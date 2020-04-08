Urstadt Biddle Properties: 10% Yield, Low Leverage, Minimal Near-Term Debt Maturities

Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA) is a small retail REIT that likely is relatively unknown to many readers. UBA has a high quality portfolio of properties and a conservatively managed balance sheet. Leverage runs lower than even higher quality peers, and UBA has minimal near term debt maturities. Shares yield almost 10%, but long-term investors may find the stock appealing as capital appreciation may be in store once we return to “business as usual.” I rate shares a buy.

(Note: there are two classes of stock. This report focuses on that with stock ticker UBA - the other class has stock ticker UBP. There does not appear to be any material difference between the two tickers aside from varying FFO/share and dividend/share values.)

Recession-Resistant Retail Real Estate

UBA owns 74 retail properties located on the upper east coast:

(2019 Presentation)

UBA has strategically targeted locations with strong demographics. The 3-mile mean household income of UBA’s properties is approximately $105,800, which is 70% higher than the national average.

(2019 Presentation)

In comparison with shopping center REIT peers, UBA ranks highly with 22% of its portfolio in so-called Super Zips (areas ranked in the 95th percentile for education and income):

(2019 Presentation)

82% of its portfolio is grocery-anchored. UBA has specifically targeted internet-resistant tenants which cannot be overemphasized in this age of e-commerce. 82% (not a typo, coincidentally equivalent to grocery anchored) of its portfolio consists of internet-resistant tenants:

(2019 Presentation)

While not a perfect method, we can judge the quality of UBA’s portfolio based on average base rent per square foot, which ranks among the highest with shopping center REIT peers:

(2019 Presentation)

Off topic: I like the above chart as it covers many popular shopping center REITs on this site. Of course, optically high-quality real estate means nothing if you don’t generate high quality level financial performance with it. That’s where it gets a bit tricky to judge UBA. Unlike peers, UBA hasn’t disclosed same store net operating income growth (‘SS NOI Growth’) until 2019, when it reported 2.3% growth. FFO per share has grown at a consistent clip over the past five years:

(Chart by Best of Breed, data from annual filings)

The decline in 2019 was primarily due to an increase in borrowing costs due to increased financing for redevelopment projects which would not produce revenues for several years. UBA has raised its dividend for 25 consecutive years, making it a dividend champion (it is not a “dividend aristocrat” because it is not in the S&P 500):

(2019 Presentation)

I prefer to judge UBA’s financial results based on dividend growth because of the lumpiness in FFO/share and high level of retained cash flow for redevelopment projects. I haven’t historically been interested in shares due to the slower dividend growth profile around 1-2%, but the currently discounted valuation has finally perked my interest. The most important question is whether or not UBA has the balance sheet that can survive 2020.

Balance Sheet Analysis

As of January 2020, UBA had $305 million in mortgage debt, as well as $225 million in preferred stock. Clearly, UBA has used preferred stock liberally as an alternative to debt. In 2019, UBA issued $106.5 million of 5.875% preferred stock to redeem $75 million of 6.75% preferred stock. Based on $90 million of net operating income in 2019, UBA has debt to NOI of 4.6 times assuming 50% debt value to preferred stock, or 5.9 times assuming 100% debt value to preferred stock. Peers Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) and Regency Centers (REG) have debt to EBITDA of 5.5 times and 5.4 times, respectively. Most importantly, UBA has no debt maturities in 2020 except for a small amount of amortization:

(2019 10-K)

UBA does have $100 million available under its revolving credit facility, which matures in August 2020 with a 1-year extension option. It is difficult to judge UBA’s property results as compared to peers due to the lack of SS NOI growth history, but its lower leverage profile does make up for it.

Valuation and Price Target

UBA earned $1.43 in FFO and paid out $1.12 in dividends per share. At recent prices, shares trade at just over 7 times FFO and a 10% dividend yield. My 12-month fair value estimate is $20, representing a 5.6% yield. Shares were actually trading in the mid-$20’s prior to the coronavirus crash. I justify the 5.6% target yield on account of the potential for accelerated 3-4% growth if UBA is able to ramp up leverage as well as reduce borrowing costs through using unsecured debt instead of preferred stock. Shares have over 100% upside to that target.

Risks

It is possible that UBA has had to issue preferred stock due to a lack of reception in the credit market. As a result, it may be difficult for UBA to attain external financing, if needed quickly. While the 5.875% yield on its most recent preferred issue is low for preferred stock, I am honestly surprised that it did not just issue lower-yielding unsecured debt. UBA’s smaller size and unusual financing strategy make it, in my opinion, more risky than more well-known peers like FRT and REG.

UBA’s 25-year dividend growth history suggests that it is unlikely to cut the dividend, but it can be argued that a dividend cut is prudent and financially responsible. Those buying shares must keep this in mind. In my eyes, a dividend cut is not as bad as an earnings cut, and can even create long-term value or in this case, prevent the destruction of long-term value. My time horizon for my investment in UBA is longer term and would tolerate near-term volatility.

UBA may experience volatility in its 2020 financial results as many tenants seek rent relief. It is thus far unclear just how much volatility to expect, though for now we can safely assume that a quick resolution to coronavirus social distancing policies would be beneficial for both UBA and its tenants. I look at UBA with an eye toward 2021, as 2020 is increasingly shaping up to be a “throwaway year.”

Conclusion

UBA offers a sizable yield which hasn’t been cut in 25 years. Its balance sheet, while unusual in the high reliance on preferred stock, carries less leverage than peers. UBA has minimal debt maturities until 2022 and retains ample liquidity from its line of credit. I rate shares a buy.

