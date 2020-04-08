We've Sailed Into The Doldrums: Implications Of The Demise Of Financial Engineering

A Sailing Vessel Drifting in the Doldrums

Introduction

In the Age of Sail (circa 1571-1862; cf. Wikipedia, 2020), one of the most trying natural phenomena that sailors had to endure was the near absence of winds in the region near the Equator called the "Doldrums." This is an area, referred to by scientists as the Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone or "ITCZ" (Chart 1), in which the NE Trades and the SE Trades converge, suppressing the local winds. Hence, because Doldrum winds are very mild and baffling (i.e., "boxing the compass") or even non-existent for weeks at a time, sailing ships often drifted somewhat aimlessly, often for a week or two, and sometimes for much longer. They often did this until they could accidentally exit the region via a fortunate turn in their drift track; but other times they drifted for so long that in desperation they tried to exit the Doldrums by towing their vessel with the ship's boats until they caught a wind. Occasionally they were aided in this by wind gusts from relatively infrequent storms. There are many stories of ships caught in the doldrums in the olden days, gradually seeing their crews succumb to diseases like scurvy, or eventually running out of drinking water. Under such severe conditions, many died, and mutinies were not unheard of as a result. This natural test of humanity's perseverance and courage serves as a kind of metaphor for the market situation we are now just beginning to experience. This is due to the widespread cancellation of stock buyback programs by publicly-traded companies (e.g., Matt Egan & Rob McLean, 2020; Matt Egan & Chris Isadore, 2020; Nicholas Jasinski, 2020; Zero Hedge Blog, 2020) in the midst of the pandemic-initiated economic collapse. These cancellations due to the Wuhan Coronavirus Pandemic will greatly diminish the "wind" (demand) needed to drive the "ship" (market) toward its "destination" (higher prices). What are the implications of this massive potential change?

Chart 1: The Formation of the Doldrums or "ITCZ"

The Buyback-Driven Rally of 2005-2019

Ever since the Great Financial Crisis (which arguably began shaking things up when housing prices peaked and the yield curve inverted in 2006), the corporate sector has reduced the supply of shares on Wall Street via unprecedented volumes of share buybacks (Paul Vigna, 2020), at a cost of literally multiple trillions of dollars (cf. Chart 2). As the chart shows, cumulative flows into the market from other sources have long netted-out at zero, so essentially the majority of the eleven-year bull market was underpinned by share buybacks, which were in turn driven by artificially low borrowing rates courtesy of the Federal Reserve (Kevin Wilson, 2020a). Indeed, the total spent on share buybacks and dividends (combined) was so large that it exceeded corporate free cash flow from 2013 to 2019 (cf. Chart 3). This means that corporations went into debt (i.e., performed a debt/equity swap) massively in order to play this financial engineering game. This is a very widespread, yet very destructive, brand of corporate mismanagement (Kevin Wilson, 2016). Mis-allocation of capital (Chart 4) is the widespread and damaging consequence (Kevin Wilson, 2019). How much corporate debt has accumulated is the astonishing thing: between zombie companies eking out another few quarters of life with each new "low-cost" loan, and large corporations deeply indebting themselves to buy back their own highly over-priced shares, we ended up at the market top with the highest corporate debt ever (Chart 5). The consequences of this are going to be severe.

Chart 2: US Cumulative Flows vs. Issuance, 2005-2015

Chart 3: Buybacks + Dividends Exceeded Free Cash Flow

Chart 4: Mis-allocation of Capital Is at an All-Time High

Chart 5: US Non-Financial Corporate Debt/GDP at a Record

For one thing, value investors are inherently sensitive to extreme corporate debt loads and will require much deeper discounts than now generally observed in order to start buying even the largest of these risky firms. I know that I personally have been screening diligently for excessive debt as I evaluate the opportunities presented by the stock market crash. A surprising number of large and mid-size companies (76% of the names evaluated in my own screening process) have been eliminated from consideration on that basis. All of this means a far deeper stock draw-down still lies ahead, because draw-downs do not generally end until value investors get excited and come back into the market in a big way. For another thing, the pandemic and economic shutdown are already putting huge financial pressure on deeply indebted companies, and the number of corporate bankruptcies (and shotgun weddings, i.e., M & A actions) is expected to soar (e.g., Jeremy Bowman, 2020; Alex Kimani, 2020; Aman Jain, 2020). All of us will once again be forced to pay the price for corporate mismanagement and market manipulation on a large scale, just as we did in the aftermath of 2008. Let the buyer beware.

The Implications of The Projected Steep Decline in Financial Engineering

Over the most recent trailing 12-month period, buybacks were responsible (due to financial engineering effects) for some 56% of S&P 500 operating earnings (Edward Yardeni et al., 2020). Over the entire bull market, as much as two-thirds of the gains were caused by financial engineering. Over the span of the last 15 years, earnings-per-share growth was boosted an average of 2.6% annually due to share buybacks; thus the loss of buybacks could cut the earnings multiple by at least 1 point all on its own (Wolf Richter, 2019). In fact, it has been estimated that buyback suspensions will cut $300 billion from stock market inflows in the next two quarters alone (Wolf Richter, 2020a), and many more cuts are on the way. Market volatility will rise significantly as a result, and the heedless buying that has characterized the last few years in the markets (Kevin Wilson, 2020b) will no doubt recede at least somewhat, and perhaps substantially. The corporate bailout package that is part of the $2.2 trillion rescue bill just passed into law also specifically prohibits share buybacks, which should at least slow down the pace of share buybacks (relative to last year) over the next few months, assuming a number of large companies actually accept the aid package and adhere to the rules.

A sharp cutback in share buybacks will thus produce its own independent and dramatic fall in operating earnings, in addition to the expected severe drop (as much as -33%) in operating earnings caused by the global business shutdown as we fight to save people from the Wuhan Coronavirus Pandemic (e.g., Bob Pisani, 2020). It is entirely possible that earnings will drop far more than they did in 2008, and at a much faster rate of decline. This will have impacts on unemployment, capex, dividend payouts, and retirement plans. Cumulatively, buybacks represented at least $4.6 trillion of corporate capital from 2012 to 2019 (Wolf Richter, 2020b); this is approximately the same amount of money provided by the Federal Reserve via "QE" over the same time period (Financial Post's Larysa Harapyn Interview with David Rosenberg, 2020). This is of course not a coincidence.

But what really hurts is the fact that much of that $4.6 trillion +/- spent on buybacks was essentially incinerated in recent weeks because of the market crash, which proved that buybacks had simply manipulated the markets higher on a very temporary basis. In fact, the entire amount spent in the last three years (about $2 trillion)has been completely squandered, because the market crash has removed all the gains back that far, and we aren't even at a bottom yet. All of that money could have been used on capex, increased dividends, higher wages, or even charity with far better results. Publicly-traded companies will now have to rely solely on actual earnings (at least for a while) in order to drive their prices higher over time. No wonder generally worthless corporate CEOs have been retiring at a record pace (Maggie Fitzgerald, 2019). This all suggests a very slow rate of increase for the market in the next two-three years or so, simply because financial engineering will be in bad repute, and the debt overhang already in place will restrict corporate actions as many companies are forced to pay down their debt.

The reduction or loss of dividend payouts at many firms will dampen consumer enthusiasm for stocks in general, and for certain sectors where a return to "normal" will likely be somewhat delayed. This would include the financial sector (e.g., Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund [XLF]), where the biggest banks have suspended all buybacks already. It would also include the energy sector (e.g., Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund [XLE]), where the sudden stop is forcing many small firms out of business, and causing dividend cuts and/or suspended share buyback programs at most larger firms. Finally, it would include the mining industry (SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF [XME]). The financial sector will also be held back by the impact of record low rates and their accompanying low net interest margins. Energy firms may fare better eventually, in spite of plunging demand, simply because "OPEC++" could cut supply dramatically if it chooses to, thus restoring some stability to energy markets and company revenues.

Some Potential Winners and Losers in a Market With Diminished Share Buybacks

We can evaluate companies both for relative value and to minimize risk, based on a number of their unique attributes. Value indicators might include the Shiller P/E Ratio, the Piotroski F-Score, the P/S Ratio, the cumulative draw-down from all-time highs, and the dividend yield. Risk (safety of principal) indicators might include a company's debt levels, its balance sheet health, its cash flows, and its share buyback history. For the present, it may help to illustrate my value and risk approach, going forward into the era of reduced share buybacks, by evaluating ten representative stocks using web-based screening tools (Yahoo Finance and GuruFocus) for these parameters. Data reported are current through 4/03/2020.

For example, GlaxoSmithKline, PLC (GSK), a major UK-based pharmaceutical firm with a market cap of $91.75 billion, has a Shiller P/E of 17 (moderate), a Piotroski F-Score of 7 (good), a P/S of 2.08 (average), a cumulative draw-down of -34% (average), and a barely sustainable yield of 6.36% (high). Taken together, these statistics suggest that GSK is a modest bargain relative to its valuation at the recent highs, but it is not yet a convincing value stock. It also sports an EV/EBITDA of 10.78 (somewhat high), an Altman Z-Score of 1.42 (somewhat low), a debt/equity ratio of 2.68 (quite high), debt/EBITDA of 3.19 (not low), and a 3-yr. buyback ratio of -0.4 (net share issuance rather than reduction). These parameters taken together suggest that GSK is over-indebted relative to both equity and cash flows, leaving its balance sheet in only fair shape, but it hasn't used its debt recently to buy back its own shares. I would classify it as a hold or accumulate (in a partial position allocation), but not yet a strong buy.

Another example we can evaluate is Equinor ASA (EQNR), a major European oil & gas company based in Stavanger, Norway with a market cap of $42.97 billion. It has a Shiller P/E of 10 (excellent), a Piotroski F-Score of 3 (poor), a P/S of 0.61 (very low), a cumulative draw-down of -61% (very good), and an unfortunately unsustainable yield of 7.59% (very high); taken together, these statistics indicate that EQNR is a fairly decent value stock, but not yet a compelling one. EQNR also has an EV/EBITDA of 2.92 (very low), an Altman Z-Score of 1.68 (somewhat low), a debt/equity ratio of 0.71 (moderate), debt/EBITDA of 1.27 (low), and a 3-yr. buyback ratio of -0.6 (net share issuance rather than reduction). These parameters taken together suggest that EQNR has low to moderate debt, but a balance sheet that is only in fair shape. However, it has done very little in the way of share buybacks, with its recent, newly instituted program already cancelled due to the economic crisis. If you are a long term investor and accept the notion that the energy sector is highly cyclical and will eventually bounce back (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2020c), I would suggest at least a minor allocation to EQNR as part of your energy sector holdings. I personally would rate it a buy or accumulate, but not a strong buy or Top Pick.

A third example may be found in The Kroger Co. (KR), a major grocery chain in the US with a market cap of $25.12 billion. It has a Shiller P/E of 17 (moderate), a Piotroski F-Score of 6 (fair), a P/S of 0.21 (very low), a cumulative draw-down of -26% (modest), and a highly sustainable yield of 1.98% (modest). Taken together these parameters suggest that KR is slightly cheaper than it was at the highs, but it's not yet a compelling value stock. KR also has an EV/EBITDA of 7.56 (moderate), an Altman Z-Score of 3.86 (good), a debt/equity ratio of 2.46 (quite high), debt/EBITDA of 3.49 (not low), and a 3-yr. buyback ratio of 2.1 (large net share reductions due to buybacks). These parameters taken together suggest that KR has moderate to high debt, but a balance sheet that is in pretty good shape. However, it has done a large program of share buybacks, adding significantly to its debt in order to finance them. Many people hold KR because it is relatively stable, and it has done relatively well in the crash; thus it is ok to hold it if you already own it. However, I would not add to a current position in KR or start a new allocation to it unless its price drops significantly and its debt is reduced somewhat.

A fourth example is observed in Cummins, Inc. (CMI), a US-based diesel and natural gas engine manufacturer with a market cap of $19.59 billion. It has a Shiller P/E of 14 (low), a Piotroski F-Score of 6 (fair), a P/S of 0.88 (low), a cumulative draw-down of -32% (average), and a highly sustainable yield of 3.96% (good). Taken together these parameters suggest that CMI is a bargain relative to what it was at the highs, but it's not yet a truly compelling value stock. CMI also has an EV/EBITDA of 6.07 (low), an Altman Z-Score of 3.94 (good), a debt/equity ratio of 0.38 (low), debt/EBITDA of 0.79 (quite low), and a 3-yr. buyback ratio of -1.5 (large net share issuance rather than reduction). These parameters taken together suggest that CMI has relatively low debt, and a balance sheet that is in pretty good shape. However, it has done a fairly large program of share issuance (not buybacks) which has diluted existing shareholders somewhat but kept debt rather low. I would classify CMI as a hold or accumulate (in a partial position allocation), but not yet a strong buy.

A fifth example may be seen in Canon, Inc. (CAJ), a Japan-based technology and medical hardware manufacturer with a market cap of $21.50 billion. It has a Shiller P/E of 10 (excellent), a Piotroski F-Score of 4 (poor), a P/S of 0.65 (quite low), a cumulative draw-down of -66% (very good), and an unfortunately unsustainable yield of 7.49% (very high). Taken together these parameters suggest that CAJ is a real bargain relative to what it was at the highs, but it's not yet a compelling value stock. CAJ also has an EV/EBITDA of 6.04 (low), an Altman Z-Score of 2.87 (fair), a debt/equity ratio of 0.19 (very low), debt/EBITDA of 1.19 (low), and a 3-yr. buyback ratio of 0.0 (neither issuance nor reduction of net shares). These parameters taken together suggest that CAJ has quite low debt, and a balance sheet that is in pretty fair shape. It has not issued or retired significant amounts of shares. I would classify CAJ as a hold or watch, but not yet a buy.

A sixth example may be found in AT&T Inc. (T), a US communications, media, and technology firm with a market cap of $207.02 billion. It has a Shiller P/E of 11 (excellent), a Piotroski F-Score of 5 (fair-poor), a P/S of 1.15 (moderately low), a cumulative draw-down of -37% (larger than average), and an apparently unsustainable yield of 7.57% (very high). Taken together these parameters suggest that T is a modest bargain relative to what it was at the highs, but it's not a compelling value stock. T also has an EV/EBITDA of 7.16 (moderate), an Altman Z-Score of 0.94 (poor, but not unusual in its sector), a debt/equity ratio of 1.00 (moderate-high), debt/EBITDA of 3.36 (not low), and a 3-yr. buyback ratio of -0.5 (net issuance rather than reduction of net shares). These parameters taken together suggest that T has a fair amount of debt, but it is difficult to evaluate the health of its balance sheet. Cash flow is ok but not particularly strong. It has recently issued a fair amount of shares, but also has a fairly large burden of debt service. I would classify T as a hold or watch, but not a buy.

A seventh example is provided by Nucor Corporation (NUE), a US-based steel manufacturer with a market cap of $11.31 billion. It has a Shiller P/E of 13 (low), a Piotroski F-Score of 6 (fair), a P/S of 0.50 (low), a cumulative draw-down of -52% (good), and a highly sustainable yield of 4.52% (good). Taken together these parameters suggest that NUE is a real bargain relative to what it was at the highs, and it may be a pretty decent value stock; however, it doesn't appear to be a truly compelling one just yet. NUE also has an EV/EBITDA of 5.34 (low), an Altman Z-Score of 3.66 (good), a debt/equity ratio of 0.42 (low), debt/EBITDA of 1.64 (low), and a 3-yr. buyback ratio of -0.3 (net share issuance rather than reduction). These parameters taken together suggest that NUE has relatively low debt, and a balance sheet that is in pretty good shape. It has done a fairly moderate program of share issuance (not buybacks), which helped keep debt under control. I would classify NUE as buy or accumulate (in a partial position allocation), but not yet a strong buy.

My eighth example is BHP Group Ltd. (BHP), an Australian natural resource company with operations in both mining and energy, and a market cap of $97.91 billion. It has a Shiller P/E of 16 (moderate), a Piotroski F-Score of 7 (good), a P/S of 2.60 (average), a cumulative draw-down of -64% (very good), and a fairly sustainable yield of 7.11% (very high); taken together, these statistics indicate that BHP is perhaps a decent value stock, but not yet at a truly compelling price. BHP also has an EV/EBITDA of 5.58 (low), an Altman Z-Score of 3.00 (fairly good), a debt/equity ratio of 0.56 (moderate), debt/EBITDA of 1.17 (low), and a 3-yr. buyback ratio of 0.0 (neither net share issuance nor reduction). These parameters taken together suggest that BHP has low to moderate debt, and a balance sheet that is fairly good shape. It has done very little in the way of share buybacks. If you are a long term investor and accept the notion that the energy and mining sectors are highly cyclical and will eventually bounce back (cf. Kevin Wilson, 2020d), I would suggest at least a minor allocation to BHP as part of your energy and mining sector holdings. I personally would rate it a buy or accumulate, but not a strong buy.

The ninth stock example is provided by Valero Energy Corp. (VLO), a US-based transportation fuel refiner with a market cap of $18.69 billion. It has a Shiller P/E of 8 (superb), a Piotroski F-Score of 4 (poor), a P/S of 0.16 (very low), a cumulative draw-down of -66% (very good), and a likely readily sustainable yield of 9.72% (very high). Taken together these parameters suggest that VLO is a real bargain relative to what it was at the highs, and it's a fairly convincing (but not quite compelling) value stock. VLO also has an EV/EBITDA of 4.44 (very low), an Altman Z-Score of 3.53 (good), a debt/equity ratio of 0.50 (moderate), debt/EBITDA of 1.77 (fairly low), and a 3-yr. buyback ratio of -2.5 (significant net issuance rather than a net reduction of shares). These parameters taken together suggest that VLO has moderately low debt, and a balance sheet that is in pretty good shape. VLO has issued a fair amount of stock recently, but that helped keep debt levels fairly low. I would classify VLO as a buy or accumulate, but not yet a strong buy.

The tenth and last stock in the lineup is Sysco Corporation (SYY), a US-based food distribution firm with a market cap of $22.37 billion. It has a Shiller P/E of 19 (fairly poor), a Piotroski F-Score of 7 (good), a P/S of 0.37 (quite low), a cumulative draw-down of -55% (good), and an apparently fully sustainable yield of 4.56% (good). Taken together these parameters suggest that SYY is a pretty good bargain relative to what it was at the highs, and a decent but not compelling value stock. SYY also has an EV/EBITDA of 9.28 (somewhat high), an Altman Z-Score of 5.21 (excellent), a debt/equity ratio of 3.78 (very high, but not unusual for the industry), debt/EBITDA of 2.88 (a bit below average), and a 3-yr. buyback ratio of 0.5 (a significant reduction of net shares due to buybacks). These parameters taken together suggest that SYY has a fair amount of debt, but they can probably handle it because their balance sheet is in excellent shape. Cash flow is OK but not particularly strong given the level of debt. SYY has recently bought back a fair amount of shares, and thus driven its debt even higher than it already was. I would classify SYY as a hold, but not yet as a buy or accumulate.

Conclusions

The share buyback-driven rally of the last eleven years is over. Just as we saw in 2008, buybacks will again plummet to near-zero (Chart 6), and the loss of openly manipulative financial engineering that can artificially boost earnings-per-share should change the way people invest, at least in the short run. If the damage done to corporate balance sheets by the ongoing collapse of the corporate credit markets and the imploding economy is as large as some expect (Pinnacle Digest Blog, 2020), we may not return to profligate share buybacks for quite some time. Investors should probably avoid sector funds whose components have been forced to cut dividends and/or until recently used massive share buybacks to boost their share prices. Three examples would be the energy (XLE), mining (XME), and financial (XLF) sectors. However, as I've already suggested (Kevin Wilson, 2020d; Op. cit.), some parts of the energy sector look very good as value and dividend plays. This sector has also under-performed very substantially in the present market crash. Energy companies have naturally taken enormous hits, and companies like EQNR and VLO appear to be decent value stocks that should be accumulated, especially if prices fall further. Both firms have actively issued equity rather than adding debt to buy back shares, which turns out to have been a very important thing to have avoided.

Chart 6: Stock Buybacks Plummeted in 2008

In the mining sector, companies like BHP and NUE are relatively cheap and appear to be decent value stocks which should be accumulated, especially if prices fall further. These two firms also avoided the rush to debt-financed share buybacks, and they look stronger because they avoided this mistake. A few other firms (e.g., GSK and CMI) have value characteristics and have also issued stock rather than take on debt to execute share buybacks, and these two stocks could be accumulated, especially if prices fall further. Finally, some companies (T, SYY, KR, and CAJ) are from somewhat less cyclical sectors, but they are not really very good value stocks yet, or they have unsustainable dividend yields, or they have spent big money on share buybacks at the cost of greatly expanded and counter-productive debt. The best value stocks are now at bargain prices and they represent the proverbial "Fat Pitch" baseball analogy that Warren Buffett likes to talk about. Those who like to buy low and sell high should swing for the fences at this opportunity sometime in the coming weeks or months.

Right now, it may also make sense (with all the uncertainty, deflationary trends, and negative real rates) to invest some money in a gold fund like the iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU). It is a gold ETF that may be safer than some, for those who want to hold it for a somewhat longer period of time. But the safest form of gold in the event of a true financial apocalypse is physical gold. Silver (iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)) looks very promising after its recent fall, but that fall was somewhat unexpected, so some caution is likely required until a more positive trend is established.

