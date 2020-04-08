Hemp, Land, Water, Profits And Cannabis (Podcast)

We also cover why not all CBD is hype, leading a company during COVID, the business of selling crops and why Cadiz is confident about its cash position and bullish on its prospects.

Nasdaq listed Cadiz took advantage of the 2018 Farm Bill and is now growing hemp thanks to its recent JV with Glass House, one of the largest privately held, vertically-integrated, eco-friendly cannabis and hemp companies in the world.

By Rena Sherbill

Today, I am very happy to be joined by Graham Farrar and Scott Slater. Graham is CEO at Glass House Farms, and Scott is President and CEO at Cadiz, a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq that is the largest agricultural operation in San Bernardino, California (the largest county in the United States), where it has sustainably farmed since the 1980s. It recently announced a joint venture with Glass House, one of the largest privately held, vertically-integrated, eco-friendly cannabis and hemp companies in the world and to organically cultivate hemp on up to 9,600 acres.

Before joining Glass House, Graham was partner and owner of Elite Garden Wholesale, an agriculture technology company developing products for the hydroponics industry. He was a founder and partner at zuuka, a publisher of electronic children's books for mobile devices. He was also part of the founding team at Sonos and prior to that was part of the original team at Software.com, which developed the first high-end email infrastructure servers for telephone companies and ISPs.

Scott Slater was appointed to the role of President in April 2011 and CEO in February 2013. In addition, he has been a member of the Company's Board of Directors since February 2012 and is also a partner in Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, the nation's leading water practice firm. For 30 years, his practice has focused on litigation and the negotiation of agreements related to the acquisition, distribution, and treatment of water. He also authored the California Water Law and Policy, the state's leading treatise on the subject, and has taught water law and policy courses at a number of universities.

Topics include: