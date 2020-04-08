LIT: Lithium Is Not An Attractive Turnaround Opportunity

Despite the poor outlook for both lithium and battery producers, the Lithium & Battery ETF LIT is trading at a high weighted-average valuation.

Lithium has been in a glut for some time that is likely to be exacerbated by COVID-19's and low gasoline prices' impact on electric vehicle sales.

The lithium industry was one of the hardest hit during the COVID-19-driven sell-off in March with the Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) declining 46% peak-to-trough. Since then, the fund has rallied 22% and it appears investors are viewing it as a dip-buying target. The fund seems cheap due to the losses, but it may not be the best turnaround buying opportunity, as prolonged downside seems more likely.

Problematically, demand for lithium is likely to decline this year with electric vehicle sales, while a significant new supply of lithium is expected to enter the market. This will most likely keep lithium at its currently depressed prices for longer.

Even more, only half of LIT is invested in lithium producers. The rest of the fund is invested in companies that use lithium to make batteries, like Tesla (TSLA) and Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY). Evidence from China suggests that a V-shape recovery is improbable. Even more, it appears that the U.S. has already entered what will be a severe economic recession. As consumers tighten their belts, electric vehicles and other high-end electronic items are likely to see considerable sales declines.

With lithium production still expected to increase this year, it seems likely that lithium remains lower for longer. The same can be said for companies that produce lithium batteries. They may be able to buy lithium at a low cost, but demand for EVs and large lithium batteries is likely to be far lower this year as consumers avoid less-necessary purchases.

Most importantly, the valuations in the companies in LIT remain generally high. This suggests that there really is no longer a value opportunity in LIT, particularly considering its growth outlook is severely jarred.

The Ever-Growing Lithium Glut

Electric vehicle sales are the major factor pushing lithium demand higher, and occasionally swinging it lower. So far, U.S. total vehicle sales are already near 2008-2009 levels, as you can see below:

(Source: Trading Economics)

While this is a measure of all vehicles, I believe it is fair to say that EV's are likely to be hit harder than most due to their higher cost. With gasoline at $2 (plus or minus) in most of the U.S., there are very little savings from an electric vehicle, meaning EVs are no longer an economic choice. Of course, unemployment, bankruptcies, and lower discretionary income are also likely to come soon. These factors will likely exacerbate a spike in auto loan rates and keep EV demand low for most of 2020, if not longer.

Indeed, Google Trends search volume data suggests that demand for Tesla vehicles has actually been in decline since January:

(Source: Google Trends)

As you can see, search volume is down about 60-70% for the company's major vehicles, with declines accelerating during March. Obviously, this does not mean that sales will decline by that figure, but lower search interest is likely to generally correspond with lower sales.

About 40% of lithium's demand is not in energy storage and likely to be more stable - energy storage is the major area where growth was expected (with EVs being the driver). Due to the extreme growth forecasts for EVs, lithium producers have been rapidly accelerating production. As of late last year, ongoing projects and planned projects were expected to triple the total lithium supply by 2025. EV purchases were expected to rise accordingly, but I believe EV sales will actually decline considerably this year and remain suppressed until gasoline prices rise substantially.

Most of this production growth was planned in 2018, when lithium prices were 4X higher than they are today. Declines in lithium prices are shown below:

(Source: Trading Economics)

Clearly, this will cause many producers to struggle with profitability this year. Due to this, capex spending is likely to be lower than anticipated and future supply growth below last year's expectations. In fact, the situation with lithium may not be too different than that with energy. Cheap credit allows expansion, even if doing so is hardly profitable, which has the impact of causing prolonged production gluts and poor equity performance. Indeed, an end of production growth seems to be the only way for lithium prices to return to previous levels.

On the demand side, investors should think twice about the stratospheric EV demand outlook. Low gasoline prices have materially lowered demand for EVs, and gasoline prices are currently around multi-decade lows. I still believe electric vehicles will eventually rise to normalcy, but not until they are a superior option to consumers and can be produced at lower costs (again, cheap credit seems to have propped up the money-losing EV industry).

In my opinion, the EV demand investment thesis for lithium is not likely to drive the market until at least 2021 or 2022 once energy prices return to 2018 levels. Even then, we will need to see supply growth fall substantially for lithium producer profits to rise.

A Closer Look at Lithium Valuations

Despite the sell-off and poor economic environment, lithium and battery producers still seem to be trading at high expected EPS growth multiples. The ETF has a weighted-average P/E ratio of 19.6X and a weighted-average P/B ratio of 1.5X. Lithium producers due have lower-than-normal margins, but those margins are likely to stay lower for longer. Since most mining companies trade at P/E ratios closer to 8X (and have equally depressed earnings), I believe these firms are substantially overvalued.

Even more, I personally doubt that TSLA (which makes up 11% of the fund) will make positive profits this year. Other significant holdings like Samsung SDI (SSDIY) and Panasonic may, but all of these non-materials companies have a lot of growth baked into their price. I do not believe the sensitive battery technology industry will see growth in this economic environment.

Many of these companies are also not very profitable. The fund's weighted-average return on equity is 7.9%, which, though better than many, is still generally poor. To illustrate, take a look at the margins and balance sheet leverage of the ETF's top holdings that are listed in the U.S.:

Data by YCharts

Note, I have excluded TSLA, since its margins are so low and debt so high that it does not fit on the chart.

As you can see, these companies do not have high margins and generally see significant volatility in profits. Even more so, most have higher balance sheet debt levels due to expansion operations. Given most will likely see margins slip to negative territory and financing costs are on the rise, their free cash flow is likely to decline and remained suppressed for some time.

Bottom Line

Overall, there are numerous solid turnaround buying opportunities today. Personally, I believe the best are concentrated in commodity-producing, essential, and heavy industries. While LIT holds many commodity producers and heavy industry firms like Tesla, it does not make the cut.

It seems that lithium prices are likely to remain at current depressed levels for over a year as battery demand declines while production continues to increase. In the past, I believed that it was possible that EV demand would increase with lithium production and result in higher lithium prices. However, it now seems clear that EV sales are likely to be low primarily due to cheap fossil fuels.

To make matters worse, most of the companies in LIT have low returns on equity that are likely to fall more this year as profit margins decline. Many have considerable balance sheet leverage that, if maturing soon, will also need to be refinanced at higher interest rates and impair future cash flows.

Over the long run, I agree that LIT is a decent investment opportunity. However, I believe the fund has much more downside than upside and is unlikely to see an EV-driven bullish rally for years.

In my opinion, the stocks should be trading at half their current valuation (TTM P/Es of 10X), or at an ETF price of $11. I don't plan on short-selling the fund unless its price crosses above $25, in which case I may.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May short LIT if it continues to rise.