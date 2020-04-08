Market Update And Look Ahead With TD Chief Investment Officer
Includes: BBCA, DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EEH, EPS, EQL, EWC, FCAN, FEX, FLCA, HEWC, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCAP, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV, ZCAN
by: TD Wealth
Summary
Are we out of the woods in the COVID-19 crisis?
Why timing the market is difficult in these markets.
Don't bet on a V-shaped recovery this time.
Anthony Okolie recaps the biggest news of the day including the latest COVID-19 developments, followed by a conversation between Kim Parlee and Rob Vanderhooft, CIO, TD Asset Management, on the state of the financial markets and the shape of a potential recovery.