Canada Goose: Pandemic Timing During Off-Peak Sales Season Is The Silver Lining

While the ongoing disruption of store closures is significant, seasonality of sales given the company's focus on winter outerwear mitigates some of the impacts.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS), an apparel manufacturer and retailer known for its premium outerwear and iconic winter parkas, has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Even as its products are still available through various e-commerce channels and the company's website, it's clear there is a material financial impact in the near term with its retail stores along with brick-and-mortar wholesale channels closed at this time. The silver lining here is that the timing of the widespread shutdowns beginning in March came at the start of the spring season, which has traditionally been an off-peak period for the company in terms of sales. We think the deep selloff in shares now represents a compelling buying opportunity for a company that is well-positioned to recover at an attractive valuation.

GOOS 2019 Recap

The chart above looks discouraging with shares in a seemingly free-fall, down by 70% since reaching an all-time high above $70 back in late 2018, including a 43% decline year to date in 2020. The case here is that despite presenting strong growth momentum and impressive trends in earnings, the stock became a victim of having an extreme valuation with overly aggressive expectations. Between fiscal 2015 and fiscal 2019 (for the period that ended on March 31, 2019), Canada Goose's revenue increased at a 40% composite annual growth rate. For reference, the stock traded with a P/E multiple as high as 100x in 2018 compared to a more reasonable 19x currently.

Weaker-than-expected earnings and softer margins over the past year described much of the downside move in the stock even before the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic. The company last reported fiscal 2020 Q3 results for the period that ended December 31, 2019, in early February with a trend of moderating growth. Revenue increased by 13.2% y/y while EPS climbed 12.5%.

The quarter was defined by a tough comparable period in Q3 fiscal 2019 with exceptional growth at the time while the company has been transitioning towards a greater emphasis on direct-to-consumer sales channels. Some of the earnings pressures have been related to higher investment spending on new retail stores and expanding its manufacturing capacities.

Overall, the company maintains a positive long-term outlook. The expectation is for the higher proportion of DTC volumes to support margins. Continued opportunities to expand into new markets and launch new product segments highlight the long-term strategy.

Coronavirus Impact and Guidance Update

The company's last earnings release on February 7 occurred when the coronavirus outbreak was already declared a global emergency, with significant disruptions in the China region where Canada Goose operates 3 stores. From the press release:

The coronavirus outbreak is having a material negative impact on performance in the current fiscal quarter ending March 29, 2020. As a result, the Company has revised its outlook for fiscal 2020, which was last reiterated with the release of second quarter fiscal 2020 results on November 13, 2019. The health crisis has resulted in a sharp decline in customer traffic and purchasing activity. Retail stores and e-commerce across Greater China have and continue to experience significant reductions in revenue. Due to global travel disruptions, retail stores in international shopping destinations in North America and Europe are also affected. No supply chain interruptions have occurred. Canada Goose’s brand and business momentum in Greater China remain strong, as reflected in the doubling of revenue in Asia in the fiscal third quarter prior to the outbreak.

At the time, the full-year fiscal 2020 guidance for the period through March 31 was revised lower, with the company estimating an annual revenue growth between 13.8% and 15% while EPS estimate of $1.35 is approximately flat compared to fiscal 2019. This compares to stronger previous guidance of revenue growth of at least 20% and adjusted EPS growth of 25%.

More recently, the company offered an update on March 16, which reiterated the guidance from the last quarterly report while warning on more significant disruptions going forward. The company closed all North America stores and shut down production for 2 weeks. The message in the statement from management highlighted a strong balance sheet position and financial flexibility with an undrawn revolving credit facility. From the press release:

The Company reiterates the fiscal 2020 outlook issued with the release of third quarter fiscal 2020 results on February 7, 2020. The extent and duration of COVID-19 disruptions remain uncertain and they may negatively impact future fiscal periods more significantly. As a result, Canada Goose is suspending the long-term outlook previously provided with the release of fiscal 2019 results on May 29, 2019, which did not account for the impact of COVID-19 disruptions. The Company expects to provide an update regarding these developments with the release of fiscal 2020 results. Canada Goose has a high degree of financial flexibility through both cash on hand and undrawn capacity on its asset-based revolving credit facility, which was increased to $517.5m during peak periods on February 24, 2020.

The Pandemic Timing Silver Lining

As mentioned in our intro, the timing of the recent disruptions coincided with Canada Goose's seasonally slower sales period. Considering both the DTC channels and wholesale business, the supply chain and revenue cycle follow a consistent pattern where sales are highest during the September through March fiscal quarter, coinciding with the Northern Hemisphere winter months. The period from April through September is recognized as the "off-peak selling season" for DTC while the wholesalers typically build inventory.

The implication here is that the disruption facing Canada Goose is slightly more insulated compared to other apparel manufacturers and retailers that have sales more evenly spread out over the entire year. Anecdotally, a heavy winter parka is not on the top of consumers' shopping lists heading into the spring and summer months anyways. Keep in mind that at least for the North America business, it was mostly business as usual through the early part of March.

To be clear, the company is still likely to see weaker volumes this Q4 quarter, but the timing here mitigates some of the negative earnings impacts. Wholesale channels like department stores and boutiques that are expecting to reopen eventually in the coming months should still be placing their orders as normal for inventory to be sold for the next winter season. It could have been worse for Canada Goose if the pandemic had struck at any other time during the year.

Valuation

The upside for investors now is that the deep sell-off in shares of GOOS has pulled back the company's valuation significantly. At the lowest point of March 17, the stock traded down to $12.94 and a record low for the stock compared to its 2017 IPO debut price of $18.00 per share. Even as the stock has bounced back in recent weeks to trade currently at $20.00 per share, we still see significant value at current levels.

The stock's current valuation, considering a 19x multiple on trailing twelve months earnings and an 11.6x EV to EBITDA multiple, is well below the historical averages. We expect revenue and earnings growth at least above 10% per year under normalized conditions. Recognizing that there is a near-term impact on the business this quarter, we think the company can recover its sales momentum into the next winter shopping season. A normalized P/E of 25x implies a 32% upside to the stock price and $27.50 per share as our year-end target.

There will always be the risk that the company disappoints, or the recovery is weaker than expected. There is also a cyclicality impact with a looming recession and rising unemployment worldwide that may limit the company's growth opportunity. That being said, we think there is enough room here to reset expectations lower and still find an upside in the stock. In our opinion, with the stock down by 42% in 2020, the reward to risk setup here appears attractive. We recommend buying a small position allocated over days and weeks on any further downside in the stock.

Verdict

We view the current share price weakness in GOOS as a new buying opportunity with more reasonable value in a company that maintains strong brand momentum within the apparel retail industry. Looking forward to the end of the year, there is an expectation that the pandemic will be contained, and retail operations can resume normally, which is the important selling period for the company. Recognizing the near-term challenges, we believe Canada Goose will survive the coronavirus pandemic and is well-positioned to reclaim its previous growth trajectory.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.