No REIT ETF Is Pandemic-Proof, But These 3 Are Close

On April 4, I published, “No REIT Is Pandemic Proof, but These 3 Are Close.” And in case you didn’t read it then, I think it’s important to quote it now:

Chances are what we have to take these days with every single investment we make. Which, admittedly, isn’t any different than how the markets have always operated. “There’s no guarantee that any stock, preferred stock, bond, option, fund, or other portfolio possibility will be a winner. There are only probabilities. “Unfortunately, in this new coronavirus environment we’re working with, those probabilities are not in our favor the way they used to be. That’s a new reality we have to deal with: a reality that’s flipped our previous existence on its head… after tumbling it around repeatedly… “And kicking it a few extra times for good measure.”

There was more to that article, of course. A lot more. But for the purposes of this article, I want to cite just a few more lines:

This time, it might actually be different for some REITs. And it’s going to be a struggle for most of them regardless. “But the ones that come out ahead? We have no idea the golden opportunities we might be staring at right now. At these prices, the profits could be enormous once everything COVID-19 is said and done.”

That’s certainly the goal we’re striving for. And I do think it’s a reasonable one…

Just as long as we’re wise about it.

Evaluations and Exceptions

For the record, members of the iREIT on Alpha team are still in select REITs as personal investors. So we’re literally putting our money where our mouths are.

Please don’t think for a moment that we’re merely giving readers advice without taking it ourselves. We’re not Congress, after all.

Also unlike Congress, we’re analyzing the situation on a day-to-day basis and publishing pieces based on those findings – pieces that are short, comprehensible, and not filled with lackluster barbeque. So you won’t need five aides each to discern what we’re saying.

By now, it should be clear what we believe:

We’re in unprecedented times. We’re operating like we’re in unprecedented times. Our goal is to profit from the fact that we have to operate in these unprecedented times.

And we want to help you profit too. That’s why we fully acknowledge where you’re coming from. Everyone has their own risk tolerance and financial situation to contend with.

Therefore, we’re casting our nets as wide as possible these days – which, admittedly, is far less wide than it used to be. As a service (and as individual investors), we’ve been much more focused on owning quality individual REITs. The best of them could achieve exceptional annual gains between dividends and stock price movement.

That wasn’t the case with REIT exchange-traded funds (ETFs), however. Designed with much more safety in mind, they’re certainly supposed to give you more than what you put into them… just not nearly as much as some of the individual stocks they hold.

Which makes sense. Their stronger shares make up for the weaker ones. Their weaker ones pull on the stronger.

In a booming economy where we have the time and expertise to judge each entry for itself, that balance just doesn’t seem worthwhile. But since we’re in the precarious positions we are, we’re willing to take a closer look today.

Understanding the Obvious

Not to state the obvious, but let’s state the obvious…

It’s been a tough year for the real estate sector amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. REITs are now lower by roughly 29% this year.

To be fair, few stocks or sectors are doing well these days. But the S&P is down a “mere” 19% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has “only” fallen 22%.

Still, it’s an obvious difference.

There’s also an obvious difference in the REIT segment itself. Believe it or not, the contagion hasn’t affected all of these holdings.

The top-performing REIT sectors of 2019 have actually continued their strong relative performance. Data centers and cell towers remain in positive territory for the year. And storage and industrial REITs have also delivered notable outperformance, with residential REITs running close behind.

That’s good news. And we don’t mean to step on it with this next part. But consistent profits don’t come from lack of information. Quite the opposite, which is why we’ll be the first to admit this.

All said, just nine REITs in our coverage universe of more than 150 are in positive territory for 2020.

Seven of those nine are in the technology sector, led by data center REITs:

Digital Realty (DLR)

(DLR) Equinix (EQIX)

(EQIX) QTS Realty (QTS).

And cell tower REITs:

SBA Communications (SBAC)

(SBAC) Crown Castle (CCI)

(CCI) American Tower (AMT).

Even Extra Space Storage’s (EXR) -5.4% performance isn’t worth getting too upset about considering the broader market selloff. Yesterday, Kevin Kelly, CIO of Benchmark Investments said (on Bloomberg),

American Tower [AMT] is replacing Raytheon in the S&P 500. We think investors should capitalize on the elevated volatility to generate a lot of yield. If you go to delight and sell 180 put on American Tower, you will get $11.50, a 6.4% yield. With the stock at $205, it gives you a downside buffer of 12% and your breakeven would be $168.50. The (Trump) administration is talking about the need for infrastructure. When you hear the CEO of Qualcomm talking on Bloomberg, he will talk about the bell bottom 5G and his own vice president said in a 5G world, the towers American Tower has needs to have 10 times the amount of capacity. This is a great place to position portfolios today."

But again, we understand feeling stock-shy at the moment. So, for real estate investors that prefer the diversification and simplicity of owning an ETF, there are a handful of funds that have managed to hang tough this year too.

Only Down by What?

All of the 70+ real estate ETFs and closed-end funds (CEFs) in the iREIT ETF Tracker are in negative territory. But some of them are standing out anyway. They share a common theme amid the pandemic: work from home.

Owning the top spot so far is the Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (SRVR). It aims to offer exposure to U.S. companies that generate the majority of their revenue from real estate operations in the data and infrastructure sector.

With millions of Americans working from home and utilizing teleconference services amid the pandemic, cellular networks have seen usage rise 10-20% in recent weeks according to a report from Fierce Wireless.

SRVR holds 19 individual names, 15 of which are REITs, across the cell tower, data center, and billboard REIT sectors. To capture the growth trends associated with 5G communications and cloud computing, SRVR’s top five holdings include:

Data center REIT – Equinix

Cell tower REITs – Crown Castle and AMT

and AMT Non-REIT – Cogent Communications (CCOI)

(CCOI) Data center REIT – CoreSite (COR).

Those stocks have performed quite well in 2020. However, it should be noted that the ETF also holds members of the worst-performing REIT sectors right now, including billboard REITs Lamar (LAMR) and Outfront (OUT).

Not Too Bad

Coming in at a distant second is another ETF in the Benchmark suite of sector funds: the Pacer Benchmark Industrial Real Estate SCTR ETF (INDS). It offers exposure to U.S. companies that generate the majority of their revenue from industrial-oriented real estate operations.

During the widespread lock-down orders of non-essential businesses, e-commerce spending jumped. High. It’s shown at least a 57% growth in revenue and a 45% growth in orders in the past seven days, according to Emarsys, a digital-marketing platform.

INDS holds 16 individual names in the industrial and self-storage REIT sectors, seeking to capture the thematic trends associated with the rise of e-commerce and the “need for speed” among goods distributors.

E-commerce sales are growing more than 10% per year compared to the roughly 3% annual growth in brick-and-mortar retail sales. Knowing that, retailers have focused their incremental investment dollars into e-commerce distribution, which in turn has translated to pocketable profits for industrial REIT investors.

For INDS, its top five holdings are industrial REITs:

Prologis (PLD)

(PLD) Duke Realty (DRE)

(DRE) Liberty Property (LPT)

(LPT) Monmouth (MNR)

(MNR) STAG Industrial (STAG).

(By the way, we interviewed STAG's CEO yesterday on iREIT on Alpha)

Like with SRVR, its tenant list includes the largest retailers in the country, including Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), and Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

It also seems worth mentioning the iShares Residential Real Estate Capped ETF (REZ), which tracks an index composed of mainly U.S. residential, healthcare and self-storage real estate equities.

REZ holds 43 names, all of which are REITs, from apartments to single-family rentals, manufactured housing, student housing, and senior housing. The fund also has exposure to a handful of non-residential REIT sectors such as medical office, skilled nursing, and hospitals.

The ETF’s top holdings include:

Public Storage (PSA)

(PSA) Extra Space (EXR)

(EXR) Equity Residential (EQR)

(EQR) AvalonBay (AVB)

(AVB) Welltower (WELL).

Take your pick. We think these holdings should bounce back....

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations.

