Sunnova Has A Tough Year Ahead

Sunnova (NOVA) is facing an incredibly difficult road ahead amidst the coronavirus outbreak. The company's residential solar business is expected to be heavily impacted by the pandemic. In fact, CEO John Berger recently stated that solar sales have never been more volatile. With no clear end in sight for the coronavirus outbreak, Sunnova is in an incredibly tough situation.

The company was performing relatively well before the pandemic-induced economic downturn. Sunnova experienced a relatively solid Q4, with solid growth results in a somewhat struggling industry. Unfortunately, these positive gains could easily be reversed in the coming quarters if the pandemic worsens.

Sunnova has seen its stock price drop dramatically over the past month. The coronavirus is clearly having a large impact on the company.





Source: YCharts

Momentum Likely Halted

Sunnova added 6000 new customers in Q4, which represents an 84% Y/Y and 20% Q/Q increase. The company's diverse home solar products contributed greatly to its impressive growth. The addition of energy storage, in particular, has bolstered Sunnova's product offerings. In fact, the company increased its storage attachment rate to 24% in Q4.

The pandemic could severely impact Sunnova's momentum in the coming quarters. The potential impact of the coronavirus on the home solar market cannot be understated. Not only do residential solar companies face issues with supply chains, but also consumer demand.

Given that home solar relies heavily on human-to-human contact, the coronavirus outbreak could be one of the worst things to happen to the home solar market. Given that home solar's business model relies heavily on human contact in terms of sales and even installations, home solar could be one of the first markets to feel the negative impacts of the coronavirus.

Moreover, customers will be far less likely to take a risk on relatively expensive home solar systems in times of economic duress. Solar system sales could see a downturn considering the fact that solar systems can cost tens of thousands of dollars. On the other hand, customers could be more attracted to the immediate cost savings of long-term solar products like leases and PPAs. However, outright solar system sales will likely see a slowdown in demand.

Home solar will likely be heavily impacted by the coronavirus.

Source: Energy.gov

Viability of Long-Term Solar Products

Even if Sunnova manages to come out of this economic downturn relatively unscathed, the company still faces questions surrounding the viability of its long-term solar products. Decades-long solar lease, loan, and PPA products still have a lot of controversy surrounding them.

One of the main concerns surrounding long-term solar products is potential customer dissatisfaction down the line. Customers may find themselves increasingly disgruntled if cheaper and better-looking solar systems consistently enter the market, which will almost certainly happen given the pace of innovation in solar.

Currently, houses with solar panels appear to command a premium. However, the opposite may hold true decades down the line, as potential home buyers will likely see old solar panels is a negative. The list of potential problems goes on and on considering the fact that these long-term solar products could last several decades.

As a result of these potential long-term problems, Sunnova may be too optimistic in estimating its net contracted customer value. The company estimates that at a 6% and 4% discount rate, it has $892 million and $1.188 billion in net contracted customer value respectively.

The graph below showcases Sunnova's net contracted value based on different discount rates.

Source: Sunnova

As can be seen, a slight change in discount rates could dramatically change the net contracted customer value. If the proper discount rate is far higher than 6%, the company's net contracted customer value would be far lower. Currently, there is still no telling what the proper figures for such metrics should be, putting a great deal of uncertainty around Sunnova.

Conclusion

Sunnova seems to be doing incredibly well in terms of growth, at least prior to the coronavirus outbreak. The company experienced a customer growth rate of 30.4% and recorded EBITDA of $48.3 million in 2019. However, the pandemic could completely halt the momentum of Sunnova if it turns into a prolonged ordeal.

Investors should still stay neutral on Sunnova at its current market capitalization of ~$900 million. While the company has been growing quickly, there are still far too many questions surrounding its business model. It will still take some time to get a clearer picture on customer behavior with regard to long-term solar products.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.