Emerging Market Crisis Is Looming

They are much less well equipped to deal with this, and given the already negative background, the consequences are likely to be large.

This is the backdrop for many emerging markets which are about to be hit by the pandemic.

After having hit much of Asia, a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak is hitting the EU and the US, with a slump in world economic growth as a result.

We fear a general emerging market crisis is becoming difficult to avoid. The coronavirus pandemic is reaching the likes of Brazil, Mexico, India, Turkey, and other big emerging markets, and there are several reasons to be very worried:

Social distancing is near impossible for big parts of the population.

Some countries have resisted instigating measures, preferring to salvage the economy, but this isn't likely to work.

Many developing countries have gorged on cheap dollar credits, now that cash flows are drying up and the dollar is rising, a wave of corporate and sovereign downgrades will ensue and likely push some over the edge.

So far, we have had two waves of the coronavirus pandemic. It started in Asia, but if official figures are anywhere near correct, that's also the continent where control efforts have been most successful, at least up to now.

The second wave came to Europe and the US, and as we argued in a previous article, the response was generally bungled, despite having had two months to prepare. The pandemic isn't under control anywhere, and the jury is still out on when that will happen.

But we think the third wave, which is hitting EMs (emerging markets), will be the worst by far, as they simply don't have the defenses nor the capacity to deal with a serious outbreak.

This will have grave consequences not only for those developing economies, but for the whole world economy.

India

Those that are even vaguely familiar with India's public transport system will know what is coming next. With just four hours to prepare for the hastily called lockdown, Indians, especially the poorer ones scrambled to get on trains and buses to get to their native villages.

India's public transport vehicles are already notoriously overcrowded in normal times, but these are, of course, anything but normal times. Tens of millions of poor migrant workers who scramble in day jobs or as street vendors or rickshaw drivers are suddenly out of work and out of income, and struggled to get home.

With public transport stretched to the limits, many had no choice but to embark on journey home on foot. The jam-packed trains and buses are achieving the opposite of its intended goal, social distancing in order to slow the advance of the pandemic.

As we see even the richest countries in the world struggle with limiting the pandemic, most developing countries are much less well equipped to achieve this, and their healthcare systems tend to be overburdened as it is already. From Science:

The move was partly a response to apocalyptic projections. Fewer than 600 cases had been confirmed at the time of Modi's announcement, although that number is widely believed to be an undercount. But without control measures, 300 million to 500 million Indians could be infected by the end of July and 30 million to 50 million could have severe disease, according to one model. And the world's second most populous country has large numbers of poor living in crowded, unsanitary conditions and a weak public health infrastructure, with just 0.7 hospital beds per 1000 persons, compared with Italy's 3.4 and the United States' 2.9; India also has fewer than 50,000 ventilators.

It's difficult to practice any kind of social distancing if you live with many in overcrowded single room apartments, and frequent hand washing goes astray when these have no running water.

This is the situation of many in developing countries, where a significant part of the population lives hand to mouth, in the informal economy, with little or no margin for absorbing negative events, apart from family and/or community support. Cases like this are typical (Aljazeera):

For farm worker Manisha Uke, being able to survive is contingent on two factors - one, getting a daily wage of 100 Indian rupees ($1.3) a day and two, receiving a widow's monthly pension of 1,000 rupees ($13.1) from the government. Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in India at the beginning of March, both sources of income have dried up.

These people are not only much more vulnerable and live in conditions where a pandemic can spread much easier than much of the developed world, they are also harder to reach with official communication and likely to be more vulnerable to rumor and fake news.

For many, it's near impossible to hunker down at home when that means no food. As a result, social distancing will be far from perfect in most of these countries, and pandemics are likely to spread much easier than in richer ones.

Brazil

There have been some developing countries which have been rather reluctant to implement any social distancing measures in order to salvage the economy, like Brazil and Mexico.

In Brazil, even 23 members of the president's own staff have been a victim of the virus already, but despite that, the president has belittled the virus as a little flu, is vehemently opposed to the lock-downs that have come from the state level, and even urged his supporters to go out in mass(!) protest against these restrictions. No wonder state governors, even many of those of his own party, are alarmed:

In a series of scathing interviews - conducted as 26 of Brazil's 27 state governors convened an emergency meeting to discuss Bolsonaro's behaviour - regional chiefs told the Guardian they feared the far-right leader was sowing confusion over the need for quarantine and social distancing measures, and wasting precious time setting political bonfires to energize his radical base.

Even some of the notorious drug gangs in Brazil's favelas seem to have more responsibility, enforcing brutal lockdowns. Brazil looks set to be one of the next hotspots:

Two weeks ago, March 11, Italy - so far the world's hardest hit country - had 12,462 coronavirus cases. Now it's reporting 69,176. Looks skyrocketing. But look closer. It's a 455 percent increase - compared to the 2,550 percent leap Italy experienced the previous two weeks. The rate, while still tragically high, slowed. Now cross the pond. On March 11 the U.S. had 1,301 cases; today it's 55,225 - a 4,100 percent rise. Brazil two weeks ago had just 52 cases - but now has 2,271. A 4,300 percent jump.

Here is the evolution of the confirmed cases in Brazil:

While there is mitigation at the state level, the amount of confusion coming from the top is liable to make the state-level lockdowns less effective. While Bolsonaro's popularity has diminished, he still has a core of loyal supporters who believe almost anything he says (and whom he now puts in danger, needless to say). His healthcare minister had this dire warning:

"Clearly, by the end of April, our health care system will collapse," said Brazil's Health Minister, Luiz Henrique Mandetta. "You can have the money. You can have a private plan. You can have a court order. But there is simply no room for you," he added.

Investors haven't been amused, and they could consider shorting Brazil ETFs like:

The triple leveraged version has been pulverized.

While Mexico doesn't yet have a huge number of coronavirus infections (although that could simply be the result of a lack of testing and a week can make a terrifying difference), its markets have similarly slumped.

Turkey, which has already been on the edge of a financial crisis for over a year, and is in the midst of a serious outbreak of the coronavirus, with 21K cases, more than double those of Brazil which has 3x the population of Turkey.

On top of that, Turkey harbors millions of Syrian refugees, although it receives considerable financial aid from the EU (predicated Turkey keeps them out of the EU), but these live in packed conditions, and one's heart goes out for these people having fled the war and now facing an invisible enemy in the form of the virus.

Argentina's coronavirus infections have so far been limited (1,265 on April 3) as it has rapidly moved into lockdown. The economic fallout of that could actually help the complicated debt restructuring talks which were already ongoing before the pandemic broke out as debt holders are more likely to accept significant restructuring terms.

While any deal will help, economic circumstances on the ground are rapidly deteriorating after the economy has already been in recession for two years, so there is little to celebrate here either.

What's more, the low oil price is killing Argentina's bet on developing its giant Vaca Muerta shale oil and gas field, one of the largest in the world, which was holding a lot of promise for the country.

But there are other developing countries depending heavily on energy production and export, like Nigeria, Algeria, Indonesia, Iraq, and Angola, to name a few. The diminishing hard currency exports and tax dollars are already worse enough, but these countries aren't immune to the coronavirus pandemic either. The picture is grim, and getting grimmer by the day.

Debt dynamics

The direct implication is that, in many emerging markets, things will get worse. First and most importantly in terms of the spreading of the pandemic, in terms of human lives.

But, financially, with much of the world in lockdown, and commodity prices sinking, export markets are falling away; domestic measures like those in India further impact the economy.

The efforts to avoid domestic damage in countries like Brazil and Mexico will only postpone the inevitable and likely make the ultimate damage even considerably larger (although in Brazil, there are measures in place on the state level).

A rising dollar is another distinct risk, which has a negative impact on world liquidity (as we described here) and increases the domestic currency value of outstanding emerging market dollar debt, which have grown a lot, from Voxeu:

But most of the increase in debt since 2010 has been in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs), which saw their debt rise by 54 percentage points of GDP to a record high of about 170% of GDP in 2018 (Figure 1). This increase has been broad-based, affecting around 80% of EMDEs. Dashed lines refer to emerging market and developing economies excluding China.

The rise in this debt has overwhelmingly been in US dollars (ledgerinsights):

Borrowing was still very steep as little ago as January, from the FT:

Emerging-market governments and companies embarked on a record borrowing spree in January, hoping to lock in very low interest costs. Issuers including Indonesia, Mexico and Saudi Arabia sold $118bn of new foreign-currency debt in the first month of 2020, up from $70bn in the same period last year and an all-time high for the month, according to data from Dealogic. The record borrowing - mostly in dollars or euros - was broad-based across Latin America, the Middle East and Asia, according to Jean-Marc Mercier, vice-chairman of capital markets at HSBC.

But this tide has turned rapidly, according to the WSJ, no less than 18 EM countries' dollar debt is trading at distressed levels after capital reversed course, and a number are on the brink of default.

You might wonder whether the Fed bazookas-like swaps have made a difference, well, from XM:

For now, there's little to suggest that this dollar shortage has run its course. Currency basis swap spreads - which show the cost of borrowing dollars abroad - remain wide, signalling that banks still charge investors a hefty premium for swapping yens for example, for dollars. Hence, markets remain stressed and the dollar is still in short supply, despite the Fed opening hundreds of billions in swap lines to foreign central banks to ease this dollar shortage. But a strong dollar is not a blessing. The more the dollar rises, the more financial conditions 'tighten', not just in the US but globally too.

Investors in emerging markets, faced with the prospects of falling exports, and currencies, rising debt, downgrades (which already happened for Mexico, Nigeria, and Colombia on the back of the oil price crash), worsening economic growth and public finances, have started to flee for a couple of weeks, from the FT:

We think the chances for these outflows to become a rout (insofar it isn't one already) are considerable. The capital outflows put currencies under pressure, and funding drying up, worsening debt situation, and this can become a bit of a self-reinforcing feedback loop.

Mix in a full-blown coronavirus pandemic in emerging countries and the picture can become really dire.

If you missed the first time around, now might be a good time to get into Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDZ):

Although these leveraged ETFs have a tendency to fall because of negative roll yield, one could take advantage of that by shorting the long version, the Direxion Daily MSCI Emerging Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:EDC):

One could argue that we're a little late in the game, and emerging market valuations are really quite reasonable. While we don't necessarily disagree with that, the problem we have is that we don't see any near-term catalyst to improve things. Two can be highlighted:

OPEC and Russia could reach an agreement to curtail production, but given to what is happening on the demand side, we don't think this will boost the oil price back up although unlikely to be all the way back to where it came from (Goldman Sachs is estimating the demand destruction at 26M barrels a day).

Developed nations might get the pandemic under control and their economies reviving, boosting demand for EM exports. This is possible, but we think while things could certainly improve in the developed world (when the lockdowns produce results and instant mass testing becomes available), it will be a long time before things will get back to normal.

But, most of all, we don't see much that could stem the pandemics which are in the early innings in many EMs.

Conclusion

EMs are faced with a multitude of negative forces, a slumping world economy, slumping currencies, downgrades and deteriorating debt dynamics and a looming pandemic. We are hard-pressed to see what can be done to stop the rot, to be honest:

World economic growth will take a severe hit from the lockdowns in most developed economies, depressing EM's exports and trade balances.

If developed economies struggle to bring the coronavirus pandemic under control, it's hard to see any emerging economy doing better, and lockdowns in EMs will further depress growth.

Capital outflows and the resulting currency depreciation conspire to worsen debt dynamics, which can lead to a self-reinforcing feedback loop.

Most EMs have little in the way of counterbalancing the lost growth, monetary easing is liable to accelerate the fall in the currency and worsen debt dynamics. Fiscal room is often limited, and it's difficult to target the poor (although this could be done by increasing subsidies on basics like food).

At this stage, it seems way too early to invest in EMs, we fear a wave of corporate and even sovereign downgrades and defaults.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.