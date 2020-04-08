Equinor: Maybe Some Exploration Success And Well-Diversified, But May Still Be Overpriced

On Monday, April 6, 2019, Norwegian energy giant Equinor (EQNR) announced the discovery of oil at its Monument exploration well in the Gulf of Mexico. This was the first exploration well that the company operated in the region since 2015. I must admit that this has a certain irony to it, since oil prices were also very low back in 2015, which resulted in many energy companies cutting back on exploration spending just as they are beginning to do now. Unfortunately, we do not know how large the field is or what its productive capacity is likely to be. If this discovery proves to be a fairly sizable one though, it could contribute to correcting one of the main concerns that I have had about the company.

The Monument exploration well is located in the central part of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. This is an ultra-deepwater region, and therefore, it required the use of a fairly sophisticated offshore drilling rig to dig. In this case, the well was dug by the Pacific Khamsin, which is owned by Pacific Drilling S.A. (PACD). The vessel drilled down to a depth of 38,348 feet, which is close to the 40,000 feet maximum that the rig is capable of. This would also be close to the maximum depth that any vessel in the world could dig. Thus, this may prove to be a major development project for the company when it ultimately begins work on bringing it to a production state.

Equinor did not provide any sort of timeline to perform this development, but it is quite unlikely that the company will do this anytime soon. As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, oil prices have fallen significantly this year. As of the time of writing, Brent crude trades for $32.66 per barrel, which is much lower than the nearly $70 per barrel that it had at the start of the year:

Source: Nasdaq

As is the case with most energy companies, Equinor has slashed its capital expenditures in response to this decline. At the end of March, it unveiled a $3 billion action plan to preserve its capital in the new environment. Originally, the company planned to spend $10-11 billion in 2020, much of which going to be on developing some of the fields that it has already sanctioned, such as the massive Peregrino Phase 2 development in Brazil:

Source: Equinor ASA

It has now reduced this capital spending to $8.5 billion, which will naturally reduce the amount of money that can be spent to develop these projects. This has already begun to happen, as Equinor postponed the development of the Bay du Nord project in Canada. I discussed this in my last article on the company. It seems likely that we will see these spending cuts result in the postponement of further projects. It therefore seems unlikely that the company would begin work on any new projects until oil prices return to higher levels and Equinor is once again able to increase its spending.

At this point in time, Equinor has not released any estimates of the amount of resources present in the discovery well. This is because it still needs to drill more wells in the region to determine the full extent of the oil field. Equinor has not stated whether or not it intends to proceed with this further drilling at this time, but it does seem likely that it will, if for no other reason than to determine its impact on the company's reserves. As I have discussed in various past articles, one of the most important tasks for an energy company is to find sufficient new reserves of resources to replace the ones that it pulls out of the ground. The industry, by its very nature, is an extractive one, as it literally obtains the products that it sells by pulling them out of reservoirs in the ground, and these reservoirs only contain a finite quantity of resources. Therefore, if the company fails to discover new sources of resources to replace those that it pulls out of the ground, then it will eventually run out of resources to sell.

Equinor has historically been fairly good at this. Over the past three years, the company had an average reserve replacement ratio of 140%, so it usually has succeeded at this task, driven by some very large discoveries in 2017 and 2018. The company failed to do this in 2019, as it only had a reserve replacement ratio of 83%. My concern was that if Equinor had another bad year in 2020, then its reserve base could begin to decline, and this could be an existential threat for the company over the long term. The discovery of this new field in the Gulf of Mexico could be promising for this goal.

One of the good things that Equinor has over some of its American rivals is that the company is more than just a producer of fossil fuels. As I have discussed in some past articles, most notably this one, Equinor has been making a fairly aggressive push to transform itself into a major producer of wind power. In order to accomplish this, the company has been utilizing its knowledge of offshore construction to build offshore wind farms to produce clean electricity for the onshore power grid. The company may have several opportunities to expand this part of its business going forward. This is due to the fact that over the next decade, the governments surrounding the North and Baltic seas will auction off approximately 60 gigawatts of offshore wind projects. We can see that here:

Source: Equinor ASA

Equinor would, of course, have to win its bid to construct and operate each of these projects, which is certainly no guarantee. It does seem reasonable to assume that it will win at least some of them though. Equinor has not given any indication that it will cut spending in this part of its business, possibly because the revenues and cash flows from this part of the company are completely independent of oil & gas prices. With that said though, the overwhelming majority of the company's revenue and profits will be partially dependent on energy prices for the foreseeable future.

Equinor still has the very real potential to grow its production this year, which will also help to offset the impact of the lower prices. The company should be able to achieve a 7% production growth rate this year over 2019 levels. This growth will come from the continued ramp-up of Johan Sverdrup in Norway, as well as new project start-ups in regions like Brazil. This should give it significantly more product to sell that will help offset the impact of lower prices. However, should the coronavirus keep the global economy suspended for too long, then it is quite possible that there will be no demand for this production. This would both exert negative pressure on oil prices and prevent the positive impact that this greater production would otherwise have on revenues.

As is always the case, it is critical for us to look at the valuation of a company when making investment decisions about it. One way to do this in the case of a company like Equinor is to look at the price-to-earnings growth ratio, which is a way of modifying the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to take a company's forward earnings growth into account. According to Zacks Investment Research, Equinor will see its earnings decline this year. This seems quite likely barring a massive improvement in oil prices, which is unlikely. Thus, we cannot actually calculate a price-to-earnings growth ratio. Equinor does have a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 39.51 at the current stock price. This seems like a bit of a high price to pay for it in the current environment.

In conclusion, it is good to see that Equinor continues to enjoy exploration success in the face of the spending cuts that it has been making. This is something that the company sorely needs given its poor performance last year. The low oil price environment has had negative effects on its growth story, but fortunately, Equinor is not as dependent on oil prices as some of its American peers, so it still has opportunities to grow over the next decade. The stock might be a bit overpriced at the current level though, so keep this in mind.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.