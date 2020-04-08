Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (HRVSF) CEO Steve White on Q4 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Harvest Health & Recreation, Inc. (OTCQX:HRVSF) Q4 2019 Earnings Conference Call April 7, 2020 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Christine Hersey - Director, IR

Leo Jaschke - CFO

Steve White - Founder, CEO & Director

Conference Call Participants

Aaron Grey - Alliance Global Partners

Robert Fagan - GMP

Kenric Tyghe - AltaCorp Capital

Michael Lavery - Piper Sandler

Graeme Kreindler - Eight Capital

Matt Bottomley - Canaccord Genuity

Vivien Azer - Cowen

Andrew Kessner - William O'Neil and Company

Jesse Pytlak - Cormark Securities

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Harvest Health & Recreation Conference Call to review Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial and Operating Results and discuss the company's performance outlook. At this time, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. The call will begin with prepared comments by management, followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Today's conference call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn your conference over to your host, Christine Hersey, Director of Investor Relations for Harvest. Thank you. You may begin.

Christine Hersey

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Harvest's fourth quarter 2019 earnings call. On today's call are Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Steve White; and Chief Financial Officer, Leo Jaschke. Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our results for the quarter year ended December 31, 2019. The press release is available on the company's website and filed with the Canadian Securities Exchange and SEDAR.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that the comments on today's call will include forward-looking statements, which by their nature, involve estimates, projections, goals, forecasts and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Certain material factors or assumptions were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast in such statements.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this conference call and should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Additional information about the material factors and assumptions forming the basis of the forward-looking statements and risk factors can be found in the company's filings and press releases with the Canadian Securities Exchange and SEDAR.

During today's conference call, Harvest will refer to certain non-IFRS measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS, such as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are defined in the earnings press release we issued earlier today. Reconciliation to IFRS measures are contained in the press release and our filings.

Please note, all financial information is provided in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

I'll now turn the call over to Steve White, Harvest's Founder and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Steve White

Thank you, Christine. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. I appreciate your support and interest in harvest during this challenging time. Before we review our financial results and recent developments, I'd like to address the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and begin by thanking our employees for their continued dedication during this crisis.

First and foremost, Harvest is committed to the health and well-being of employees, patients, customers and the communities in which we operate. Across the country, local and state governments have determined that all medical support and essential service providers like Harvest, should remain open to best support patients through this trying time. As a medical provider to patients who rely on our products to help manage various conditions, we've made the decision to continue serving our local communities in this time of need.

As we do with all aspects of our business, we've created a plan with contingencies and now our employees are executing it. We have implemented numerous protocols to improve safety for our employees and patients, including increased cleaning and sanitation of our facilities, offering online ordering delivery and curbside pickup where applicable, limiting the number of visitors in each retail location and facilitating work from home and other benefits for employees were practicable.

Across many states we appreciate the great work, elected officials and regulators have done to ensure that necessary operational adjustments are permissible in the communities that we serve. We're actively monitoring guidance from governmental and regulatory bodies as we continue to work to serve our patients and customers while employing best practices. Our management team has worked tirelessly throughout this process, and continues to provide support to all of our stakeholders as the situation continues to unfold.

We’ve refined our business continuity plans to ensure seamless operation at our cultivation and manufacturing facilities. To this point, we have not experienced any significant disruptions to our supply chain, and we continue to work closely with our vendors. We take our responsibilities as an essential service provider seriously, and as an organization, we intend to remain operational during this time as long as we can do so safely. I'm confident that our team will continue to meet the challenges presented by this pandemic.

Now, turning to our company performance specifically. A lot has transpired at Harvest since our last earnings call in November. But we had a plan and we're executing it. Our organization has undergone some material changes that we believe better position the company for success in the long-term, including a significant capital arrays allowing us to focus on and executing our key markets, which includes a shift away from large transformational M&A deals in generally moving quickly to address the deals which were outstanding. And we also have made changes to management and to the board, which we believe will further support our efforts to operate a sustainable business in whatever market conditions that we may face.

First, I'll address the management and board changes. Since our last call, we've expanded our board of directors adding two new board members Ana Dutra and Eula Adams, and appointing one of our original board members Mark Barnard as Chairman.

In December, we announced the pending appointment of Scott Atkison to the board in the addition of Daniel Reiner, a special advisor to the board. We'd like to collect the contributions of these experienced executives who have expertise across many industries, including cannabis will add significant value to the company over the next year, as we continue to build out in key states and return to profitability.

Second, we have stated that as an organization, we've modeled a variety of scenarios related to how we would deploy capital to operationalize the assets acquired over the last year and a half. And despite ongoing challenges for the industry and tighter conditions in the capital markets, Harvest secured additional debt and equity capital during the fourth quarter and subsequent to yearend.

During the fourth quarter, Harvest raised approximately $94 million in debt through various instruments and exchange new and existing short-term debt, totaling approximately $84 million into the new three year senior secured debt facility. At yearend Harvest had approximately $22.7 million in cash and $211 million in debt. Subsequent to yearend the company raised $41.3 million in debt, $59 million in equity through a private placement. As part of the private placement Harvest added long-term strategic shareholders with an interest in the future success of the company.

Harvest ended the first quarter of 2020 with approximately $85 million in cash and $250 million in debt. We expect this cash is sufficient to support our debt service and allow the company to invest in key markets. Arizona, Florida, Maryland and Pennsylvania, in 2020, while working toward achieving positive EBITDA. To further demonstrate our clarity of purpose, subsequent to yearend, we made several major announcements with respect to our M&A pipeline.

In January, Harvest initiated legal action seeking termination of the merger agreement with Falcon International, and the appointment of a receiver to protect the interest of creditors. Since that time, the proceeding has moved fully into arbitration, and we expect to provide updates on material developments as they are available. Consequently, we're no longer including any contribution from Falcon on our forecasting or strategic planning.

In March, we announced the termination of the business combination agreement with Verano Holdings. We were disappointed that we're unable to close the deal with Verano. We have tremendous respect for the company and their entire team, and we hope potentially that we can work with them in the future. As part of the termination of the deal, no breakup fees were owed by either party, and each company is now free to invest in its key markets.

Additionally, in March, we filed an arbitration action to compel the completion of a pending acquisition of six vertical licenses in Arizona, including two open dispensaries from Devine Hunter. We are optimistic that we will complete the transaction pursuant to the agreed upon terms, further adding to our operations in Arizona.

We've also announced and closed several new transactions. In February we closed the acquisition of Arizona Natural Selections, adding three open locations to our retail presence in Arizona. The acquisition included a fourth vertical license, a 55,000 square foot indoor cultivation and processing facility in Phoenix, a 70,000 square foot greenhouse facility in Willcox, and 322 acres of land with 25 acres zoned for outdoor cultivation at Willcox. The terms of this deal were not disclosed, however, the deal was largely a fixed share transaction.

In mid-March, we also completed another fixed share transaction with the acquisition of Interurban Capital Group. Service providers and supporters of cannabis retailer have a heart. The Interurban Capital Group assets include direct and indirect licenses in California and Iowa, and rights to acquire assets and provide cannabis retail support services for dispensaries in California, Iowa and Washington.

When we acquired Interurban, we had a thoughtful but immediate and mutually agreed upon plan regarding how to dispose of nonperforming assets. When we began to execute the plan, it precipitated litigation with some of the former owners and license holders of that organization. Even though, those same parties were part of the planning process for rationalizing assets. We anticipate and look forward to ultimately prevailing in that litigation.

On March 24, we announced the closing of the acquisition of Franklin Labs cultivation and manufacturing facility in Reading, Pennsylvania. Cultivation operations are online supplying product for our five retail locations in Pennsylvania. Manufacturing and processing activities of the facility are expected to commence during the second quarter of 2020.

We expect to expand the cultivation operations in 2020, doubling the output to alleviate product supply constraints and improve financial performance within the state. Longer term, we may have the ability to again double the cultivation capacity at the facility to support additional retail locations and market growth.

Looking into the future and given the significant opportunity ahead to expand operations, and improve overall performance in our key markets, we do not plan to pursue additional large acquisition opportunities in the near-term. Under certain circumstances, we may complete opportunistic tuck-in acquisitions that complement our existing operations and contribute to profitability.

We remain primarily focused on the development and expansion of our businesses within core markets, Arizona, Florida, Maryland and Pennsylvania. To that end, we've discontinued our partnership with the Asian American Trade Association Council for the distribution of CBD products as well.

Turning now to 2019 highlights and achievements. Last year was an important investment year for the company with capital expenditures totaling about $110 million. By year's end, we increased our retail presence to 31 open retail locations in six states, up from 10 retail locations in four states at the end of 2018. We expanded our cultivation and processing operations in Florida and Maryland, and continue to improve our throughput metrics at our facilities in Arizona. In addition, we added to our infrastructure and support teams providing a foundation for continued growth.

As we detailed on our last call, toward the end of 2019, Harvest began to concentrate on operations and expansion in core markets, streamlining the business for greater efficiency and implementing cost controls, designed to realign the expense structure with the revenue growth expected from the core business.

Harvest continues to rightsize the infrastructure and expenses to more closely match anticipated growth trajectory, in the absence of large acquisitions, and tighter conditions in the capital markets. Last week, the company made the difficult decision to recommend shuttering operations in Iowa and Michigan, closing three medical retail dispensers. We constantly evaluate additional adjustments to our organization and operational footprint, as we continue to monitor our business in response to changing market conditions.

I'd like to provide an overview of our key markets and our planned activities in those states. For our home state of Arizona, Harvest has 14 open retail dispensaries, cultivation facilities in Camp Verde, Phoenix and Willcox, and processing and manufacturing facilities in Phoenix and Flagstaff. We expect to expand cultivation and processing operations in Arizona and potentially add retail locations, given the strength of current market conditions and potential upside from the possible rollout of adult-use cannabis consumption in 2021.

Additional product supply will help stock retail shelves at Harvest locations and enhance margins and financial performance within Arizona. In Florida, investments in cultivation expansion made towards the end of 2019, are beginning to yield greater availability of flower, and subsequently higher sales and margins for our six opened dispensaries there.

We expect sales will continue to ramp up as more product is available. As of April 1, a vertical license in Florida allows operators to open unlimited number of retail locations, leaving capital and supply constraints as the primary inhibitors for continued market expansion. We plan to begin another cultivation expansion in 2020, with new product and store openings coming into the market in 2021.

In Maryland, we currently have three open retail dispensaries and a cultivation and processing facility. We anticipate further expansion of our cultivation and processing operations in 2020 to supply our own retail locations, and support overall continued market growth. Given the strength of the market, we would potentially add another retail location in Maryland, reaching the maximum of four dispensaries allowed by state regulation.

As I mentioned earlier, in March, we added cultivation and manufacturing capacity in Pennsylvania through the acquisition of Franklin Labs. We expect this facility will alleviate product supply constraints and enhance financial performance in this growing market. Harvest has five retail licenses, allowing for up to 15 potential retail locations. We plan to expand the cultivation and manufacturing operations to support additional retail locations in 2020 and 2021.

As we highlighted on our last call, we believe that targeted investments in our core markets will result in fast and favorable returns. Expanding existing operations in key states allows us to achieve scale within markets resulting in greater efficiencies and improve financial performance. We are already realizing some of the benefits from the investments made in key markets in 2019.

Given current constraints on capital availability, we believe investing in markets with favorable regulatory frameworks and limited licenses to operate, afford the company the best opportunity to return to profitability in the near-term. We remain very optimistic about the long-term trajectory of the industry, and we believe Harvest will navigate the near-term challenges presented by COVID-19, and continue to be a strong operator in the U.S. cannabis industry.

I'd like now to turn the call over to Leo, who will discuss our financial results and our guidance.

Leo Jaschke

Thanks, Steve. For the fourth quarter, revenue was $37.8 million, representing an increase of 14% sequentially and 123% year-over-year. Revenue growth was driven by the addition of new and acquired dispensaries, as well as growth in our existing cultivation, manufacturing and retail operations.

Gross margin before biological asset adjustments improved sequentially to 42.3%, up from 35% during the third quarter. Sequential gross margin improvement was driven by a more favorable mix and reduced promotional activity.

Net loss for the quarter was $88.9 million compared to a loss of $71.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2018. Net loss include noncash charges of $17 million in fixed assets and intangible asset impairments, and $35.1 million in contract and other asset impairments.

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA excluding the impact of biological asset adjustments was minus $6.8 million, an improvement compared to third quarter adjusted EBITDA of minus $10.9 million. We initiated cost reductions during the fourth quarter and have continued to lower operating expenses in 2020.

For the year 2019, revenue was $116.8 million, representing an increase of 149% year-over-year. Revenue mix for the full year 2019 was 56% retail, 25% wholesale and 19% licensing.

Gross margin before biological asset adjustment was 36.1% compared to 52.3% in 2018. Full year adjusted EBITDA, excluding the impact of biological asset adjustments was minus $34.8 million, compared to $7.9 million in 2018.

Harvest ended the year with 31 open dispensaries up from 26 at the end of third quarter. Subsequent to quarter end, we have added five retail locations through a combination of organic store openings and acquisitions of operational retail locations in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. As of April 3, 2020, Harvest owned and operated or managed 35 retail locations in seven states, including 14 open dispensaries in Arizona. Harvest owned, operated or managed dispensaries exclude retail locations service through Interurban Capital Group.

Turning now to guidance. Given the shift away from large acquisitions, we do not believe pro forma metrics are informative and we will no longer provide those details. Moving forward we will only be providing guidance and metrics, concerning our core business and assets, which are already owned, operated and/or serviced by Harvest.

During the first quarter of 2020, we observed an increase in traffic and average order size beginning in mid-March. Concerns around the spread of COVID-19 drove patients and customers to buy additional products, resulting in increased store traffic and average order size across all regions.

We did observe some normalization of sales trends at the end of March, with some intermittent spikes in sales including on the last day of the month. We continue to monitor the impacts of COVID-19 on sales trends. We expect to report first quarter 2020 sequential revenue growth, in line with the sequential revenue growth reported for the fourth quarter 2019.

Given the confluence of factors impacting consumer behavior in these unprecedented times, we are unable to accurately predict near-term sales trends. The uncertainty introduced by COVID-19 pandemic, it's impossible to provide guidance for the full year 2020 at this time. We hope to have sufficient visibility to provide guidance during our first quarter call expected in May.

While, we're not providing full year guidance for 2020, we would expect continued revenue growth driven by retail dispensary openings, same-store sales growth, and new and expanded cultivation and manufacturing operations. Additionally, we expect continued adjusted EBITDA margin improvement due to increased scale of overhead absorption, as well as continued cost reduction efforts.

As Steve indicated earlier in the call, we are committed to investing in our key markets as we return to profitability. We remain optimistic about the long-term prospects for our industry and our company. With recent capital additions, we believe Harvest is well-positioned to weather the short-term market challenges and emerge as a stronger company.

With that, let's open the call to questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Aaron Grey with Alliance Global Partners. Your line is open.

Aaron Grey

Good afternoon and thanks for the questions. First of all, I just want to ask is just in terms of the split, in terms of revenue you saw in the fourth quarter. Could you just give me color between wholesale and retail? How each grew quarter-over-quarter? If not percentage just kind of some qualitative? And how you expect that mix to trend going forward? I know that's kind of hard with COVID, but I guess just kind of removing COVID, just kind of more as you roll out, the cultivation expansion in retail, that would be helpful. Thanks.

Leo Jaschke

Yes. So we're not going to provide guidance in the future, given the current COVID-19 pandemic. However, our full year we believe is representative of the general mix that we expect. So 56% retail, 25%wholesale and 19% licensing. We do have opportunities for retail to continue to expand and we expect that to be the case. But we also are seeing opportunities on the wholesale side. So I think those numbers will be representative.

Aaron Grey

Great, thank you. And then just want to touch on Arizona quickly. Obviously, a state you guys continue to deepen your presence, and certainly looks to have a lot of promise as myself and many others believe it's one of most likely states to legalize adult-use in 2020. So, just wanted to know if could give any update in terms of what you're seeing on that ballot initiative.

It looks like they do have the signatures, which I think is important, because, it's been harder to gather those, among other states are looking to legalize. So just any update you see there? And then how building a bigger presence now makes it so beneficial for you guys in that state, just given how that ballot is currently set up for existing medical operators? Thank you.

Steve White

Thanks, Aaron. Yes, so the requirement in Arizona is that signatures a few thousand shy of the 240,000 signatures is required. The campaign has collected more than 300,000 signatures to date. The campaign is a party to litigation recently filed in Arizona, seeking to allow it and other initiative campaigns to add additional signatures through alternative means, because of stay at home orders and the other issues associated with the COVID-19.

Now, we realized that we have collected more than what is necessary, but there is a certain cushion that the campaign feels comfortable having. So, we look to other means to try to achieve the comfort that we're looking for.

What that means for existing operators is the Arizona initiative has in it an early application period. So it allows operators who are operating in a good standing with the regulator here in Arizona to apply to receive a REC license. That early application period can start in January. And if that application is complete, a decision on that application must be made within 60 days.

So, existing operators do expect that in mid to late March, they should start to receive -- start being able to serve adults 21 years and older provided that the initiative passes. The polling continues to look better and better every day.

Aaron Grey

All right. Great. Thank you, and best of luck in 2020. I'll get back in the queue.

Steve White

Thank you, sir.

Operator

Your next question comes from Robert Fagan with GMP. Your line is open.

Robert Fagan

Thanks guys, and thanks for taking my questions. Just wanted to highlight the strong gross margin performance in the quarter, significantly rebounding from last Q. And just wondering, how should we think about the trend of that going forward? And in combination with some of your restructuring on the SG&A side, like, can you give us some visibility into when do you expect to hit breakeven or EBITDA levels?

Steve White

Leo?

Leo Jaschke

Robert, good question. So I'll comment on a couple of those. The strong gross margin improvement, we do expect continued margin improvement, especially as we continue to invest in cultivation and are buying less of our product at wholesale market. So we expect that trend to continue.

We also expect as we discussed, continued leverage of our existing overhead and further cost reductions. So implied in that is the expected improvement of EBITDA. We're not going to provide guidance today on when we expect to transition to positive EBITDA, given the current environment, but we hope to be in a position to provide good guidance on 2020, during our May earnings release.

Robert Fagan

Okay. Good to hear. Thanks. Next one is just I realized you guys aren't going to give an overall pro forma look for the year, given the COVID headwinds, potentially. But any chance, you can give us an idea of what, let's say, Q1 pro forma would have looked like doing all of your acquisitions in the quarter had closed at the beginning of the quarter, just to give us an idea of like the revenue power of the platform currently?

Steve White

Leo?

Leo Jaschke

So Robert, we're not going to provide the pro forma guidance for a few reasons. One is, I think that the fact that that we are not pursuing those transactions is a good indication, that it's not a factor for us going forward.

Second, I think what we believe is more useful for the company is to report results of what we operate today, and ultimately what we expect to be doing in May is providing guidance on how, what I would call that core Harvest economics looks going into the future. So, we're not going to provide pro forma information on this call.

Robert Fagan

Okay. Last quick one, and I’ll get in the queue. I appreciate the commentary around, how the store traffic and order size have responded to the initial onset of COVID. Any chance you can give us Arizona specific kind of data points that you could talk to, in terms of what kind of growth you saw at the end of the March? And if that’s kind of continuing or going back to normal, and if I had to choose another market that I'd love to hear about, it would be Maryland, but primarily Arizona on the sales trend through the kind of end of March into April?

Steve White

Leo?

Leo Jaschke

Yes. So the Arizona markets, I would say is, given that it is the bulk of our retail locations, it's certainly consistent with the guidance that we've given overall for the quarter. And just a reminder on that, we're seeing -- initially what we saw is an increase in both transaction and average order size on the initial onset of COVID.

I think, as we transition to more order online and pick up, from safety reasons there are some increased barriers to customer traffic. And in some stores we've seen transaction count decline, but overall average order size increase. So, it's still early in the process with COVID. But to date, we are tracking reasonably well.

Robert Fagan

Okay. So you're not seeing material decreases post the surge that we've all seen across the -- both the U.S.?

Leo Jaschke

Yes. We definitely saw a short-term increase and a short-term decrease. But, if we look at our results compared to where we expected to be in versus the longer term trends versus prior year, we are tracking as we would have hoped prior to the COVID epidemic.

Robert Fagan

Great. Thanks for that color.

Operator

Your next question comes from Kenric Tyghe with AltaCorp Capital. Your line is open.

Kenric Tyghe

Thank you, and good afternoon. I’m wondering if you could provide a little more color on how much of our revenue drag in quarter were some of the supply shortages in Pennsylvania and Florida?

And then second part of that question, how comfortable are you with the capacity expansion in Florida and how that's ramping? And could you also provide a little more color on your plans as you referenced to double capacity in Pennsylvania in the year?

Steve White

Leo?

Leo Jaschke

So, I'd say the supply shortage has definitely impact us much more in Florida than Pennsylvania. Florida, given the market economics there, where we only can sell what we grow. It has been a very limiting factor for us in the overall store performance. We have six stores there today, and in that market right now we are in the range of about 300 pounds of flower per month. And that began to come online at the very end of February. So, we're seeing sales tick up in Florida. We're seeing the volume of flower passing through those stores tick up, and we're continuing to invest in that market to increase cultivation capacity.

In Pennsylvania, we are able to purchase flower in the wholesale market. The overall market itself is still somewhat restricted, so we believe additional capacity will certainly help us grow there. But primarily, although we do expect an increase in topline, we think margins will also improve in the Pennsylvania market, given that we will have more capacity for in house grown flower. We believe it also will support future store openings in the balance of this year.

Kenric Tyghe

Thank you. Just one follow-up quickly from me on Pennsylvania. How important a piece of the gross margin expansion in year is Franklin Labs? And is that sort of the one of the biggest drivers or one of the biggest supports for your conviction around for the gross margin expansion in the year?

Leo Jaschke

Yes. We're very much looking forward to the expected margin improvement, I would say, both from the acquisition of Franklin Labs and how that benefits our Pennsylvania overall business model, but also the incremental cultivation that we already brought online in Florida that will begin benefiting us really kind of March going forward. So a little bit of that you will see here in Q1.

Kenric Tyghe

Great, thank you. I'll get back in queue.

Operator

Your next question comes from Michael Lavery with Piper Sandler. Your line is open.

Michael Lavery

Good afternoon. Thank you. I was wondering if you could give a little sense of just what the consumer behavior looks like around the current environment. Obviously, we've seen stockpiling and then a little bit of a pullback. But are there any key differences by region or by anything that demographic or anything that might be interesting in terms of understanding how this may look over the next few months or however long some of the -- in the new environment, it looks like it might last?

Steve White

Yes.

Leo Jaschke

Hey Michael, it's a good question. It is still early, so I want to stress that, and it's unknown what the future impacts could be. But here's what we know to date that we definitely saw overall increasing transaction and average order size with the onset of the COVID pandemic.

As we began to change some of our operating practices to limit the amount of interaction with our customers, and have more order online, more drive-up, more delivery, in some markets, we've seen slight declines in transactions generally offset by increases in average order size.

From a product mix standpoint, I would say the generalization that can could be made is we are seeing some slight shift away from vapor products and more into flower or edible products.

Michael Lavery

Okay, that's great. Thanks. One small one and then just another follow-up. You list your key states, Arizona, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania. Just curious that this those happen to be alphabetical. Is there any hierarchy there? Obviously Arizona's where you're really concentrated but maybe more so among the rest, is that in order of importance? How should we just think about some of your push in those other markets?

Steve White

Yes. Michael, those are listed alphabetically, rather than in terms of importance. But, each of those markets have unique opportunities in their markets, that we have the capital necessary to take advantage of what we are looking to do in those particular markets, but they are just alphabetical.

Michael Lavery

Okay, perfect. Real helpful. And then just my last one. You have added a few stores. If my math is right, I think more later in the quarter. So I understand you're talking about the sequential momentum in 1Q you expect. Can you just maybe give us a sense of what same-store sales looks like? And I guess that's typically a year-over-year measure, I'm not sure whichever way you prefer to think about it. But just some of how the organic growth momentum is?

Steve White

Leo?

Leo Jaschke

Yes. Michael, we're not ready yet to start talking about same-store sale comparisons. What I would tell you that it's certainly positive. But we're also with total of 31 stores at the end of the year, and starting the year with only 10 stores, it's still a small data point for us. And so we're not ready to be communicating that publicly yet.

Michael Lavery

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from Graeme Kreindler with Eight Capital. Your line is open.

Graeme Kreindler

Hi, good afternoon, and thanks for taking my questions here. Just a follow-up, on Q1. Asking the question a little differently, with respect to the growth there. With respect to the pro forma results that was asked earlier on the conference call. Is there any possibility that we could get what Q1 looks like, just for the transactions that has closed being Interurban and Franklin? I'm not particularly concerned with any of the ones that were terminated. Thanks.

Steve White

Leo?

Leo Jaschke

Yes. Again, by choice, we're choosing not to focus on pro forma results and focus on what our reported results are, and what -- and in May, assuming that the visibility through the COVID pandemic has settled down a bit to be able to provide our projections at that time. What we foresee our core results to be. So, we're not in a position to talk about pro forma results.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay, thanks. And then shifting gears, when discussing the core markets there, and the priorities for capital. Can you give any color in terms of what the capital budget looks like for 2020 knowing -- and I appreciate getting the cash on hand here and there's a bit of an uncertain environment? So maybe we could discuss sort of, no matter what happens, what sort of dollars will be put in the ground? And then what states and then what the amounts might be in terms of where you have more of the optionality depending on how things play out over the coming weeks or months?

Steve White

Leo?

Leo Jaschke

Yes. Graeme, great question. So as for CapEx, we haven't provided specific guidance for 2020 CapEx. However, we have evaluated various scenarios and high-priority projects in our key states. And we do expect our 2020 CapEx to be significantly lower than the $110 million that we spent in 2019.

As for the allocation of that CapEx, we do expect the majority of it to be allocated to our top priority states. Arizona, Florida, Maryland and PA.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay, I appreciate the color there. And then last one before I get back into queue here. Just to get a better sense of the liquidity position of the company. Recently, you did a couple sale leaseback transactions. I was wondering if you could share what the value is of the unencumbered real estate within the company right now. Thanks.

Leo Jaschke

Yes. So, we have, as we mentioned on the call, we finished with about -- we're about $85 million of cash on hand at the end of Q1, and roughly about $250 million of debt. We do have some additional real estate opportunities that are in the queue. I think that the market for different real estate vehicles is somewhat in flux right now, given the COVID pandemic. So, we believe there's opportunity there but we're not counting on those opportunities for our financing through 2020.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay, thanks. Is it a fair statement to say that, given the current -- where the company finds itself right now there is a pathway where it could operate over the next 12 months with no incremental capital raise?

Leo Jaschke

That is fair to say.

Graeme Kreindler

Okay. Thank you very much. I'll get back in the queue.

Operator

Your next question comes from Matt Bottomley with Canaccord Genuity. Your line is open.

Matt Bottomley

Good afternoon, Steve and Leo. Thanks for taking the questions and hope you guys are both doing well. Just want to go back again to your outlook for Q1, not to be annoying about it. But maybe I'll ask it in a bit of a different way that's easier to craft to response, given that you don't want to talk about pro forma and I fully understand that.

Maybe the sort of guidance of having the sequential growth at around 14%. Can you give any sort of goalposts as to how much of that 14% is existing offs? And how much of it is acquisitions that closed subsequent to quarter end? And I imagine the only one of note is ANS. So is there any color you can provide in that sense?

Leo Jaschke

Yes. So, the 14% that we’ve reported in Q4, and we think it will be representative of how we close out Q1 is -- there's the AZNS [ph] transaction had three stores in Arizona. That acquisition was closed for a portion of the quarter.

In addition to that, we have the Arkansas store was opened up in Q1. So we have that contributing. And we have the full quarter contribution quarter-over-quarter of stores that were opened in Q4 of last year. So that would be our primarily -- Pennsylvania, three stores in Pennsylvania had opened up in Q4 are contributing factor.

So, we won't get into specifics on a state-by-state or store-by-store, or M&A transaction basis, but that'll provide a little bit of color where we see the growth coming from.

Matt Bottomley

So it would be the four, sort of four stores for a partial quarter out of your 35 stores is kind of what the nonorganic would be?

Leo Jaschke

Correct.

Matt Bottomley

Okay. Next, I just wanted to get a bit more color, given that, I think, it's very beneficial to clearly lay out the four markets you're going to be allocating capital to, and the ones that are probably more of a depth than a breath story. Can you maybe just line up the strategic rationale of how hard and how that light sort of lines up with the strategy, given that I don't believe they have exposure in any of those four key markets? And what that sort of bring to the table, I believe we'll have a full quarter Q2 as one of those sort of come into play here?

Steve White

Matt, the strategy behind the Interurban Capital was largely related to the associated capital risk, one. And two, we saw that with the assets that that organization had, we saw a path to increasing profitability long-term at Harvest. It wasn't true and remember, when we laid out our four key states, if there are opportunities that would allow us to do some other things or allow us to go deeper in some of those key markets, we would take those opportunities, even if they may venture us into a state that isn't necessarily part of it.

So, when we looked at that acquisition, the assets that were in Iowa, for example, were not a key part of that acquisition. But overall, we thought that acquisition made a lot of sense for Harvest, and had significant implications for Harvest in the key markets that we mentioned, even though the assets acquired were not there.

Matt Bottomley

Got it, that's helpful. And just a very quick one, and then I'll get back in queue. Are you guys still in the process of selling hemp-derived CBD online? Or is that segment of your business completely on pause right now?

Steve White

It's not a material part of our business. We're evaluating whether we'll be doing any of that going forward. We've always said that what we do well is we operate THC licenses and limited licensed jurisdictions. And that's who we are. So to the extent, opportunities arise that are related we may look at them, but long-term that's not a part of our strategy.

Matt Bottomley

Okay. Thanks guys.

Steve White

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Vivien Azer with Cowen. Your line is open.

Vivian Azer

Hi, thank you for the question. Sorry, and not to belabor the point around March trends, but just two quick ones from me. Steve, it strikes me is that kind of the pace of different states embracing social distancing, like has not kind of been in lockstep. So, states like Maryland and Pennsylvania, which are closer proximity to New York, which is obviously a hotspot relative to Florida.

So just in terms of kind of the commentary around the spikes, were you seeing a different cadence by state, depending on when like state and local officials were actually making moves? Or is it more broad based because, every U.S. consumer is watching the same news?

Steve White

I think it's mostly the latter. We didn't see material differences between particular markets. And so I think people reacting largely to the news that they're watching and reading on the internet.

Vivian Azer

Got it. That's perfect. And then just my second question, please. The unfortunate reality is the cannabis operators, which have been deemed essential businesses are not able to access any of the federal funding. I dare call it stimulus, but any of the business relief that's available. Just any commentary on how the industry is like thinking about that, is there an opportunity with phase four, to try to get something done?

Steve White

So there's always an opportunity. It's really interesting that you see, cannabis companies have an opportunity or you see increases in demand around the product. Cannabis companies have an opportunity to be -- increase the number of employees that they have at a time when other food and beverage industries for example, or hotels are laying people off. But we are restricted in what we could do. We are restricted with access. We are also taxed differently than everybody else, of course. So, we are looking at this as an opportunity to have different conversations with people, who could effectuate the change necessary to allow cannabis companies to be real drivers of recovery. But to be determined on how successful we are in those discussions.

Vivian Azer

Okay. We'll stay tuned on that. Thanks very much for the questions.

Steve White

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Andrew Kessner with William O'Neil and Company. Your line is open.

Andrew Kessner

Hi, good afternoon. So for Maryland, you mentioned expanding cultivation and processing capacity. Is that mainly because you aren't at scale yet on the cultivation side to supply your three stores there, with as much of your own product as you'd like? Or is it more driven by your view of the wholesale opportunity in the state?

Steve White

It's more driven by the wholesale opportunities in the state.

Andrew Kessner

Okay, thanks. And then to follow-up on one of the previous questions about consumer trends in the current environment. Are you seeing a significant uptick in demand for delivery orders versus in-store transactions in the areas where you do offer delivery? And if that's the case, would you expect to see any meaningful operating margin impact there?

Steve White

As an organization, we don't do a lot of delivery. The reason we don't do a lot of delivery is because we have experimented with delivery. And there was a significant impact to operating margins when we did experiment with delivery. So, currently the way that we have adjusted our retail processes it includes, curbside pickup, limiting the number of people in the stores. But we have not gone headlong into delivery at this point and don't expect to unless something changes.

Andrew Kessner

Okay, that's helpful. Thanks guys, and good luck.

Steve White

Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Jesse Pytlak with Cormark Securities. Your line is open.

Jesse Pytlak

I'm just wondering if you could maybe give some sense of the magnitude of the costs that you are trying to remove from the company. And just when we should expect to see that full benefit?

Steve White

Leo?

Leo Jaschke

Yes. So the cost reductions, the biggest piece of it had started with our announcements of the reduction in force and restructuring that we did in November of last year. And, since then it's really been about streamlining the operations. So, we are looking at costs all throughout the P&L and through every business line.

When we expect that to stop? Realistically, I think it's going to be an ongoing effort for us, even well beyond after we're EBITDA positive.

Jesse Pytlak

Okay, thank you.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.