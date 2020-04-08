Marathon Gold: Comparing The 2018 PEA With The Maiden PFS Study

It's been an extremely volatile start to the year for the junior gold miners, as many of them have declined 50% or more due to the market turbulence. Fortunately, for investors holding the best names, quite a few have managed to bounce back quite quickly, in some cases buoyed by positive news. Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) is one of these names, and the company's positive Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) released this week has gone a long way in de-risking the stock even further. The internal rate of return (IRR) on the Valentine Lake Project has jumped to 43% at a $1,450/oz gold (GLD) price, a massive improvement from the November 2018 study. Based on the exceptional economics outlined in the updated PFS, I continue to see the stock as one of the top 5 most attractive takeover targets in the sector.

It's been a tough start to the year for Marathon Gold, given the risk-off environment as the major market averages (SPY) plunged over 30%, and Marathon was cut in half from its highs. Fortunately, the company's updated PFS has come at a time when the company needs it most and has shown incredible economics compared to the most recent Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) completed in November 2018. While some investors might be turned off by the lower average annual production rate, the much more significant development is the significantly lower capital costs, reducing the payback period and making production a possibility for Marathon itself. Let's take a closer look below:

For those unfamiliar with Marathon Gold, the company released an updated PEA nearly 18 months ago, which envisioned a 12-year mine life with an average annual production of 225,000 ounces of gold per year at all-in sustaining costs of $666/oz. For those investors quickly scanning over the headlines of the new PFS released on Monday, the 175,000-ounce production profile for the first nine years at all-in sustaining costs of $739/oz might make the PFS look quite underwhelming. However, I couldn't disagree more with this conclusion. While the November 2018 PEA might have looked much more robust, it came with a price tag of US$355 million to put into production, almost twice the company's market cap near its 2019 highs. Meanwhile, the current PFS has much more modest initial capital expenditures of US$205 million, and this is with a 15% contingency baked in. Therefore, for both suitors looking at the production and for Marathon to build it out on its own, the risk of putting Valentine Lake into production has just dropped by over 40%, given the lower capex.

If we move over to an NPV (5%) basis to assess the value of the project, we also see a lower NPV (5%) vs. the November 2018 study, as the prior NPV (5%) was US$615.6 million at $1,350/oz gold. Based on the new PFS, the NPV (5%) has dropped to US$354 million, a significant decrease from the prior study. However, there is one significant difference here, and that's the recoverable ounces in the mine plan between both studies. Preliminary Economic Assessments are much less conservative in defining mineable ounces, and the November 2018 PEA was based on 2.7 million ounces of recoverable gold over the 12-year mine life. The April 2020 PFS, which is much more conservative based on only proven & probable ounces, is assuming production of only 1.73 million ounces of gold. Therefore, while the NPV (5%) is 40% lower, it's based on 35% less gold ounces and only 42% of Marathon's current 4-million ounce gold resource.

It's worth noting, however, that the $1,350/oz gold price used is too conservative, in my opinion, and projects should be assessed at $1,450/oz gold, closer to the 1-year average gold price. If we adjust for a $1,450/oz gold price, the NPV (5%) jumps to US$430 million, and is very conservative in nature at $200/oz below current gold prices. Based on this figure, we have an extremely attractive IRR of 42.7%, a payback period of only 19 months, and an NPV (5%) to Initial Capex ratio of 2.1 ($430 million/$205 million). These are quite attractive economics, especially considering that this is all based on the assumption that Marathon only mines 1.73 million ounces of its 4-million ounce resource. Ultimately, Marathon should have no problem proving up 5 million ounces at Valentine Lake long term, and I would expect production of double this amount over the mine life. The company had barely even made an effort to do any exploration on their 20-kilometer gold belt as they've been prudent in conserving cash at a time when raising money in this sector has been challenging the last few years. However, I would expect this to change drastically if the company is cash-flow positive as producing at Valentine Lake.

So how does the study stack up against peers?

One similar study, which was completed just a few months before the company's takeover, was the Coffee Project Feasibility Study by Kaminak Gold. Within six months of releasing the study, Goldcorp (GG) swooped in to acquire Kaminak for US$405 million. The company's Coffee Project projected a 10-year mine life with average annual gold production of 184,000 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $550/oz. Therefore, other than the differences on the cost side with Kaminak having lower costs, Marathon Gold's 12-year mine life with 175,000 ounces of annual gold production is quite similar to what was envisioned for Kaminak's Coffee Project.

If we dig into the numbers a little deeper, the After-Tax NPV (5%) for the Coffee Project was US$355 million at a $1,150/oz gold price, while Marathon Gold's Valentine Lake Project has an NPV (5%) of $186 million at a $1,150/oz gold price. The initial capital costs for Kaminak were 20% higher, however, at US$250 million vs. US$205 million. Based on these figures, Kaminak's Coffee Project clearly had more attractive economics at the time of its takeover if we're assuming a $1,150/oz gold price environment. However, Marathon's Valentine Lake has the lower up-front costs, arguably the most crucial factor when suitors seem to be favoring producers over explorers lately as they are cash-flow positive from day one, and don't require significant investments.

In addition, it's also worth pointing out that Kaminak was taken over for US$405 million, with the gold price $300/oz lower at $1,325/oz. We can compare these two projects all we want at $1,150/oz, but Marathon clearly benefits from still being on the market in a $1,500/oz plus gold price environment. Therefore, based on Marathon being de-risked with a PFS that comes with extremely favorable economics, it wouldn't be unrealistic to see the stock bought out for above US$300 million, or over US$1.50 if the company is taken over. This would translate to a P/NAV of 0.70x at $1,450/oz gold, a very conservative figure given that Goldcorp paid 1.14x for Kaminak ($405 million takeover price vs. $355 million after-tax NPV (5%).

In summary, I believe investors would be wise to look past the headlines, as a more in-depth look at this PFS shows that it's more attractive than the November 2018 PEA. This updated PFS has secured Marathon Gold's seat as a top-five takeover target in the sector, and as noted in my most recent article, I would be shocked if the company was not acquired before year-end. Based on past takeovers and valuations from an enterprise value per ounce to P/NAV basis, an acquisition in the US$1.40-1.50 range for Marathon would not be surprising.

