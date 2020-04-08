Wolf's Coronavirus Discounts: Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Parker-Hannifin is a company in the industrial machinery segment, in the business of motion and control technologies.

Coronavirus-induced panic continues - and so do the undervaluations found because of it in quality businesses. It's time to look at another one of them.

My review of undervalued stalwarts and quality companies continues. While it is, of course, sad to see what the coronavirus has done to our portfolios, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't thrilled at what the crisis has allowed us to do in terms of investing. We're investing in some truly quality and time-tested businesses at recession-level prices - and with some luck, this state of things will continue for months still.

It will give us time to buy even more such quality businesses. Let's take a look at the latest that I intend to write about - Parker Hannifin-Corporation (PH).

Parker-Hannifin - What does the company do?

Parker-Hannifin, originally called the Parker Appliance Company, is a business specializing in motion and control technologies. With a 103-year history, the company is old and has been publicly traded since the '60s. Without exaggerating, Parker-Hannifin is one of the largest companies in the world specializing in these areas.

(Source: 2020 Investor Presentation)

The global market for Motion & Control is a $130B market, and Parker is the number one company here in terms of market share. Parker splits its operations first into "technologies," with products found in a variety of different markets...

(Source: 2020 Investor Presentation)

... and these are then split into reportable segments which are found in the company's financial reports. These are segmented as follows:

Diversified Industrial, North America - involving everything Parker does in NA, except Aerospace. Strictly speaking, the segment offers static and dynamic sealing devices, filters, systems, diagnostic solutions, connectors, temperature components, flow components and precise pneumatic, hydraulic and electromechanical components for users and builders of industrial and mobile equipment.

- involving everything Parker does in NA, except Aerospace. Strictly speaking, the segment offers static and dynamic sealing devices, filters, systems, diagnostic solutions, connectors, temperature components, flow components and precise pneumatic, hydraulic and electromechanical components for users and builders of industrial and mobile equipment. Diversified Industrial, International - involving everything Parker does Internationally, except Aerospace, with the same products as in NA.

- involving everything Parker does Internationally, except Aerospace, with the same products as in NA. Aerospace Systems - Everything Aerospace in the company's lineup - both commercial and military. Examples are control actuation systems, engine systems, fuel insertion systems, hydraulics, lubrication components, pneumatics, power conditioning, thermal management, brakes, wheels and metering products. Customers include Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF), Rolls-Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF) and COMAC.

For an investor, it still might be somewhat opaque as to what the company actually does. Well, Parker has provided a few descriptions of this - so I thought sharing one might be beneficial here. Here's how Parker's products are used in a Utility Lift Vehicle...

(Source: 2020 Investor Presentation)

... and a helicopter...

(Source: 2020 Investor Presentation)

... showing us just how involved the company is with mostly every facet of a product of such categories. While it may be exaggerated to say the world would stop without Parker, the company is certainly involved in some very crucial operations - not just new products, but developing better replacement parts and improvements overall as well.

In its operations, the company employs nearly 60,000 people all over the world and is headquartered in Ohio.

So, in closing on company operations, Parker-Hannifin makes money by:

Researching, developing and manufacturing motion control technologies for mobile, industrial and aerospace systems across the world. This can involve everything from a simple pneumatic connector to an entire hydraulic system, wheels, and brakes or thermal management systems.

I find such a business, even just on its surface, very appealing.

Parker-Hannifin - How has the company been doing?

Despite the coronavirus, Parker has, as late as the 12th of march, expressed confidence in reaching its FY23 targets. The company is in the midst of a strategy reorganization, and its so-called Win Strategy 3.0 is expected to accelerate company performance.

The company is currently prepared for the downturn with:

Margins and cash flow at all-time highs compared to previous recessions and downturns.

Adjusted EPS of $2.54/share, up from $2.51/share in 2Q19.

Cash flow from operations 2Q record/all-time-high.

The company is positioned for continued growth with excellent margins and ongoing cash flows as conditions improve while having cash on hand and in credit lines to handle this potential downturn.

Over the past few years, Parker has transformed - going from 126 divisions in 2014 to 84 divisions today - and that includes multiple significant M&As. The company has recorded some extremely impressive improvements in its operating margin, which had grown stagnant coming out of the dot-com trouble...

(Source: 2Q20 Presentation)

... as well as recording some very impressive EBITDA margins, despite an incoming potential recession.

(Source: 2Q20 Presentation)

Aside from these, the company has 18 consecutive years at this point, with 10% or higher operating cash flow margins - which means that it maintained it during the financial crisis and ever since as well. The company's strategy for capital allocation is simply - dividends, to CapEx for growth/productivity, to share repurchases, to debt reduction.

I'd personally prefer to see debt reduction trade places with share repurchases, but the company doesn't, on historical averages, sport a worrying sort of debt. Parker has been an active M&A'er over the past few years, all highly accretive to company sales.

(Source: 2Q20 Presentation)

While not having worked personally with the company's products in any direct way, I know of people even in Sweden who work with Parker, and their anecdotal evidence/opinion on the company is that the company's thinking works - and results in higher sales and customer preference. Parker's goal is to make "must-have" products of high value while at the same time improving margins and customer experience. This can only be done if the customer accepts the higher price point for Parker products - and so far, judging by results, customers do this.

Parker's finances look pretty damn good. With a constantly growing EPS trend, which however will be impacted by the coronavirus, the company sports an A- credit rating and a current indebtedness of 4.01X on an NTM basis in terms of Net debt/EBITDA. This does mean that the company's interest coverage currently has dropped to just about 8X, but it's still acceptable.

The company doesn't sport the widest moat on the planet, nor does it have a leadership considered "Exemplary," but its overall metrics and results are looking beyond merely "good." Others would agree with this assessment of the company's long-term and recent results. The company is awarded a "VERY SAFE" rating in terms of its dividend (Source), and this is not mentioning the fact that the company is a Dividend King with a growth streak of no less than 63 years.

All this while maintaining a sub-35% EPS payout ratio - at least until now - and an excellent dividend growth rate.

We do need to expect the company to struggle - like most businesses will going forward - due to the coronavirus, but I don't see that we should expect Parker to in any way fail to meet its shareholder expectations in terms of dividends.

The coronavirus managed to hit Parker in the midst of an excellent transformation of the company that's been ongoing for nearly two decades now. It did strike the company at a time when debt is higher than it typically is - but none of this are things I would characterize as worrying with the fundamentals found in this company.

Dividends are safe, profits are relatively safe, payout ratios are safe - most importantly of all, the price is now down to very appealing levels. With all this, Parker-Hannifin has done very well.

Let's look at company risks.

Parker-Hannifin - What are the risks

There are of course risks to the company. Here are some of them.

The company took on a sizeable amount of debt for the past M&As, and this has turned out to be some of the worst times possible to take on company debt. With interest coverage lowering and debt now above 4X in terms of EBITDA, it's possible that the company's A- credit rating may be in danger. This isn't all that worrying fundamentally, but it's a risk nonetheless.

for the past M&As, and this has turned out to be some of the worst times possible to take on company debt. With interest coverage lowering and debt now above 4X in terms of EBITDA, it's possible that the company's A- credit rating may be in danger. This isn't all that worrying fundamentally, but it's a risk nonetheless. The company does work a bit with the military and does have some exposure to segments shared by General Dynamics (GD), Raytheon (RTX), and others.

and does have some exposure to segments shared by General Dynamics (GD), Raytheon (RTX), and others. The risks of lawsuits for a company like Parker-Hannifin is certainly present. About 20 years ago, they were accused of being mostly responsible for the failure of Boeing 737 crashes due to a flaw in one of the company's products. Investors should be aware that Parker manufactures mission-critical and core equipment, and if something goes wrong, they are liable to be on the line here.

Beyond debt, lawsuits and some sector exposure however, I don't see any fundamental or structural risks to the company as a whole.

Parker-Hannifin - What is the valuation?

Valuation is, unsurprisingly, excellent in this market climate.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

We haven't seen the company valued at this level for many years - 7 to be exact - and it may get even better going forward. Parker isn't the type of company to trade at valuations of 20-30X earnings, but it's a relatively stable industrial company, all things considered.

With an A- credit rating, a sub-35% Payout ratio in terms of dividends, an 11% 5-year average dividend growth rating and having outperformed the S&P 500 by nearly a factor of 2X for the past 20 years, the company is certainly appealing at this point, as I see it.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

The potential upside is close to 20%, not based on market premium but just a fair value of 15 times earnings. While analyst accuracy isn't perfect and while we may wait longer than we'd want to for a complete turnaround once the pandemic ends, our investment is nonetheless generating safe dividends due to the nearly 3% dividend yield, covered at excellent payout ratios.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Even considering the company might literally trade sideways in terms of share price for years, current EPS estimates would indicate a potential return of nearly 8% annually simply due to dividend growth and potential EPS growth. I consider your money to be in good hands when investing in PH.

I consider Parker-Hannifin to be undervalued about 28.3% at a fair value of $150/share, representing its theoretical fair value 15X P/E. There are companies that are more undervalued at this time, but very few companies hold the combination of the attractive traits that Parker-Hannifin shows us.

Let me clarify in my thesis.

Thesis

Unsurprisingly, I'm at a favorable view on Parker-Hannifin. Over the past few weeks, I've been developing my own way, apart from other ratings and views, to rate companies according to a system that suits my needs. While certain systems focus strictly on underlying company quality and others focus on the company's valuation at any one specific time, I seek to combine them more into a model that measures current desirability.

As I'm testing this model out, Parker-Hannifin has scored extremely high according to these metrics, which include:

Yield

Payout ratios

Credit Rating/safety

Dividend Safety

Dividend Growth

P/E / Earnings yield

Historical performance/records

Company Moat

Management skill/record

I intend to review the system more in a future article. However, Parker Hannifin has the appeal of combining an acceptable yield with nearly-leading credit rating, dividend safety, dividend history, current earnings yield/valuation, dividend growth, and somewhat of a company moat. Very few companies on the market combine these metrics in ways that Parker is currently doing.

Having tested this rating system on a number of companies in different industries and positions, I've already reached the conclusion that the rating at the very least can be considered indicative of a company I'd like to own - which is an excellent start.

Having reviewed Parker more and done some due diligence, as well as running some potential scenarios of how an investment could turn out, depending on company performance both during and following the pandemic, I'm happy to say that I'm pleased with how these potential scenarios seem to be indicating an excellent turnout.

In my potential and still-in-testing-phase system, Parker-Hannifin has a desirability rating of A+, which is the highest rating available. This to me more or less confirms the combination of desirable factors which have come together to make the company an excellent investment at this time - and this is also why I'll be investing in Parker-Hannifin at this time.

Thank you for reading.

Stance

Due to company-specific undervaluation combined with a whole host of appealing metrics, I consider Parker-Hannifin to be a "BUY" at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.



I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles.