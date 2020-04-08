Coronavirus Roundtable - Looking For Tech's Direction (Video)

He also calls out the video game sector as somewhere for investors to watch as a couple tailwinds come together.

Tech may be a 'safe haven', but there could still be a lot of pain for investors if they get caught on the wrong foot, says Elazar Advisors.

by Daniel Shvartsman

We posted a roundtable with Marketplace tech authors on Coronavirus and its impact on the sector. As a follow-up, we're conducting a round of video interviews. We start with Chaim Siegel of Elazar Advisors, LLC, the founder of Nail Tech Earnings.

We try to get into the question of whether tech can continue to outperform. Chaim's approach is more trader-oriented, so he doesn't look for relative outperformance, but he talks about why the sector has upside for the long term. He breaks down the various inputs the market will be looking at as earnings season begins, and which quarter will matter most. Lastly, he shares the subsector he likes - video games - and misidentifies my background props.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Elazar Advisors, LLC has no positions in any stocks mentioned.

Daniel Shvartsman may open a long position in EA in the coming days.

Nothing on this video should be taken as investment advice.

We expect to post a transcript of this conversation next week.