Unintended Consequences Of Corona - Positive View For Income Investors

Sad as this COVID-19 experience has been for everyone, there are some positive consequences. Mayor Cuomo commented on a reduced crime rate. With the social distancing and the wearing of masks and the unrelenting hand washing, we have to be reducing the incidence of communicable diseases in general.

Another unintended consequence is driving behavior. With stay-at-home behavior, people are driving and even riding in cars fewer miles and fewer hours. Fewer miles driven translates to fewer accidents. This is an interesting article on the impact of recessions and other events on traffic. This morning on my local news channel, we learned that auto accident deaths in our State are down.

Without a doubt, we will have fewer auto accidents, and that should lead to fewer claims paid by insurers. That makes me look for an auto insurer to add to my portfolio.

In my portfolio, I own Prudential (PRU). But I no longer own a property and casualty insurer. In 2017, I wrote up a post that applied my dividend machine fundamentals to a group of insurers. I ended up owning several of those, but they were all either called away on options or I sold them for other reasons as their prices increased.

Today, I looked at a bunch of insurers, including Markel Corp. (MKL), Safety Insurance Group (SAFT), Hartford Financial Services Group (HIG), Chubb (CB), MetLife (MET), American International Group (AIG), Mercury General Corp. (MCY), ProAssurance Corp. (PRA), and CNA Financial Corp. (CNA). Out of this group, the best yield is MCY, and it is the most pure property and casualty play. SAFT has a good yield and generates most of its business from private passenger auto insurance. But SAFT is limited to the North East.

Another factor that determines which of these stocks I want to pursue is their credit rating. For insurance companies, there are several credit rating agencies. AM Best and Fitch are two that are well-known. While MET has an A+ rating by AM Best, it really is not as pure a play on auto insurance. Take a look below at the credit rating categories of insurers.

Categories Rating symbols Rating notches Comments Superior A+ A++ Assigned to insurance companies that have a superior ability to meet their ongoing insurance obligations Excellent A A- Assigned to insurance companies that have an excellent ability to meet their ongoing insurance obligations Good B+ B++ Assigned to insurance companies that have a good ability to meet their ongoing insurance obligations Fair B B- Assigned to insurance companies that have a fair ability to meet their ongoing insurance obligations

Financial strength is vulnerable to adverse changes in underwriting and economic conditions Marginal C+ C++ Assigned to insurance companies that have a marginal ability to meet their ongoing insurance obligations

Financial strength is vulnerable to adverse changes in underwriting and economic conditions Weak C C- Assigned to insurance companies that have a weak ability to meet their ongoing insurance obligations

Financial strength is very vulnerable to adverse changes in underwriting and economic conditions Poor D - Assigned to insurance companies that have a poor ability to meet their ongoing insurance obligations

Financial strength is extremely vulnerable to adverse changes in underwriting and economic conditions

SAFT carries a BBB+ rating, whereas, MCY carries an A rating. Both are acceptable, but I like A over triple B plus.

Once I narrowed this group down, I look at dividend fundamentals that I use for every dividend stock I add. Here is how MCY stacks up.

MCY Annual EPS Annual Div Earnings>Dividend $5.78 $2.52 Debt to Equity Ratio 0.23 Dividend Yield 6.45% 3 Yr. Rev. Growth 6.08 3 Yr. Div. Growth 0.03% Cash Flow/Share $9.39 P/E Ratio 6.5

Mercury General has a long history, and that is so useful when making the decision to add a new position. Looking at the table above, MCY shows me that its earnings are adequate to pay the dividend, and that yield is hefty at 6.45%. I also see a D/E ratio that is low, but typical of insurers. Revenue has adequate growth and P/E ratio is downright cheap.

The only negative I see is the lack of dividend growth. I will take the big yield on a solid balance sheet while I work shares to maximize income while this low accident rate catalyst works.

When I add a new position, I want good yield, a solid balance sheet and a solid history of dividend payments. Looking back on their history during the 2007-2009 market disruption, I see a stock with a solid history of paying the dividend through thick and thin.

(Graph from DividendChanel.com)

I also like a stock that is optionable because I make a lot of extra money selling calls on my dividend stocks. I don't want to necessarily lose all my shares should I be called away, therefore, I sell calls on only a portion of my position. Each call requires 100 shares. If I own 500 shares, I might sell 2 calls and keep the other 300 shares unencumbered by a call option.

I started this article on 4/6/2020, but executed the trades today, 4/7/2020. As soon as I bought my shares, I sold this call.

Price on Open Call Expiration MCY $40.11 6/19/2020 Cost Basis: 4/7/2020 $39.90 Strike Price: $45.00 Call Premium: $1.25 Dividend 6/16/2020 $0.630 Call Yield on Basis 3.13% Call + Dividend Yield on Basis 4.71% $ Gain if Assigned $6.98 Max Return if Assigned 17.49%



We all hope this crises is shorter-lived than we currently expect. Moreover, we hope the underlying business of America goes on. Currently, the options buyers are out there, and that is most important for income investors like me who use a covered call strategy for income maximization.

M* MoneyMadam

Disclosure: Expect to add MCY and expect to sell calls against a portion of the position.

