Assessing Survival Potential: Orchid Island Capital Has A Major 'Fed Put'

With the mortgage yield curve steepening, ORC will also likely see net-interest margins increase over the coming months and years.

While investors are concerned about a 2008 repeat residential MBS crisis, mortgage borrowers are the least extended they've been in decades and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are much stronger.

Orchid Island Capital, which invests in Agency-backed RMBS, has lost over half of its value and had to sell off $1.5B of its assets to meet margin requirements.

As detailed in "Assessing Survival Potential: Exantas Capital Corp. Likely To Indirectly Gain From Liquidity Injections," the Mortgage REIT market was hit extremely hard by the COVID sell-off. The MBS markets crashed and many highly levered mREITs saw their equity value decline by 75% or more. The core problem is that, with unemployment rising at the fastest pace ever, many may not pay rent, resulting in much-feared mortgage defaults.

As explained in the article, mortgage REITs are one of the few areas where I believe there is a significant "Federal Reserve Put." Investors live in fear of another mortgage market collapse, thus the government is ready to provide liquidity to maintain its stability. Additionally, the residential mortgage market is actually quite strong and may not need liquidity injections.

While I am long Exantas (XAN), the mREIT has undoubtedly high risk as illustrated by its recent margin call failures. One other depressed mREIT that has perhaps less risk is Orchid Island Capital (ORC). Most importantly, the mREIT invests in insured residential mortgage-backed securities. Thus, its portfolio carries far less credit risk than most. The value of the company's MBS portfolio declined in March, but the company was still able to meet all margin calls by selling some assets. As of March 27th, management estimates its NAV per share to be $4.54-$4.58 which is 60% above its current price.

As of March 18th, ORC pays a monthly dividend of $0.08 which gives the mREIT a large forward dividend yield of 35%. That said, in the company's recent COVID-related 8-K it appears the company intends to "reevaluate" its dividend yield on April 8th. Most likely this will result in a slight cut as the firm looks to conserve cash in order to avoid further force-sales.

A Look At ORC's Interest Rate Exposure

Because ORC invests in agency RMBS, the value of its holdings is much more liquidity and rate-dependent than credit-risk-dependent. Illiquidity across all markets was likely the primary factor that caused ORC's RMBS portfolio to sink. However, with the Federal Reserve shoveling money to banks at a record rate, I do not believe financial illiquidity will continue to be a driving factor.

As you can see below, the yield spread between 30-year mortgages and LIBOR (tied to that of treasuries and LIBOR) tends to cycle between 1% and 5%:

Data by YCharts

As the spread has declined to a point of inversion, ORC's price, dividend per share, and book value per share has declined considerably. This is because ORC borrows at short-term rates (primarily under repo agreements) and lends for 30-year residential mortgages:

Data by YCharts

The flattening of the yield curve since ORC's inception has been the primary factor that has made the fund a generally poor investment. In general, a flattening mortgage yield curve encourages prepayment which lowers Orchid's forward cash flow. In general, lower rates should boost the value of ORC's holdings, but not if refinances spike as they have over the past few years.

However, if we go back to the first chart we can see the yield curve has likely hit its bottom. Not only is the curve at long-term lows, but it also usually spikes at the onset of a recession and remains high for years thereafter. A rapid rise in mortgage rates would cause a devaluation of ORC's fixed-rate assets.

However, as long as short-term rates don't keep pace ORC's net interest margins are likely to rise and promote cash flow. In general, a steepening of the yield curve is positive for mREITs so long as it is not too abrupt that it causes substantial asset-value losses in its fixed-rate portfolio.

Some of ORC's portfolio includes non-fixed rate securities like interest-only, inverse interest-only, and adjustable-rate RMBS, however, 89% is in fixed-rate RMBS. As of December 31st, these assets had a weighted-average maturity of 28.5 years with a weighted-average coupon of 3.9% (10-K pg. 59). Further, about half of the mREIT portfolio is insured by Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) and the other half by Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA).

Overall, with the yield curve making a clear bottom, I believe ORC will see greater net interest margins over the coming months and years. The mREIT may be forced to sell more assets due to potential RMBS devaluations, but its cash-flow will likely remain stable and eventually see growth.

A Quick Note On Default Rates

In my opinion, counterparty risk on insured residential mortgages is quite low. Yes, it does appear the U.S is headed for a jarring recession, but the fact is that U.S mortgage payments as a percent of income have never been this low:

Data by YCharts

This means most mortgage borrowers likely have enough income to keep making payments in this environment. Defaults will almost certainly spike, but as you can see above, the overall mortgage-risk situation is very low today. In fact, mortgage debt service payments were nearly twice as high in 2007. This implies a lot of potential growth for ORC after the economy recovers.

A Closer Look At ORC's Valuation And Risk

Orchid Capital is extremely cheap. As I mentioned earlier, it has an estimated fair value NAV of about $4.5 which implies it is significantly discounted. On a TTM basis, ORC is incredibly cheap and is trading below book with a 35% dividend yield and a 30% cash flow yield:

Data by YCharts

Clearly, the market is discounting high risk for ORC. This is understandable given the recent asset sales and ORC's high leverage. As you can see below, the mREIT operates at a very high balance sheet leverage with total liabilities to assets of about 90%:

Data by YCharts

While this is certainly jarring, leverage is so high due to the lack of substantial credit risk in most of its holdings.

The Agency RMBS market is likely to be the least impacted by the virus. Most U.S borrowers are not overextended and have lower LTVs. Even if defaults spike, Fannie and Freddie have adequate capitalization and remain under conservatorship. Additionally, the Federal Reserve is directly supporting the MBS market through QE purchases as shown below:

Data by YCharts

This demonstrates that substantial declines in RMBS securities are extremely unlikely as they are a major source of QE capital injections. Due to this significant liquidity-providing factor, I believe margin calls are unlikely to be a substantial risk to ORC going forward.

The Verdict

Of equities that have taken a significant hit due to COVID, I believe ORC is likely to be hurt the least. Since it owns agency RMBS, the mREIT quite literally has a put option against the unlikely scenario of a residential mortgage market collapse. While its assets saw drawdowns that forced it to sell agency RMBS, I do not believe such losses will continue due to the Federal Reserve's extreme liquidity injections and MBS asset purchases. That said, I still would not be surprised if its dividend is cut as a precautionary measure. Even if it is cut in half, it will still have a high 17% dividend yield.

On a positive side, the flat yield curve which has been a major factor against the company is finally steepening. Mortgage rates have bottomed and the Federal Reserve cut short-term borrowing rates to zero where they will likely remain until at least 2021. Since ORC uses short-term repurchase agreements (with its securities as collateral) this will likely cause ORC's borrowing costs to fall substantially this year.

If the Federal Reserve's actions fail to maintain liquidity in the MBS market, ORC could see more downside and potentially be forced to sell more of its portfolio. That said, the Fed has become so dovish that I believe they will keep the market supported to ORC's benefit.

Given ORC's substantial discount to its fair book value and double-digit forward dividend yield, I believe it is a solid long-term deep-value opportunity. I am long with a price target of $4.5 as reflected by its book value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORC,XAN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.