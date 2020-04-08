Disney: Cheap Now, Despite The Uncertainty

Investment Thesis

Disney (DIS) is at the center of the current uncertainty. Yet, nothing is fundamentally impaired with its operations. I believe that the downside here is now largely capped. And although the upside varies, it holds a very strong promise ahead.

I believe Disney is a compelling, high-quality business that is cheap enough to be a rewarding investment opportunity. Here's why:

Background to the Idea

The one aspect about Disney that most can agree on is that it's going to be rough here for a while. But aside from that single perception, nobody actually knows anything about its near-term prospects.

All kinds of hypotheses are coming out from investors about how consumers will be changing their travel behavior, reducing their passion for sports, all the way ranging to everything going back to normal quickly on pent-up consumer demand and then, everything in between.

I lay no claim to knowing the answer to anything about Disney's near-term prospects.

What I do know a little about is investor behavior. For now, there are a plethora of question marks. There's a lot of fear and uncertainty. Things are going to continue to get worse before they get better.

But investors should think broader. I strongly believe that when earnings come out over the next several quarters, and people see that its financials are bad, they will be able to at least start to quantify how bad things actually are and can start to value it better and move on. That's why I'm bullish on Disney. Look at its business:

Dissecting Disney's Operations

Below is Disney's segment operating income for full-year 2019:

For instance, how much of impairment will Disney's Parks & Merchandise take? A hit no doubt. But if we travel to the future two years hence, and look back to Disney's operations today, will we consider Disney today to be cheap? Can we see that in two years' time Disney's merchandise still will be taking a hit? Will its brands become worth less? I cannot see that to be the case.

So the question is less about Disney taking a permanent hit, but attempting to time exactly when things get back to normal for Disney. Put another way, it is a question of 'market timing.'

The Studio Entertainment Question

I hear investors charge that consumers will not go to cinemas as much going forward, that consumers will simply stream everything from their homes. And this is so utterly foolish, I can't even discuss it.

The problem with investing is that most investors project their own habits. They look for anecdotal evidence from their own current experiences and project out. This is foolish at best. But when investing it is simply dangerous.

The people going to theaters are rarely old consumers. It's mostly young people: going out with their friends, going on a date, etc. It's a place where you can hang out without parents, it's loud and a vastly better experience than at home - this is not going to change.

Valuation - Wide-Ranging Values, But Ultimately Higher

Want to appraise the ultimate irrationality of the stock market? Netflix (NFLX) and Disney are being priced roughly the same!

Netflix, the cash incinerator, has shown nil ability to generate strong free cash flows, and it's being valued at the same price as Disney simply for its ability to hold onto the idea that as consumers cord-cut, they will view Netflix as the 'only' must-have platform. I could not disagree more.

First, not all content is that great. It holds a huge volume of titles, but the quality is highly mixed. But even if we put aside qualitative assumptions over its programming, investors are pricing in the concept that Netflix will be the dominant streaming platform and holds claim to visibility, predictability and growth throughout this uncertain time.

Again, I could not disagree more. Even though Netflix was the first to hold dominance, 'first-player advantage' rarely amounts to much.

Right now, notwithstanding a very slow start, Disney+ latest figures show that it holds 28.6 million paid subscribers in the US. This figure is significantly outdated as it came out together with Disney's Q1 2020 results earnings call. Given Disney+ has strong growth, this figure will be significantly higher right now.

As a comparison, Netflix had 61 million domestic paid subscribers after years and years of growth. Disney got to half of Netflix's domestic subscribers in just over three months.

Put another way, if investors were simply to compare Disney's valuation to Netflix's, for the same price of buying Netflix, one gets Disney with all the Parks, Merchandise, and IP thrown in for free!

Disney previously believed that it could get to 60 to 90 million worldwide subscribers by 2024. So investors believe that Netflix will benefit from the stay-at-home pick-up in subscribers, but that Disney will not? How can the market pick and choose in this absurd manner?

However, here's the problem: even if I know this, and you know this, the market can still remain irrational for a very long period of time.

The Bottom Line

Disney is a very compelling investment opportunity even though there are many question marks about how big its upside potential could be. There're also question marks about how quickly Disney's operations could return to normal. There are question marks about how big a hit its operations will have to take as Disney's Parks remains closed and cinema revenues impaired.

On the other hand, I believe that attempting to time the market rarely makes for a rewarding investment. I believe that buying when there's blood on the street often is a better investment than trying to be the smartest guy in the room.

