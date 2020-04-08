What I Am Watching For To Start Nibbling

Economic data is important but backward looking. Also, everyone knows it is going to be very bad.

Waiting for a bottom can be costly by missing some of the upside, but it can also mean missing some pain, and sleepless nights in the process.

I have received a number of questions about what I am looking at on a daily basis to assess the health of the markets.

These are good questions, and I think it would be helpful to go through some of the data I'm looking at on a daily basis (many times per day in fact). These are things that should they come together, I do think the bottom would be in for both stocks and bonds.

Right now, it appears that the bond market has taken it on the chin more than the stock market - even though the S&P 500 is now down ~30% peak-to-trough. There are a few key things that we would want to see for the proverbial 'green shoots' to start appearing. We'll dive into them in greater detail below.

Peak number of infections and the curve bending. Evidence that the recession will not be as deep as feared Oil prices rising Interest rates rising Key metrics that show the unclogging of the bond markets Key metrics in the equity markets

Coronavirus Itself

Flatten the curve is not just a motto and is similar to WWII slogans like "We Can Do It!" If we see the lines start to curve and the exponential growth slow materially, it would be a turning point. The U.S. is somewhat on the same path as China currently, though there is some question if we are doing enough testing. That should rectify in the next week or two. Even Italy is seeing some bending of their curve recently with new cases dropping.

We could have significant good news come out like a successful vaccine (even though that takes time) or something else that 'works' at containing to stopping the virus which would send the markets rocketing higher. This is always an issue for investors who 'went to cash' as it would be too late to get back in (maybe).

We really need to see Europe 'lower its temperature' with them bending their curve as it appears they are now the focal point of this virus spread. It took China approximately 6-7 weeks to peak. Italy has been dealing with the crisis now for about 4 weeks. Most other European countries are about a week behind Italy. All of them are under lockdown currently.

China is starting to recover but is not back to 100%. Most stores remain closed in Hubei, although the malls are open. Foot traffic is very light currently.

There is so much negative media surrounding this - and for good reason - creating a scary and panicky situation. We need that to end through some catalyst to provide market participants the ability to get bullish.

Oil

We want to see oil break above $30 with a clear trend higher. This is something that is partially due to the coronavirus and partially due to geopolitics. With the Saudi-Russia conflict increasing supply, at the very same time that demand has dropped, you have a perfect recipe for lower oil prices.

Oil prices fell to $20.57 on March 18th, the lowest since 2002. We had some news come out over the weekend that the Texas Railroad Commission (the original oil cartel) is looking to open talks with OPEC+ on working with them to reduce production. This situation is really not something OPEC itself can rectify but something two OPEC members need to fix. This is a game of chicken between those countries.

At this point, they continue to race towards each other with a "damn the torpedoes" approach, and neither side seems to be signaling a truce or negotiations at this point. The shale players are then caught in between the two as the globe's largest producers. They are now cutting their capex spending at ludicrous speed, but the moves probably should have been done a year ago. They are now in survival mode.

The downturn in 2015-2016 took out a lot of the marginal players already, so the space was a bit healthier going into it. But these guys aren't even close to making money in this environment. Oil needs to double. The cure for low oil prices is low oil prices.

If we see an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia, along with significant production cuts, we would see oil recover a bit. Hard to know, given the demand destruction if it goes above $30, but that is our target.

Interest Rates

This is a trickier one. Near term, we would want to see rates decline some before heading higher. What does that mean? Lower rates would be a sign that the treasury market is functioning again. We have seen significant liquidity issues where the market was not functioning correctly. The U.S. treasury market is the deepest and most liquid, and if it isn't functioning correctly, we are likely to see deeper problems everywhere in the bond market.

But, ultimately, we want to see rates rise slowly as the flight to safety subsides and people are stepping away from the ledge. This would be a healthy sign and a signal that it could be safe to start nibbling at risk assets.

The basis point decline has averaged 257 over the prior six recessions going back to 1973. So far, in the current recession, they are down 139. Of course, as a percentage of total yield decline, this is the largest.

Key Bond Market Indicators

There are a few key pieces of intraday data that investors could be watching to see if the bond market is behaving. Morningstar.com has a lot of this information on their free retail website. The four key ETFs I am watching throughout the day are:

iShares IBoxx Investment Grade (LQD)

iShares High Yield ETF (HYG)

iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

iShares Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

We look at the intraday indicative NAV for an indication what NAVs will generally be doing in that sub-sector. This can be helpful when looking at closed-end funds real-time discounts. For example, if a muni fund is down 5%, we can assess what muni NAVs would likely be doing that evening for a more accurate assessment of the discount.

What we want to see here is relative calm in these markets. That would be exemplified by not only smaller relative moves in the day (even if it is down) but also the ETFs trading much closer to their NAVs.

One thing we have seen in the last month is the authorized participant, the person whose job it is to step up and buy/sell shares of the ETF in order to 'make a market', has stepped back from that task. They have let the ETF's price deviate far from the underlying NAV. In theory, the authorized participant can buy shares of the ETF and take possession of the underlying bonds and sell them for a very low-risk profit. This should close the discount. When the authorized participant steps back in and rectifies the discounts, we will know that they believe they can actually sell the bonds in the market - a market that is locked up at the moment. That would be a good sign that liquidity has returned.

Between indicative NAVs being up and/or calmer, along with the discounts on key ETFs closing, we would know the clog in the drain of the fixed income markets has been opened up.

I also want to see spreads widen further. This is a high yield spread that is indicative of the risk in the non-investment grade bond market. The current spread is just over 1,000 bps compared to treasuries. In normal times, the spread is between 300 and 400 bps. However, during 2008-2009, the spread widened to over 2,200, so we are far from those levels. With the equity markets approaching 2008 declines, it makes sense to see bond spreads get to at least half of that levels.

This is why we are short the iShares High Yield ETF (HYG) and long the ProShares Short High Yield ETF (SJB). The high yield market tends to lag, given the lack of pricing transparency in some areas of that market.

Key Stock Market Indicators

One of the key pieces of information I want to see is the AAII Bull-Bear Spread decline further. A lot of the equity market indicators have no reached that capitulation stage yet. This is why in our weekly we believed there was at least another 10% of downside. The latest reading is -16.8 is a far cry from the -50 readings we got to in 2008.

The VIX remains elevated but is starting to come down. The next key level is 40 and then 20. The VIX hit record highs last week and has started to see some small instances of calm inch into the markets. But we are a long way from 'in the clear'. We want to see this indicator fall below 40 in the near term and then in the next few weeks to 20.

At 20, the market would be telling us that the worst is behind us. I would warn investors that when we get to 20 the market will likely have already bottomed and started to zoom higher. It should not be an objective to hit the absolute nadir in the market but avoid most of the losses while not missing the big up days.

Data by YCharts

What I would really like to see is a washout in the equity markets where the VIX shoots back up to 80, and the sentiment indicators indicate gross bearishness. It would be a complete capitulation vote by the participants in the market.

Concluding Thoughts

We still think there is value in the long-end of the curve as a safety trade. The need for 'pure cash' will eventually end. The time line from start to finish for China at approximately 3 months (2 months of lockdown) means that we have a mid-May target for a bottom. This is hopeful, but I think realistic.

In our analysis, we have been stating that investors are over-risked. They are reaching for yield and reaching for returns. While our strategy definitely has not been immune to the issues in the stock and bond markets, we do think they are still lower risk than most other strategies. The question is how do you define risk?

CEFs started out the year slightly overvalued and are now significantly undervalued. The headwind along with sharply lower NAVs was a double-punch to the gut. We know that eventually discounts will recover through mean reversion. It is the NAVs we are really concerned about. But even those should recover eventually. The question is how much and how long?

