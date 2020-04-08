Economic Forecast Update, April 6, 2020: Partial V Shape

In the Normalize phase, we'll have to cope with two challenges: inflation and the huge deficit.

The $2.1 trillion stimulus package will not help the economy at all in the Protect phase, though it will help bills get paid. The stimulus will help in the Re-Open phase.

The path for the economic recovery comes from the path for the health recovery.

This article is based on an economic forecast webinar.

The United States is in recession now, the sharpest decline in our nation's history. (We don't have sufficient data from the 1700s and 1800s to verify that, but it seems quite probable.)

The most likely path is a V that turns level before reaching it previous peak, somewhat resembling a square root symbol.

The path for the economic recovery comes from the path for the health recovery. In that respect, this article draws on ideas from the excellent paper "National coronavirus response: A road map to reopening" published by American Enterprise Institute, written by a team that includes former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb. Three stages of healthcare response drive the forecast: Protect, Re-open and Normalize. (This article uses different terminology than the AEI article and omits their fourth phase, building capacity to deal with the next virus.)

In the current phase, we are Protecting society from illness and death by limiting our contact with others as much as possible. The economy is being sacrificed to health. Although government orders drive some of the protective efforts, plenty of people are making their own decisions to protect health.

The Protect phase has a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, followed by a sharp downturn, according to epidemiological models such as those from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation or Imperial College.

It will be tempting to say "All Clear," but the virus will remain within the community. Resumption of normal activity will lead to another spike in infections and hospitalization. Health experts suggest extensive testing in this phase, so we may have to continue partial isolation while we await testing supplies.

In the Re-Open phase, we'll probably continue social distancing. Stores will re-open but discourage crowds in which customers brush past each other. Restaurants may use a checkerboard pattern of table occupancy so that diners are separated from others. Employees will return to work, but with more attention to social distancing. Working from home will be more acceptable than it was before the pandemic.

Normalization will occur when we have a vaccine widely used or treatments that make the disease significantly less deadly.

The economics of the Protect phase are clear: massive unemployment.

The Re-Open phase will enjoy a strong rebound. Our current problem is not lack of money to spend or lack of will to spend, which cause typical recessions. Instead, we have money in our pockets but cannot get out to spend it. The Re-Open phase will unleash pent-up demand by people with more cash in their bank accounts than they are used to. Interest rates are hitting record lows, so financing a new car or truck or recreational vehicle is almost free.

But Re-Opening business will not fully return the economy to its past level. People who lost their jobs may be re-hired but then try to rebuild their finances by limiting their spending. Those who do have money may be hesitant to enter crowded environments to spend that money. Cabin fever will conflict with new habits of self-protection.

Businesses, too, may be cautious in this phase, not spending money on expansions as they had planned. In addition, the Protect period has few new deals being done, so resumption of activity may only come with a time lag as new deals are inked and materials ordered.

The Normalize period is what we are all waiting for. Our fastest possible hope is finding an existing drug that effectively reduces mortality. We can return to hugs and handshakes if the downside is possibility of being sick at home, but not death. Vaccines are under trial but would need extensive testing and then massive efforts to get people vaccinated. This solution would take at least a year.

Government policy is easing the pain now, but may have negative consequences in the future. Monetary policy has already calmed financial markets a bit. Investors got very skittish with two different issues. The first related to liquidity problems. Investors watched prices change suddenly and avoided risk and the perception of risk. Securities that were perfectly fine were shunned, making trading difficult. The Federal Reserve stepped in and stabilized debt markets.

Home mortgage rates are one persistent problem. Historically, mortgage interest rates are priced at a fairly stable premium over 10-year Treasury bonds. (Because of prepayments, 30-year mortgages are closer in average maturity to 10-year bonds than to 30-year bonds.) The spread between the two interest rates averaged 1.7 percentage points in recent years but 2.6 point over the last four weeks. With the Treasury bond at 0.6 percent recently, one might expect mortgages as low as 2.3 percent, which would be a boon to refinances. The Fed is likely to buy enough mortgage-backed securities to get consumer mortgages rates much lower.

The Fed cannot, however, fix underlying valuations. Many companies will report lower earnings in coming quarters, so their stock price declines are perfectly justified and unavoidable. More troubling for the future are mortgage-backed securities not guaranteed by federal agencies. Examples include pools of commercial mortgages on underlying properties in office, industrial and retail. The office and industrial mortgages may be fine, but many retail mortgages won't be. Many restaurant owners cannot pay their rent. Their landlords may not be able to make mortgage payments, triggering defaults. Real estate financial practices work well for the occasional default, but not the avalanche of defaults on their way. And the Fed cannot fix the problem.

The $2.1 trillion stimulus package will not help the economy at all in the Protect phase, though it will help bills get paid. The challenge now is not lack of money to spend or will to spend - it's inability to spend.

In the Re-Open phase, the stimulus will help. The economy would probably bounce back sharply even in the absence of stimulus, but $2.1 trillion doesn't hurt. For comparison, the planned federal budget for this year was about $4.7 trillion, so this is a very big boost. The stimulus effects will carry over to the Normalize phase, assuming that begins sometime in 2021.

In the Normalize phase, we'll have to cope with two challenges: inflation and the huge deficit. The Fed has been trying for several years to boost inflation to the two-percent area (using its preferred measure, the personal consumption price index). The massive actions by the Fed, combined with the fiscal stimulus, will get us there. Inflation is classically defined as too many dollars chasing too few goods. Monetary and fiscal stimulus will provide too many dollars. Too few goods will be produced for two reasons. First, supply chain problems will take a while to sort out. Second, enhanced unemployment insurance slows down job search, leading to a more gradual return to work for many people.

The large deficit along with inflation may well lead to higher interest rates. It will be time for fiscal discipline, something the president and Congress have not been inclined to pursue in recent years.

America has overcome myriad problems in our 244-year history, and we'll overcome this one. The economy will soon rebound sharply, but not completely, after which the economy and everyone in it will wait for a vaccine or effective treatment.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.