Has There Been A Clue On Gilead's Remdesivir?

An interim analysis passing without a trial stoppage can be interpreted in many ways, and you can't really tell if the drug works from this information either.

Gilead Sciences' (GILD) remdesivir is attracting a lot of attention for its potential to help combat COVID-19. I recently argued that the outcome of those trials could not be predicted based on clinical data produced so far by favipiravir, nor preclinical data with remdesivir. Still GILD's studies of remdesivir should provide us with some of the first conclusive data, expected this month, on treatments for COVID-19. In this article, I discuss some of the recent speculation regarding potential clues or tells regarding the efficacy of remdesivir.

Clue 1: GILD has scaled up production of remdesivir

What happened

It's pretty straightforward - GILD has scaled up production and is hoping to have more than 500,000 treatment courses of remdesivir ready by October. The existing supply is potentially more than 140,000 treatment courses.

What does it mean?

Well, I don't think it means GILD knows that remdesivir works, if that is what you are wondering. The company notes it has been taking steps to scale up remdesivir production since January. Do you really think GILD has known remdesivir works since January? If COVID-19 was fatal most the time, and remdesivir could save you most the time from death's door, then we could probably get a strong clue that it worked just from multiple anecdotal reports. Luckily, many COVID-19 patients get better just with standard of care. Further, remdesivir is likely not so effective it can be given once the patient is already very ill and still manage to save them. As such, remdesivir for COVID-19 is a proposal that is going to take a randomised-controlled trial to assess. GILD is running RCTs to make that assessment, and there is no way the company had an answer in January.

What is going on then? Well, GILD is planning for success - that is what winners do. If the company waited for results before scale-up, then we could be most of the way down the other side of a flattened curve of COVID-19 cases before it could really start to meet demand worldwide. GILD is most likely prepared for failure too, having not spent more than it could afford on expediting this project. These are the actions we expect to see, even from most but not all smaller biotechs, but certainly from a name like GILD. Don't want to take my word for it? Take the company's word instead.

Remdesivir is an investigational agent. It is not approved anywhere globally and has not been demonstrated to be safe or effective for any use. In anticipation of potential future needs, we have accelerated manufacturing timelines to increase our available supply as rapidly as possible. We are doing this before knowing whether remdesivir will be determined to be safe and effective to treat patients with COVID-19.



- Comments on GILD's webpage for COVID-19

Clue 2: Remdesivir compassionate use in Europe

What happened

Estonia, Greece, the Netherlands and Romania asked the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) for an opinion on the conditions under which remdesivir could be supplied via compassionate use programmes to COVID-19 patients. The EMA supplied that opinion as requested. There are indeed conditions in which the EMA feels compassionate use is appropriate.

What does it mean?

It doesn't mean there are people who know remdesivir works and are looking to make it available to those who wouldn't be eligible for inclusion in a clinical trial.

Compassionate use is a treatment option that allows the use of an unauthorised medicine. Under strict conditions, products in development can be made available to groups of patients who have a disease with no satisfactory authorised therapies and who cannot enter clinical trials.



- Comments on compassionate use from the EMA website

Instead, it means that the EMA understands that remdesivir might work for COVID-19 and is looking to support its use for those who wouldn't have a chance of accessing it via a clinical trial. Indeed, for patients who are too close to death to include in a clinical trial, there is a strong argument towards providing them with this treatment. We need options like expanded access (US FDA-favored term, similar definition) and compassionate use, but they don't tell you that the drug is working, the clinical data does that. What does the clinical data say? Nothing, so far.

Figure 1: Screenshot from CHMP opinion on GILD's remdesivir for COVID-19. Source: Page 36 of Summary on compassionate use from the EMA.

Clue 3: An interim analysis appears to have passed

What happened

An interim analysis of one of GILD's China-based remdesivir studies appears to have passed. For example, an article on STAT published on April 6, 2020, cites Umer Raffat, an analyst at Evercore ISI, noting an interim analysis has already passed in the company's severe COVID-19 study.

What does it mean?

The STAT article noted that an interim analysis passing without stopping the study potentially means that the drug wasn't highly effective. This is indeed possible.

One of the issues with trying to work out what an interim analysis passing without stopping means is that there doesn't seem to be much information available on what the stopping rules were. A stoppage due to efficacy happens when the drug is already beating placebo clearly, but how strict is the definition of beating placebo? Unfortunately, the amount by which the drug would have to beat placebo doesn't appear to have been disclosed by GILD. Sometimes the rules for stopping a study due to efficacy are very strict. Indeed, some argue that trials shouldn't be stopped early for efficacy at all.

Figure 2: Screenshot of a publication discussing the issues with stopping trials early. Source: Publication in Journal of Clinical Epidemiology.

A trial can also be stopped due to futility, meaning the chance of the drug (remdesivir) separating from the control (placebo) within the course of the study is too low. This might happen when no separation between placebo and drug is seen at an interim analysis, or a slight separation is seen but the odds of achieving statistical significance seem slim. Sometimes the drug appears to be making things worse - the difference might not be significant, but the odds of things swinging around the other way, to the point that the drug is statistically better than placebo, seem small. It isn't clear if futility is in play either. One could argue the fact that the study passed an interim without a change in design or stopping of the study means use of remdesivir isn't clearly futile. That doesn't mean use of remdesivir in severe COVID-19 patients won't be shown to be of minimal to no benefit when the trial completes. Note that even if the trial produces a hazard ratio of 1, there will be a 95% confidence interval that will include a potential benefit. For example, results of a hazard ratio of 1.0 for clinical improvement (95%CI: 0.90 to 1.10) would mean remdesivir likely doesn't work or is likely only slightly better or worse than placebo. A larger study is likely needed to get a very narrow confidence interval, one that would lead us to more conclusively decide remdesivir is definitely useless in this population overall. That being said, if the current study fails, GILD probably wouldn't run an identical design again.

Figure 3: GILD's eligibility criteria allow patients who have had symptoms for up to 12 days enrol in the severe COVID-19 trial, and excludes patients who have had an experimental treatment within the 30 days prior, a factor reported to have potentially slowed enrolment. Source: ClinicalTrials.gov entry.

Speaking of the population overall in the severe COVID-19 study, GILD's inclusion criteria allows patients who have been symptomatic for quite a while to enrol in the trial, and so, perhaps a look at the effect of duration of symptoms on the apparent treatment benefit of remdesivir would be prudent.

In summary, the range of possibilities based on the news that the interim has passed extends from the drug being near the futility boundary (having little chance of beating placebo as the study continues) or being near the efficacy boundary (working well enough that the study could be stopped early). Without knowing the nature of the boundary, we can't tell much.

Conclusions

The news on compassionate use and scale-up of remdesivir production tells us nothing. The fact that an interim analysis has passed in severe COVID-19 doesn't mean the drug doesn't work a bit and doesn't rule out the possibility the drug might work well in patients who haven't been symptomatic for too long. Alternatively, the drug might have been performing so poorly, futility might nearly have been triggered, and final results will suggest the drug either doesn't work in these patients (severe COVID-19) or doesn't work very well.

Remdesivir is still an investigational medicine and has not been approved by regulatory authorities anywhere in the world. The safety and efficacy are not yet known so while we feel the greatest sense of urgency in our work with remdesivir, we must take the responsible, ethical approach of determining whether it is indeed a safe, effective treatment. This is why multiple clinical trials for remdesivir are underway, involving thousands of patients with COVID-19 across the world.



- GILD CEO Daniel O'Day, April 4, 2020. (Emphasis mine)

Straight from the horse's mouth. There is nothing going on yet, and we need to wait for results. Further, consider the financials - GILD brought in $22.1 billion in net product sales in 2019 and has a $90 billion+ market cap at the time of writing. For this readout to be high-impact for the stock, there needs to be a clear benefit to the company. GILD committing its entire existing inventory at no cost for the patients with the most severe symptoms is yet another signal to the market that the company isn't looking for a quick payday here. To my mind, this reduces the potential pop in the stock, should the company report positive data from its trials. As such, even if you wish to gamble, please consider what you stand to gain and lose. I'm still neutral on GILD, but I wonder if the risk/reward is actually unfavourable, as failure might not be built in, but success might be followed with comments like, "Great, but how much is GILD going to make off this?"

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.