickly in the 2nd half of the year. Semiconductor optics demand also likely has taken a hit for Q1 & Q2.

4. Environmental Technologies: This segment looks to be the most heavily and directly impacted by the COVID-19 government shutdowns as there has clearly been a large drop in vehicle usage across the globe. This has caused new vehicle demand to plummet in the short-term which of course means the demand for diesel and gas particulate filters has also plummeted.

5. Life Sciences: This segment does not seem to be directly impacted at all by the COVID-19 economic slowdown, and may actually benefit some from the higher demand in pharmaceutical research. However, this segment only accounted for about 9% of Corning's 2019 sales which makes it by far their smallest segment, at least until they get more traction with Valor glass.

It's definitely worth mentioning that Optical Communications was by far Corning's largest segment in terms of sales in 2019 at about 35% of total sales. While Environmental Technologies should be the hardest hit segment for 2020 sales, it only represented 12% of 2019 total sales.

Future Growth

There are several areas of future growth for Corning. Before looking at future areas of growth, I think it would be helpful to look at the recent history of strong growth Corning has experienced over the last 6 years or so:

(Source: Macrotrends.net)

The above chart represents Corning's revenue growth from 2014 to present. Corning's annual revenue has gone from ~$8.29 Billion in 2014 to ~$11.5 Billion in 2019. That's at an average YOY quarterly revenue growth rate of ~7.2% over that time. That's pretty impressive growth for a fairly large company. The question then is what will drive future growth for Corning? Let me run down some of these possible growth drivers.

1. I'll start with a likely familiar topic: 5G network development. Communication companies are racing to develop the 5th generation of mobile networks which promises faster data speeds than the current 4G networks are capable of achieving:

(Source: Corning's 2019 Investor Day Presentation)

The development has already been started by the largest telecom players which has helped fuel some of Corning's growth over the last few years, but Corning is still expected to benefit as these companies continue to build out their networks as according to Corning's estimations, 5G networks may require as much as 100X more fiber than 4G networks:

(Source: Corning's 2019 Investor Day Presentation)

2. Growing demand for larger glass screens, stronger glass screens and wireless charging capability for smartphones. Corning has had success expanding their sales of Gorilla glass products to laptop and wearable manufacturers as well. They've made several improvements to Gorilla Glass including most recently with the Gorilla Glass 6 in 2018. Corning management is hoping to double its sales by 2023 just by capturing more value per device.

3. Growth projects in the pipeline, primarily the auto glass and valor glass products. Starting with auto glass products in the pipeline, Corning sees demand for more glass products being used by auto manufacturers going forward including through head-up display, instrumentation clusters, auto exterior, autonomous sensors and exterior lighting:

(Source: Corning's 2019 Investor Day Presentation)

Between the increase in organic sales of gas and diesel particulate filters and the increase of auto glass mentioned above, Corning is hoping to double their 2018 sales of $1.3 billion by 2023.

The other big growth product Corning has in the pipeline is Valor glass. According to Corning, Valor glass has the potential to significantly improve pharmaceutical packaging because Valor would eliminate costly inefficiencies and defects that pharmaceutical companies experience with current glass packaging materials. Corning believes Valor glass advantages with regard to pharmaceutical packaging include potentially eliminating glass delamination, substantially reduced glass particulates, increased damage and break resistance and the ability to significantly increase throughput.

(Source: Corning's 2019 Investor Day Presentation)

Corning believes that the total addressable market for Valor glass packaging is up to $12 Billion, so even if they are only able to capture 10% of that market over the next 5 years it would more than double the sales that the Life Sciences segment achieved in 2019.

Valuation & Outlook

As of writing this article, GLW is trading in the $18.5/share - $19.5/share range. I will use that price range to determine Corning's valuation. First, I'll go through the trailing twelve month (ttm) metrics and compare using both the GAAP and non-GAAP EPS calculations. I also find it useful to compare the last 5 years of each and determine the average. Here are the GAAP numbers I compiled from Corning's 10Ks & earnings releases:

(Source: Compiled from Corning's 10K's and earnings releases)

As you can see from the chart above, the non-GAAP numbers are much more consistent than the GAAP results which makes using the non-GAAP numbers easier for valuation purposes. Of course, a lot of investors feel the GAAP numbers are more trustworthy. Corning recognized a one-time tax charge in 2017 that skews the GAAP EPS averages. Even looking at GAAP numbers excluding the negative EPS year in 2017, a PE range of 14.5-15.3 looks pretty cheap. I also broke down Corning's cash flow over that time period to compare:

(Source: Compiled from Corning's 10K's and earnings releases)

Looking at just the average P/CF (Price to operating cash flow ratio), the valuation also looks fairly cheap at a range of 6.8-7.2 P/CF. The average P/FCF looks very high, but that is due in large part to the large capital investments that Corning has made over the last 3 years. The higher levels of CAPEX spend is likely to slow down some this year, especially due to the economic turbulence.

Analysts are projecting a decrease in EPS for 2020, and a bounce back to EPS growth in 2021. This seems like a fair prediction considering a likely recession will surely negatively impact Corning's overall top and bottom lines. Still, a Forward PE of just 12.58 is quite low if you believe Corning can quickly bounce back to 7-8% annual growth.

Risks

I’m optimistic about Corning in the long term, but an investment in this stock obviously still comes with risks. One obvious short term risk is the current economic slowdown continues to persist, which forces Corning to cut their dividend and/or long term capital investments. As far as long term risks, Corning gets a significant amount of their revenue (>50% in 2019) from just their 2 largest segments (Display and Optical Communications). Any major decline in demand from either of these 2 segments could have significant impact on their results if they are unable to continue expanding their other segments enough to offset.

Conclusions

Corning is a great company that has grown at a solid clip the last 6+ years and is poised for more growth in the future. The current economic environment is unquestionably a short-term headwind for the company, but the cause of the slowdown doesn't directly impact most of Corning's business. Current market conditions have presented a solid long-term investment opportunity for Corning. I believe an investment in Corning now while it trades below $20/share could yield very solid return for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.