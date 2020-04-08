HDV: Ride The Energy Rebound With This High Dividend ETF

The ETF's dividend might be slow-growing, but at the right starting yield, HDV could make for an attractive dividend growth investment.

HDV holds a basket of 75 financially strong U.S. companies that pay high dividends. It is one of the highest-quality high-yield equity ETFs around.

Thesis

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is a dividend-focused exchange-traded fund that owns a 75-stock basket of established, high-quality American companies. As the name of the ETF suggests, it is intended to be used as a core holding in one's portfolio to gain exposure to the high dividend factor. It tracks the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index.

The expense ratio is very low at 0.08%, and the 30-day SEC yield currently sits at 4.72%.

Why invest in HDV now? For one thing, simply looking at a price chart, we find that the fund seems to have broken decisively to the upside after being stuck in place around $71 for a week or so.

Data by YCharts

Second, and more importantly, HDV's sectoral exposure appears particularly well-suited to rebound sharply from the (eventual) reopening of the economy and easing of the oil price war.

Let's examine the portfolio to see why this is the case.

The Portfolio

HDV's investable universe begins with U.S.-based companies trading on the NYSE or Nasdaq exchanges. The fund then screens for financial strength and company quality using some of Morningstar's proprietary screening tools. "Company quality," here, is basically a proxy for Morningstar's economic moat rating system. Companies with no moat are omitted from consideration, which means that each of HDV's holdings is considered to have a "narrow" or "wide" moat. In other words, the ETF's constituent companies are chosen based on the competitive advantages they enjoy in their respective industries. "Financial strength" refers to a company's balance sheet strength and "distance to default," which refers to strong fixed charge coverage among other metrics.

Lastly, the ETF picks the top 75 highest-yielding stocks that meet all of the above criteria. No industry is allowed to represent more than 25% of the fund's portfolio.

HDV's top sector by weighting in the portfolio is energy at just a hair under 25%, followed by the generally defensive sectors of healthcare, (tele)communications, consumer staples, and utilities.

Source: BlackRock

These top five sectors account for 81.28% of the portfolio, making HDV one of the most defensive dividend ETFs available right now. Healthcare stocks, including Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Merck (MRK), and Amgen (AMGN), should be very minimally affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The same, generally speaking, goes for the utility stocks such as Dominion Energy (D), Southern Company (SO), and Duke Energy (DUK). Though power usage has declined from businesses, that is made up for to some degree by increased usage from residences.

Consumer staples, on the whole, are benefiting from the stockpiling reaction to the pandemic. Top stocks in this sector include Coca-Cola (KO), PepsiCo (PEP), Kimberly Clark (KMB), and General Mills (GIS). The same goes for telecommunications companies like AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ), though they will hurt somewhat by drops in various ad sales.

Alright, but what about energy? With the oil price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, American oil & gas producers are surely going to be slammed by the ultra-low oil prices. That is true. The sector will likely continue to struggle for a time. But three points should also be considered:

(1) The energy companies experiencing the most financial stress from the collapse of oil prices are the smaller, weaker firms, most of which are concentrated in the upstream exploration & production space. There will surely be many bankruptcies in the coming weeks and months due to the inability of many drillers to earn a profit below $40 per barrel. But when they go bankrupt, larger and more financially strong companies will be able to scoop up those assets at pennies on the dollar in order to benefit from them when oil prices revert to the mean. HDV holds many of these larger, stronger energy companies like Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), ConocoPhillips (COP), Phillips 66 (PSX), Valero Energy (VLO), and Williams Companies (WMB).

(2) Reversion to the mean in oil prices happens when the largest oil producers around the world capitulate and cut production. OPEC is set to meet to discuss oil production cuts in the coming days, and the American Energy Information Administration announced on Tuesday that US oil production would decline over the next two years. President Trump has also threatened to impose tariffs on Russia and Saudi Arabia if the two nations do not come to an agreement to cut production soon. Clearly, the pressure is on the world's obstinate oil producers to rebalance supply and demand.

(3) HDV's energy holdings have been clobbered already. In other words, a temporary but significant hit to revenues and earnings has already been priced in to these stocks. After having bottomed, they each appear to be clawing their way back upward but still offer tantalizingly high yields. Most of HDV's energy stocks should be able to survive this crisis with dividends intact.

Put these three points together and it certainly appears that, barring any further negative developments, HDV has likely seen its share price bottom and will be heading back upward from here. At what pace it goes up and whether there are hiccups along the way are separate questions upon which I won't speculate.

Dividend Growth and Buy-Under Price

Since inception in 2011, dividend growth for HDV has averaged 6.7% per year. However, the growth rate has slowed in the last few years.

Source: Seeking Alpha

In the last five years, compound annual growth has come in at 5.5%, while the last year's growth was 3.7%.

Assuming at least a few more slow years of growth followed by a rebound in growth when the next bull market takes shape, I would guesstimate 4% average annual dividend growth over the next ten years. Using the 30-day SEC yield of 4.72% as the starting yield, buying in today would result in a yield on cost after ten years of 6.99%. That's just below my target of 7% for high-quality, blue-chip dividend growth stocks.

I would prefer, then, to pick up shares of HDV at a starting yield of 4.75% or higher in order to provide more assurance that I'll hit my 10-year YoC target. That would require buying shares at around $74.70 a piece or under.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HDV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.