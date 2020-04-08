Sun Hung Kai & Co.: Good Value At An Attractive Price

The stock is trading at only 0.28 of net tangible book value with a reliable dividend of nearly 9%.

There was very low impairments and bad debts last year, however risks are there for this to increase somewhat this year.

Profit for last year was up 76%, but mostly due to mark-to market of their investments.

Investment thesis

This is a follow-up article from my last article on Sun Hung Kai (OTC: SHGKF), Growth in ROE and BV per share, which covered results as of the middle of last year.

Now that the full-year results are just out, it is time to check how the company did in the second half of the year, especially in view of the social unrest in Hong Kong during that period.

2019 Full Year Results

Investors are bombarded with bad news these days. Portfolios are being decimated with some companies being priced as if they are going out of business. Some will, unfortunately, face such stark realities, but most companies will muddle through this testing time.

In view of all the bad news, as a shareholder of Sun Hung Kai & Co. I was very pleased to read their latest financial report.

Last year saw the company deliver one of their strongest results since the company was established 50 years ago, with profit to shareholders bumping up 76% from 2018.

Source: SHK & Co 2019 Full Year Report

Much of this large increase in profit came from the accounting principle of the mark-to-market of their investment portfolio.

Source: SHK & Co 2019 Full Year Report

Their largest business operation lies in United Asia Finance, where SHGKF now holds 63% of the shares, after buying back 7.27% from minority shareholder in 2019. This unit contributed as much as HKD 1,276 million of the profit.

Source: SHK & Co 2019 Full Year Report

The return on these small-sized loans are as high as 32.5%

The mortgage loan division basically offers mortgages on properties that their affiliated company Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCPK: SUHJY), develops and sells. SUHJY is one of Asia's largest real estate companies with a market capitalization of USD 42.8 billion.

Management reported that the loan book was down by 6% to HKD 3,627 million. The loan to book valuation on these mortgages is 65%. This division contributed HKD 121 million to profit before taxes. Net impairment losses on these mortgages were only HKD 12 million.

Dividend and Share Buy Backs

If you are looking for a company that can deliver a reliable and growing dividend, SHGKF has a track record of doing just that

Source: Data from SHK & Co Annual Reports

During the last year, the stock was trading mostly around HKD 3.50 and the management considered this level to be good value. They took the opportunity to purchase HKD 33 million worth of shares at SHGKF used last year. This equates to roughly 9.4 million shares which were relatively small compared to the repurchase of shares in 2018. During that year, the company repurchased as much as 145 million shares, reducing the share count by as much as 6.7%.

With the even lower price we are seeing now, I would hope that they continue to buy back more shares.

Let us look at the balance sheet as of 31st December 2019

Source: SHK & Co 2019 Full Year Report

The debt to equity ratio stood at 0.82

The share price

There is little to no trading activity in the grey market in the U.S. for SHGKF.

It is therefore advisable to trade this counter on the Hong Kong stock exchange, where the ticker code is (0086.HK). There the average trading volume is HKD 4.77 million. The market capitalization is HKD 5.7 billion.

Source: Yahoo Finance

At today's price of HKD 2.93, there is, in my opinion, a good margin of safety. Could it get cheaper? Sure. I don't know how to read tea-leaves and I surely do not have a crystal ball. When I buy stocks, I know what I don't know and therefore I concentrate on whether a stock can be bought at a good value with a good probability of the stock becoming more expensive in the future.

Conclusion

When we look at financial results it is always a rear-view mirror view. It does not take into account what is to come. There were no COVID-19 crises during that period, but in fairness, we have to bear in mind that Hong Kong suffered severe social unrest during the second half of last year and despite this SHGKF did deliver a stellar performance even on an operational basis, stripping out the mark-to-market of their investments.

As with all investments, there are risks.

My concern is still related to how well borrowers in Hong Kong and China will cope with the economic downturn and how that will affect their impairment and the potential increase in bad debts. The effect of the current crises will in all likelihood be considerably larger than the social unrest we witnessed last year. Therefore, this will test the resilience of their loan book much more than last year's social unrest.

Going forward, there are some interesting and positive news coming. Their Investment Management division will launch new funds for managing both internal and third-party capital in 2020. This should generate additional fee income.

All in all, I believe they have prudent management with a conservative credit approach. The Group holds over HK$42 billion in total assets, which should put the company in a position to weather this storm too.

With a Price/Book of just 0.28 and a net yield of 8.9% I consider SHGKF to be a strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHGKF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long Sun Hung Kai & Co in Hong Kong (0086.HK)

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.