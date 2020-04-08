Targa Resources: Upstream Bankruptcies Could Be A Problem

The Permian basin has been at the epicenter of America's energy growth story, and the company has been able to take advantage of that.

As is the case with just about anything energy-related, Targa Resources Corporations (TRGP) has seen its share price plunge precipitously over the past month in response to the steep decline in oil prices and the coronavirus-triggered market panic. Midstream companies like Targa Resources are much less exposed to oil prices however than the upstream companies that pull the oil and gas out of the ground. They may certainly be impacted though if we begin to see widespread bankruptcies among shale oil players, which is a definite possibility. Thus, let us revisit Targa Resources and see how big the risk here really is and see if the stock price decline was justified.

Targa Resources is one of the largest midstream companies in the United States. The company owns 30,100 miles of natural gas and liquids pipelines located mostly in Texas and the Bakken shale. The company also owns 48 natural gas processing plants, nine fractionation trains located at the massive Mont Belvieu facility, and five crude oil marine terminals:

Source: Targa Resources

We can clearly see above that the company has a very large presence in the Permian basin, which is the region that has been at the epicenter of the oil production boom. The company has been able to take advantage of this growth and has substantially increased its natural gas processing capacity. We can see this here:

Source: Targa Resources

This should be expected to have a positive effect on the company's revenues. As we have discussed in various past articles, there is a direct correlation between the volumes of resources handled by the midstream company and the revenues and cash flows that it generates. This is because the basic business model is charging a fee for each unit of oil and gas that moves through its network, much like a toll road. In addition, some midstream companies make money by purchasing resources at one end of its network and selling them at the other end with a markup under take-or-pay contracts. In the case of Targa Resources though, the overwhelming majority of its revenues consist of the first model, in which the company essentially acts as a toll road. As we can see here, approximately 80% of the company's 2020 revenues are expected to come from these transit fees.

Source: Targa Resources

This is a nice thing since it provides for a great deal of stability. First and foremost, these fees are not based on commodity prices so they do not go down when energy prices do. Thus, the company's revenues should not go down just because energy prices did over the past month. The company provides its transit services under long-term contracts with its customers and these contracts generally include what are known as minimum volume guarantees. A minimum volume guarantee is a specified quantity of resources that the customer has to send through Targa Resources' infrastructure or pay for regardless so even if its customers reduce their spending in the face of a decline in energy prices, Targa Resources should not see its revenue affected too much. Thus, these contracts help the company maintain somewhat stable cash flows over the entire economic cycle.

Naturally though, these contracts are only worth something if the counterparty is able to remain solvent and able to honor it. This would appear to be one of the market's major concerns right now as the low oil price environment may begin to cause a rash of upstream bankruptcies among the poorly financed operators in North American shale. As a result, it is important to look at the quality of Targa Resources' counterparties. That is shown in this chart:

Source: Targa Resources

As we can see here, approximately 77% of the company's top 25 customers by revenue are either investment-grade companies or have a letter of credit from a bank. The letter of credit is essentially a document from a bank that guarantees payment. For the most part, investment-grade companies are well-financed organizations that are unlikely to default on their contracts with the midstream company. This should provide us with a certain amount of confidence that the firm's contracts should be reasonably safe. However, only 60% of the company's revenue comes from its top 25 customers and the company does not disclose the quality of its remaining customers. Thus, we might see the company's revenues decline by quite a bit if we start seeing widespread defaults on contracts, which is a very real possibility if the low price environment persists for an extended period.

Much has been written about the Permian basin being able to profitably produce oil at a much lower crude oil price than the remainder of the United States and especially shale basins. This is generally true, but oil prices are now trading at the lowest level that we have seen in a generation. As of the time of writing, West Texas Intermediate Crude is trading at $24.86 per barrel. This is lower than the cash flow breakeven level for even the cheapest parts of the Permian basin. This is shown here:

Source: Targa Resources

Unfortunately, this does somewhat increase the bankruptcy risk of several weaker operators since they can no longer even extract their product from the ground profitably anymore. This was also the case during the 2014-2016 energy crash but during that time prices did not fall so far as they did this time and the capital markets were more welcoming to shale companies' issuance of high-yield debt. That seems rather unlikely to happen this time. Thus, while a reasonably high percentage of the company's revenue comes from companies that will likely survive the current crisis, it may still be affected by bankruptcies across the sector.

Fortunately, Targa Resources appears positioned to weather at least a modest decline in revenue. As shown above, the company was able to grow its volumes and cash flow over the past few years. It intelligently used this money to strengthen its balance sheet. We can clearly see this by looking at the company's net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio, which is a measurement of the company's ability to carry its debt. In short, it tells us how long it would take the company to completely pay off all of its debt if it devoted all of its pre-tax cash flow towards that purpose. This is a metric that we use frequently here to analyze a firm's debt load. As we can see here, the company managed to reduce this ratio from 4.7x to 4.3x over just the fourth quarter:

Source: Targa Resources

Analysts generally consider a ratio under 5.0 to be reasonable and sustainable for a midstream company so Targa Resources appears to be okay here. However, I am generally more conservative and prefer to see this ratio at 4.0x or lower to add a margin of safety for investors. The current ratio of 4.3 is not out of line compared to what some of its peers have but I will admit that I would feel more comfortable if this ratio was a bit lower.

One nice thing about Targa Resources is that the company has essentially no near-term debt maturities. Here is the maturity schedule for the company's debt:

Source: Targa Resources

As we can see, the company only has $7 million of debt maturing between now and 2023 and this is an amount that the company could easily cover with just the cash on its balance sheet should it need to. This is a very nice thing in the current environment because it could be difficult for a company like this to refinance any maturing debt before the coronavirus pandemic ends and energy prices recover somewhat. It is uncertain how long it will take for this scenario to play out so it is rather nice that the company has three years before it needs to worry about a refinancing. It also allows the company some time to save up money and pay off this debt if it needs to.

Targa Resources has been punished even more than some of the other companies in the midstream space by the current market.

This has pushed the company's dividend yield up to a jaw-dropping 50.49%, which is a fairly obvious sign that the market expects a dividend cut. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the company had a distributable cash flow of $327.8 million and paid out $212.0 million to the common shareholders and another $22.9 million to the preferred stockholders. This gives the company a dividend coverage ratio of 1.4x. Analysts generally consider anything over 1.2x to represent a sustainable dividend so the company appears to be fine here too. There could be problems though if we begin to see a wave of shale-related bankruptcies, as already discussed.

In conclusion, Targa Resources may be better positioned to ride out the current low oil price environment than the market has given it credit for. This therefore might represent a potential opportunity. There are some very real risks here though if the current environment persists for too long as it may cause a wave of bankruptcies across the upstream sector. While this would probably not represent an existential risk for Targa Resources, it could certainly reduce the company's cash flows enough to force a dividend cut.

